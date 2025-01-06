I Want Dune: Part Two To Win So Many Trophies This Year, But Denis Villeneuve Doesn’t Seem Too Bent Out Of Shape Either Way
Dune: Part Two director Denis Villeneuve doesn't mind if he's overlooked at the Oscars.
With the Golden Globes having taken place last night awards season is now in full siwngand while Dune: Part Two didn’t take home any trophies at the 2025 Golden Globes, it’s still considered one of the best movies of the year. I hope to see Dune Part Two do well at the 2025 Oscars, but it seems I might care about it more than director Denis Villeneuve does.
In our list of the best movies of 2024 CinemaBlend ranked Dune Part Two at number three, and I called it one of the best science fiction movies of 2024 as well. While Villeneuve seems quite happy to receive such accolades, and tells our sister side GamesRadar that he considers it the “highest complement” to be in the Oscar conversation, he doesn’t seem particularly concerned with actual nominations or awards. The director said…
The director makes it clear that he is proud of Dune: Part Two and of the people who helped make it happen, and that won’t change, regardless of the awards situation. He calls out the Dune 2 cast, specifically for what they brought to the film. He credits their commitment to the story for a lot of what makes the movie great. Villeneuve conitnued…
The first Dune movie won several Oscars, making a near sweep of the technical categories taking home six Academy Awards. It could very easily win many of those awards again. Although one award it won last time, Best Original Score, it will not be eligible for this time around, since much of the music Dune : Part two originally appeared in Part One.
Josh Brolin has famously threatened to quit acting if Denis Villeneuve isn’t nominated for Best Director. If he is it will be certainly be a special achievement for the man, but it seems he would be just as happy if the other people who made his movie were recognized. He continued…
I certainly think thee are a few Oscars that Dune: Part Two should win, but it seems that Denis Villeneuve knows that his movie is good, and anything more than that is just icing on the cake.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.