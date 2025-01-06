I Want Dune: Part Two To Win So Many Trophies This Year, But Denis Villeneuve Doesn’t Seem Too Bent Out Of Shape Either Way

With the Golden Globes having taken place last night awards season is now in full siwngand while Dune: Part Two didn’t take home any trophies at the 2025 Golden Globes, it’s still considered one of the best movies of the year. I hope to see Dune Part Two do well at the 2025 Oscars, but it seems I might care about it more than director Denis Villeneuve does.

In our list of the best movies of 2024 CinemaBlend ranked Dune Part Two at number three, and I called it one of the best science fiction movies of 2024 as well. While Villeneuve seems quite happy to receive such accolades, and tells our sister side GamesRadar that he considers it the “highest complement” to be in the Oscar conversation, he doesn’t seem particularly concerned with actual nominations or awards. The director said…

It's nice to be in the conversation, the movie came out in March and is still in the minds and hearts of people. The fact that they are considering it for Academy Awards is the highest compliment. I’m not making movies for awards though, you can't plan these things and I take nothing for granted. I’ll see what happened but I'm honored that people are considering it and talking about it.

The director makes it clear that he is proud of Dune: Part Two and of the people who helped make it happen, and that won’t change, regardless of the awards situation. He calls out the Dune 2 cast, specifically for what they brought to the film. He credits their commitment to the story for a lot of what makes the movie great. Villeneuve conitnued…

Timothée [Chalamet], Zendaya, Austin [Butler], Florence [Pugh], Josh [Brolin], Stellan [Skarsgård], everybody really… all the actors. They had a big task on their shoulders bringing the humanity the movie needed to land. I kept saying to my crew, if the audience doesn’t believe in Paul and Chani’s love story, there’s no movie. I love how committed they were and worked hard to make this happen.

The first Dune movie won several Oscars, making a near sweep of the technical categories taking home six Academy Awards. It could very easily win many of those awards again. Although one award it won last time, Best Original Score, it will not be eligible for this time around, since much of the music Dune : Part two originally appeared in Part One.

Josh Brolin has famously threatened to quit acting if Denis Villeneuve isn’t nominated for Best Director. If he is it will be certainly be a special achievement for the man, but it seems he would be just as happy if the other people who made his movie were recognized. He continued…

I’m also very proud of how the movie looks, the world that has been built, and the way that Greig shot it. I’m proud of my team. I’m a blessed director who works with great artists and I’m pinching myself that I had a chance to work with them.

I certainly think thee are a few Oscars that Dune: Part Two should win, but it seems that Denis Villeneuve knows that his movie is good, and anything more than that is just icing on the cake.