After John Wick 5 Is Announced, Kanye West Has A (Valid) Question About The Keanu Reeves Sequel

He's not wrong.

Keanu Reeves as John Wick in John Wick: Chapter 4
A lot of fans, myself included, got very excited when Lionsgate confirmed that John Wick: Chapter 5 was officially in development. The movie had been talked about almost as soon as John Wick: Chapter 4 stopped filming, but this week, the studio confirmed at Cinemacon that the fifth film is on the way.

Of course, there is one issue that the new sequel will need to overcome. There’s the small, insignificant issue of the title character being dead. Even Kanye West, who frequently uses social media to cause all sorts of choas, used it to ask how the next movie will overcome Wick’s apparent demise. West said on X:

Wait I don’t understand how he coming back from the dead Like I liked Terrifier more before he became a mystical character

Exactly how John Wick will come back from the dead is a perfectly reasonable question to ask. The last movie ended in a way that gave the story of John Wick a perfect ending. Having said that, it’s not like that ending didn’t, very intentionally, leave itself open for a potential return.

At the end of John Wick: Chapter 4, Keanu Reeves’ character appears to have been fatally wounded, and the movie cuts from watching him bleed to death to his grave. However, there was clearly a lot that would have needed to transpire between those two moments. Even Winston and the Bowry King, standing over John’s grave, talk around the man, indicating he may not actually be buried there.

John Wick is supposed to have freed himself from the vengeance of the High Table, but for a man who had once tried to simply get out of the life of a professional assassin, perhaps he thought faking his death was the only way to be truly free. John Wick: Chapter 5 won’t need to do anything particularly incredible with its story to explain that John Wick is actually still alive.

If nothing else, I think Kanye West can relax as I don’t see the new movie making John Wick a “mystical character.” He’s already a nearly invincible killing machine. He doesn’t need to be The Crow too.

There were no details given regarding John Wick 5, so while there is reportedly a story in place, there likely isn’t yet a polished script,. Thus, filming is likely still a long way off. Fans of the franchise won’t need to worry too much however, as there are three separate spin-off projects in development as well.

We’ll see the Ana de Armas-led Ballerina spin-off, complete with Keanu Reeves's appearance, later this year. A spinoff movie starring Donnie Yen’s Caine, which will also be directed by him, is also in development. Finally, we have an animated movie that will tell the story of John Wick’s “Impossible Task” that freed him from the life the first time around.

