14 Funny Sports Comedies And Where To Watch Them

Sports comedies are hands down some of the funniest movies out there. It’s the perfect combination of two of the world’s favorite things - sports and fun jokes.

Today, we’re going to take a look at fourteen of the best sports comedies available streaming or to rent digitally right now, and how you can watch them.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Caddyshack (HBO Max)

In this classic sports comedy, Caddyshack tells the story of Danny Noonan, a young man who works at a country club full of snobs. As he is trying to raise funds for college, he decides to use his position to his advantage to win a scholarship for caddies that he can use toward his future.

I feel like with Caddyshack, there’s so much to love about it. From comedy legends like Chevy Chase and Bill Murray starring in it to a fun underdog storyline, Caddyshack is a hilarious good time.

Stream Caddyshack on HBO Max.

Rent Caddyshack on Amazon.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

White Men Can’t Jump (Starz)

If basketball is your thing, check out White Men Can’t Jump. Basketball runs the streets of this sports comedy, and two hustlers team up together to bet on an upcoming basketball tournament to win as much money as possible.

White Men Can’t Jump is a smartly done comedy with a well-written storyline that is filled with laughs. What really makes this film stand out is the chemistry between the two stars, both Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes. I’d love to see them together again.

Stream White Men Can’t Jump on Starz.

Rent White Men Can’t Jump on Amazon.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

A League Of Their Own (Amazon Rental)

In this fun baseball movie , a group of women who love the game are brought together for a professional baseball league of their own during the 1940s, hence the title. But as they try to succeed in their own sport, they have to deal with outside influences, such as a rivalry that is building up.

Starring several big names in the industry, like Tom Hanks , Geena Davis, Madonna and more, A League of Their Own not only produces a great story but inspires young women everywhere to never settle for less and create your own dreams, mixed in with some funny jokes.

Rent A League Of Their Own on Amazon.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures/20th Century Fox)

Major League (Amazon Rental)

Another baseball movie on this list, Major League follows the story of a woman who inherits the Cleveland Indians baseball team. Wanting to relocate them to somewhere warmer, there’s one way she can do so - get the lowest attendance at the games possible. So, she takes it upon herself to build the worst baseball team she can.

I’ve always loved Major League because it feels like a true underdog story. All these players were gathered together for the sole fact that they were believed to be terrible at the game of baseball, but here they are, turning it around towards the end and becoming some of the best out there. Watch it if you haven’t already.

Rent Major League on Amazon.

(Image credit: Alliance Films)

Goon (Amazon Prime)

The first of a couple of hockey picks on this list, Goon follows a man that wants to prove he can be a success in his family, so he takes it upon himself to lead a team of subpar hockey players to several wins - while continuously beating everything up as they do.

Goon heavily leans into that stereotype that hockey is the most violent sport out there. And as a hockey fan who’s seen how these games turn out sometimes, I completely love this film for what it does. It’s so funny and the chemistry of the main characters are impeccable. Sean William Scott (of the American Pie cast ) and Jay Baruchel are amazing in their lead roles.

Stream Goon on Amazon Prime.

Rent Goon on Apple TV.

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures)

The Mighty Ducks (Disney+)

The second hockey movie on this list is a true underdog story. The Mighty Ducks follows Gordon Bombay, a man who was pulled over for drunk driving and now has to serve community service - which is in the form of coaching a child’s hockey team, from losing every game to becoming champions.

The Mighty Ducks ended up becoming so popular it spawned two movie sequels, an animated series, and a current series on Disney+ , The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. Truly, this is one of the best sports comedy franchises out there and a movie series that is there to make you feel good.

Stream The Mighty Ducks on Disney+.

Rent The Mighty Ducks on Amazon.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Happy Gilmore (Amazon Rental)

Starring the impeccably hilarious Adam Sandler, Happy Gilmore tells the story of a young man who dreams of being a professional hockey player. But when he finds out that his grandmother owes a lot of money to the IRS, he uses his powerful slap shot in other ways - hustling golfers at golfing tournaments.

Happy Gilmore is a classic among classics. I can’t say that enough. When you think of Adam Sandler’s best movies, Happy Gilmore is always among the top. His comedic timing is perfect, the story entertaining, and everything else in-between is so much fun.

Rent Happy Gilmore on Amazon.

(Image credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

Kingpin (Paramount+)

Who knew that bowling could be so competitive? In Kingpin, a bowler who never got the chance to fulfill his career as a professional due to a horrible crime decides to put his knowledge of the sport to good use with someone younger, who he hopes can achieve the fame that he never got to have.

Kingpin is a brilliant comedy filled with several stars. I’m talking about legends like Bill Murray, Woody Harrelson, Randy Quaid and so much more. What really makes this movie so much fun is that they actually make bowling enjoyable. I've never really found the sport to be super interesting to watch - I’m more into sports like football and soccer - but for this, I’ll sit down anytime to watch these hooligans compete for the ultimate title in bowling.

Stream Kingpin on Paramount+.

Rent Kingpin on Amazon.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

The Sandlot (Disney+)

The Sandlot is just pure fun. This story, taking place in the 1960s, follows a little boy who wants to learn the game of baseball. But this hope ends up turning into something more when he becomes a part of a group of kids who have their own team, resulting in hilarities.

While The Sandlot is, of course, a sports comedy first, I’ve always loved it for its second genre that it performed so well in - coming of age . The Sandlot isn’t just about a sport - it’s about the friendships and the life-lasting bonds that are created through the sport, and how it truly impacts the lives of everyone around it. It also makes me want to return to when I was a kid - ah, those were the days. Truly one of the best sports movies .

Stream The Sandlot on Disney+.

Rent The Sandlot on Amazon.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Little Giants (Amazon Rental)

The only movie about football on here, Little Giants is a sports comedy that follows the journey of a group of misfits who form their own team to take on another peewee football team that is much more superior. But it’s not just team vs. team here - it’s brother vs. brother.

Starring Rick Moranis and Ed O’Neill, Little Giants is like the football version of The Mighty Ducks, where a group that isn’t that good learns to improve quickly so that they can show they are more than anyone bargained for. Something I love about this is the empowering message it sends to little girls, that it doesn’t matter what gender you are - if you’re good at the game, you should get the chance to play.

Rent The Little Giants on Amazon.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Slap Shot (Tubi)

In this hockey sports comedy, Slap Shot follows a group of hockey players in a small town who participate in a minor league of the sport. Noticing a decline in popularity, they start resorting to violent play in order to save their sport.

Slap Shot is another example of how violence and hockey sometimes go together, but what really makes this movie great is the chemistry between the lead actors, creating a fun story filled with exciting moments and hilarious jokes.

Stream Slap Shot on Tubi.

Rent Slap Shot on Amazon.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Dodgeball (AMC+)

I bet you didn’t think you’d see dodgeball, of all sports, on here. Dodgeball follows the story of (another) group of misfits who come together in order to win a dodgeball tournament, so that way their gym they hold so close in their hearts can avoid getting taken over by a larger fitness company.

Let me just say that the two stars of this film - the talented Ben Stiller and Vince Vaughn - kill it in every sense of the word. Their comedic timing is perfect, alongside some truly hysterical moments that will have you holding your side from laughing so much.

Stream Dodgeball on AMC+ through Amazon.

Rent Dodgeball on Apple TV.

(Image credit: Orion Pictures)

Bull Durham (Pluto TV)

Mixing sports comedy with romantic comedy is Bull Durham. This fun movie tells the story of a baseball groupie, played by Susan Sarandon, who takes it upon herself every season to have an affair with a minor-league baseball player. But this strategy starts to take a turn when a new pitcher - and his coach - end up changing her life and turning it upside down.

With so many sports comedies on this list, Bull Durham is a refreshing take considering it’s a mix of both sports comedy and romantic comedy. And honestly, it works super well. I don’t think either overrides the other and you get a balance of both. Plus, Susan Sarandon is freaking amazing in her role.

Stream Bull Durham on Pluto TV.

Rent Bull Durham on Amazon.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The Bad News Bears (Amazon Prime)

Last but not least, we have The Bad News Bears, the oldest film on this list. As is tradition with many of these movies, a former baseball player who wants to try something new in life takes it upon himself to coach a team of children who aren’t the best at baseball to a championship in the little leagues of California.

You want to talk about a sports comedy that invented the genre, The Bad News Bears is it. Coming out far before many of the movies on this list, it truly goes to show that if you pair a group of misfits with a fun sport, you’ll have a successful movie. Plus, the way these children curse, oh boy, you’ll be washing out your own mouth with soap.

Stream The Bad News Bears on Amazon Prime.

Rent The Bad News Bears on Apple TV.