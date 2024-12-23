The Best 15 Movies Of 2024, According To CinemaBlend

As you would expect/hope from an entertainment website, CinemaBlend has a staff full of devoted cinephiles, and not only do all of us try and see as many movies as we can in any given year, we also keep track of all the films that we have watched. A screening log spreadsheet is maintained from January through December, and one of the things we like to do with the data acquired is assess what our team consensus finds to be the best of the best. This process produced an eclectic ranking in 2023, with titles including the powerful drama of Past Lives, the horrors of Talk To Me and the weirdness of Poor Things (alongside critically acclaimed hits like Barbie, Oppenheimer, and Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse), and 2024 has produced a similar smorgasbord.

29 CinemaBlend staffers contributed to the screening log, grading new releases on a scale of one (awful) to five (perfect), and only films viewed by five or more people were kept in consideration for the ranking. With view count serving as a tiebreaker in certain instances, below is our site’s ranking of the 15 best movies of 2024!

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Discovery)

#T-13. Turtles All The Way Down

Average Score: 4.2/5

While audiences are used to (if not numbed by) stereotypical depictions of obsessive compulsive disorder that include constant handwashing and anal-retentive tidiness, the great success of Hannah Marks’ Turtles All The Way Down is its honest depiction of the condition and the way in which it takes you inside the troubled mind of Aza Holmes. Isabela Merced continues to prove herself as a wonderful young talent.

Turtles All The Way Down is a standout film from this year. Based on John Green’s novel, it follows a teen with obsessive-compulsive disorder as she investigates the disappearance of a billionaire with her best friend. The adaptation offers valuable insight into anxiety and OCD, helping others understand these struggles. Isabel Merced gives a powerful performance, supported by a strong cast that emphasizes the importance of family and friends, showing that even when facing challenges alone, you’re never truly without support. It’s a heartfelt and meaningful story that resonates deeply and just might help you understand your friends who suffer from anxiety much more. Alexandra Ramos, Content Producer

(Image credit: Matt Infante / A24)

#T-13. A Different Man

Average Score: 4.2/5

Aaron Schimberg’s A Different Man is a genius character study. What would happen if you were so unhappy that you abandoned your own life… but then found a person inhabiting your old life and living better than you ever have? That’s the uncanny conceit at the heart of the film, and it’s both darkly hilarious and a thrilling descent into madness. Sebastian Stan does some of the best work of his career thus far, but one could say that he is fittingly outshined by Adam Pearson as the charismatic and charming Oswald.

A film that takes 'art imitating life' to wickedly unnatural conclusions, Aaron Schimberg’s A Different Man truly lives up to its titular descriptor. Sebastian Stan is enjoyably unlikeable as Edward, an aspiring actor suffering from neurofibromatosis whose life is forever changed thanks to an experimental surgery. Temporarily content as an attractive and successful real estate agent, Edward’s performative side soon returns after discovering a play was written about his former life, fronted by a charismatic chap named Oswald (Adam Pearson) who also has neurofibromatosis. This twisted and unpredictable morality tale is like Charlie Kaufman’s Twin Peaks, and its themes of happiness and regret stay lodged in the brain long after the credits have rolled. Schimberg created a gem, but Pearson owns the pic with scene-stealing humor and charm. Nick Venable, Assistant Managing Editor

(Image credit: A24)

#T-13. The Brutalist

Average Score: 4.2/5

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Epic” is a word that gets tossed around a lot these days, but the true meaning of the word is meant to describe works like Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist – a film with awe-inspiring scale. The journey of Adrien Brody’s László Tóth is a classic immigrant tale, as he is forced to leave his family in war torn Europe so that he may try and forge a new life in the United States. The movie has earned notoriety for its intimidating 215 minute runtime (including a 15 minute intermission), but it’s successful enough telling an engaging story that the length becomes an afterthought.

There Will Be Blood is one of my top five movies of all time, and I never thought I’d get another big screen experience like that ever again. Well, that all changed when I saw The Brutalist, Brady Corbet’s epic about László Tóth (Adrien Brody), a Jewish Hungarian immigrant who comes to America after the end of World War II to carve out a life for himself in America. The sprawling story, which spans nearly 40 years over the course of the film’s 215-minute runtime, is full of wonder and detachment, ecstasy and agony, and the enduring human spirit in the face of indifference and evil. Shot using VistaVision, this is something I’m glad I saw in theaters this year. Philip Sledge, Content Producer

(Image credit: Sony)

#12. Saturday Night

Average Score: 4.318/5

Its release perfectly timed to the airing of Saturday Night Live’s 50th season/anniversary, Jason Reitman’s Saturday Night is an amazing tribute to what multiple generations have now acknowledged as a pop culture staple. There is a wonderful meld of comedy and drama as Lorne Michaels (Gabriel LaBelle) runs around the NBC building trying to bring his special vision of a sketch show to life, and the fact that it unfolds nearly in real time is both a cinematic treat and a cool boon to the escalating tension as show time nears.

Jason Reitman’s frenetically paced Saturday Night is a movie I keep coming back to in my brain, and not simply because it pays homage to some comedic greats or hits longtime fans of the sketch comedy series in the feels. Sure, seeing John Belushi break out of 30 Rock to go ice skating is thrilling, but Jason Reitman’s movie is largely successful because it shows the chaos of a fledgling TV format in the ‘70s and putting young, disruptice folk in charge of young, challenging talent who all want different things from the sketch comedy series. It's genius to track the 90 minutes before the airing of the first episode in near real-time, and it's exciting to see some actors playing out sketches we’ve seen in a completely different context for 50 years. I couldn’t tear my eyes away. Jessica Rawden, Managing Editor

(Image credit: A24)

#11. We Live In Time

Average Score: 4.333/5

John Crowley’s We Live In Time is a fantastic cinematic achievement, in that what it accomplishes it not easy. The non-linear story ducks and weaves back and forth through time, chronicling the romance of Andrew Garfield’s Tobias Durand and Florence Pugh’s Almut Brühl, but it never loses the audience as the setting shifts, and it instead comes together like a puzzle that you best appreciate when the full picture comes together. It has affecting drama and delightful comedy, but what makes it special is the brilliant chemistry between the leads.

When I heard there was going to be a movie starring two of my favorite actors, Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh, I had a feeling it would be my cup of tea, but wow, I wasn't expecting to be so floored and swept away by We Live In Time. John Crowley's film is far from a by-the-numbers rom-dram. It feels like a love letter to being a partner to someone itself, and how it can be wildly exciting, completely hilarious, achingly heartbreaking and with warts of compromise. From it's powerful plotline about the ticking time clock of life, to its final moments, this one is going to stick with me for awhile. Sarah El-Mahmoud, Staff Writer

(Image credit: Netflix)

#T-9. Will & Harper

Average Score: 4.357/5

During a time when transgender people are being regularly targeted and harassed, Will & Harper tells a superb story about both the acceptance of one’s true self and the phenomenal power and impact of friendship. There is tension as Harper Steele introduces herself to the world and heartbreak as she recounts her emotional struggle to understand her gender, but there are also great laughs from two brilliant comedic minds and the hope that we might all have a buddy as wonderful as Will Ferrell.

Framed as a buddy road trip movie, Will Ferrell and veteran SNL writer Harper Steele — who came out as transgender during the pandemic — set out on a trek across the U.S. in Will & Harper to see if it’s still safe for Steele to partake in her love of shitty dive bars and truck stops. At times laugh-out-loud funny, the documentary is strongest when everyone drops the act. Ferrell leads by example in support of his longtime friend as they encounter the kindness of strangers, open-mindedness in unexpected places and, unfortunately, reminders of just how hateful people can be of something they fear or don’t understand. Harper makes herself extremely vulnerable to help bridge that gap in one of the year’s most important watches. Heidi Venable, Content Producer

(Image credit: HBO Documentary Films)

#T-9. Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Average Score: 4.357/5

Christopher Reeve left an indelible mark on cinema history with his portrayal of Clark Kent/Superman in the 1970s/1980s Superman films, but Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui’s Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story is an emotional examination of his awesome heroics as a human being. His story of recovery following the horse riding accident that left him a paraplegic is endlessly inspiring, and it’s a journey that is told with deep care and love in the independently produced documentary.

Christopher Reeve is still considered to be one of the best actors to have played Superman, but there was more to the man than just his performance as one of pop culture’s greats superheroes – which is what Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story explores. The documentary goes an incredible job of both covering Reeve’s acting career and his work as an activist following the horse-riding accident that left him paralyzed for the final years of his life. While heartbreaking at times, this film is more so inspiring and effectively shows how Reeve served as a beacon of hope for many, just like the character he famously portrayed. Adam Holmes, Senior Content Producer

(Image credit: Netflix)

#8. His Three Daughters

Average Score: 4.429/5

Azazel Jacobs’ His Three Daughters promises a heavy emotional experience with its story of three sisters who reunite as their father dies from a terminal illness, but it’s never heavy handed or maudlin. The characters played by stars Carrie Coon, Natasha Lyonne and Elizabeth Olsen are rich in nuance, and their sibling dynamic is both unique and universal. It has the scope of a stage play, as the action doesn’t venture much outside the walls of a New York City apartment, but the film makes it a natural, homey place that can feel both inviting and claustrophobic.

Few films released this past year are as emotionally affecting as His Three Daughters. Writer/director Azazel Jacobs’ latest feature centers around a trio of estranged sisters who convene at their father’s apartment as he approaches the final days of his life amid hospice care. During the siblings’ stay, old wounds are re-opened, and the women hash out their issues in a way they surely never thought possible. This is an intimate piece of work from Jacobs, whose script dives deep into strained familial relationships and serves as a sharp meditation on grief. And, of course, the film is anchored by incredible performances from co-leads Carrie Coon, Elizabeth Olsen and Natasha Lyonne. In short, it’s a raw, yet warm, movie that’ll surely strike a chord with viewers and sit with them long after the credits roll. Erik Swann, Weekend Editor

(Image credit: Focus Features)

#7. Conclave

Average Score: 4.429/5

Edward Berger’s Conclave is an exceptionally well-constructed thriller on top of being one of the most beautiful films of 2024 (that special shade of red!). Just when you think you have an idea of the direction in which the papal election is going to go, it zigs and zags and drops bombshells that totally upend the proceedings. It’s gripping and delicious, and between the work of Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Sergio Castellitto, Isabella Rossellini, Lucian Msamati, and Carlos Diehz, there’s an argument to be made it sports the best ensemble cast of the year.

Having actually been raised in the Catholic Church, the plot of Conclave – director Edward Berger’s adaptation of Robert Harris’ 2016 novel – certainly piqued my interest. However, I never anticipated just how thoroughly riveting watching the election of the new Pope could be. The key to the high-stakes drama’s engrossing power is not just in its blood-boiling commentary on faith and manipulation but, especially, in its astonishing performances by the likes Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, and Isabella Rosselini. While the twist ending of Conclave did not satisfy me like I hoped it might, the shocking, spellbinding road to the conclusion answered my prayers. Jason Wiese, SEO Content Writer

(Image credit: DreamWorks)

#6. The Wild Robot

Average Score: 4.462/5

We will remember as 2024 as a standout year for cinematic animation, and there were a great number of titles in the medium appreciated by the CinemaBlend staff this year, but we reserved most of love for The Wild Robot. The film is absolutely gorgeous, as the delicate design makes the adventure look like a moving painting, but what’s truly genius about Chris Sanders’ movie is its dark, razor sharp comedic sensibilities and how they blend with a gorgeous story about a special animal family and the building of a wild community.

2024 was a great year for animation with blockbuster hits like Inside Out 2 and underrated gems like Transformers One, but without question, the best animated movie of 2024 was The Wild Robot. The story about a robot lost on an island of wilderness is actually a story about parenthood. It’s about the mistakes we make and the lessons we learn. It’s a heartwarming story about chosen families and about taking responsibility. Director Chris Sanders has crafted something truly special here. The animation is simply stunning, some of the best we’ve seen from Dreamworks to date. It’s also arguably their most mature movie. Kids looking for a bright and colorful story will find it while adults will embrace a deeper meaning. Dirk Libbey, Content Writer

(Image credit: A24)

#5. Sing Sing

Average Score: 4.5/5

The debate about prisons being institutions of punishment versus rehabilitation is an important one, and director Greg Kwedar examines it in his critically acclaimed drama Sing Sing. The story follows a man imprisoned for a crime he didn't commit who finds a way to survive life at Sing Sing Correctional Facility by participating in the Rehabilitation Through The Arts program.

Sing Sing is a beautiful story about the power of art and empathy. The film follows a group of men at the Sing Sing prison who are part of a theater troupe, and it brilliantly captures how life-changing support, friendship and art can be. Notably, Colman Domingo and Paul Raci are the only known actor in the ensemble, as the rest of the performers were all part of the Sing Sing program while they were incarcerated. So, along with this movie being a wonderful depiction of this real-life troupe, it’s also a highlight reel of the incredible talent these men got to cultivate during a difficult time. Riley Utley, Weekend Editor

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

#4. Wicked

Average Score: 4.5/5

After years and years of development, Wicked finally got the film adaptation that fans have long been begging for, and those who have enjoyed the musical on stage and listened to the soundtrack on a loop have been going gaga. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande respectively get to showcase their awesome vocal talents as Elphaba and Galinda in the alternative take on The Wizard Of Oz story, and audiences everywhere are now primed for the climactic second half of the story, Wicked: For Good, which arrives in November next year.

For fans of the Wicked stage musical, 2024 was truly a year to rejoicify, as the long-anticipated movie adaptation – well, Part 1 of it – finally arrived. Jon M. Chu’s movie adaptation flew into theaters (possibly via broom or bubble), and brought Oz back to life on the big screen in stunning fashion. Whether you’ve seen the stage production, listened to the soundtrack or went into the movie totally new to it, there’s so much to love about this musical. The film succeeds in making the most of its talented cast (particularly Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande), the outstanding songs of its soundtrack, and the truly magical place that is Oz. And quite frankly, it left me feeling very emotional and totally ready for Part 2. Kelly West, Assistant Managing Editor

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

#3. Dune: Part Two

Average Score: 4.659/5

Denis Villeneuve blew our minds in 2021 adapting the first half of Frank Herbert’s science-fiction classic Dune, but the sequel is actually even better. Both the stunning, otherworldly design and the complex political machinations in the story are fascinating, and the characters are rich, dynamic, perfect interpretations of the heroes and villains from the novel. Anticipation for Dune: Messiah is at an extreme high – but no matter how that turns out, we will forever be grateful that Dune: Part Two gave us the experience of riding on the back of a sandworm.

Even hyped up on the first half of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune adaptation, I feared another IT: Chapter Two style stumble when trying to stick the landing. Those fears were unfounded, as Dune: Part Two exceeded my love for its predecessor, delivering an epic event we haven’t seen in theaters since the Middle-earth Saga. Timothee Chalamet’s Paul Atreides is a complicated anti-hero, and fleshed out as such in beautiful detail. The young man we thought we knew reluctantly becomes the tyrant we know he’ll become, and that journey is so satisfying to witness, I’m still sad that Denis Villeneuve is calling it quits after Dune: Messiah. With these two films as proof, I have an unshakable faith in that next chapter. Mike Reyes, Senior Movie Contributor

(Image credit: Paramount)

#2. September 5

Average Score: 4.7/5

At a time when the line between news and entertainment has been blurred like never before, Tim Fehlbaum’ September 5 arrives as a monumental gut punch that is hard to shake. The dedication to period accuracy is remarkable, and you admire the hustle of the ABC Sports broadcasting team pivoting to cover something as serious as a hostage crisis – but the high stakes of the situation is never lost in the journalistic enthusiasm, and it boils to a climax that hits like a sledgehammer.

Journalism movies hold a soft spot in my heart. Give me two hours of reporters burrowing into a complicated story, and I’ll be glued to my seat. But director Tim Fehlbaum’s spellbinding September 5 most impressed me because it represents a turning point when television journalists were creating the rules regarding breaking news coverage, and doing it under the most intense scrutiny possible. Set at the Munich Olympics during a hostage crisis, September 5 follows network producers as they decide on the fly how to report a developing story to a nervous global audience. It’s a harrowing tightrope walk through the interpretation of facts, and one that shows we still have so much to learn about how news is told, and how it is received. Sean O’Connell, Managing Editor

(Image credit: Mubi)

#1. The Substance

Average Score: 4.7/5

Of the 10 people on the CinemaBlend staff who have seen Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance, six gave it a perfect five out of five, and that should give you a clue as to how loved the film is around these parts. The body horror is outrageous and disgusting, lending to a climax that is truly unforgettable, but even beyond the excellent nastiness, it’s a stellar and sharp satire about society’s beauty standards and treatment of women (not to mention the extreme self-loathing it inspires).

I'm a big horror fan, but there are plenty of times where the film world doesn't seem to appreciate these projects as much as me. Luckily, The Substance as an exception, as Coralie Fargeat's satirical body horror flick got buzz as soon as it premiered at Cannes. The movie pivots between horror and comedy throughout its runtime, with some truly stellar performances coming from Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley. And while the body horror is initially unsettling, The Substance's final act is an over top gore fest that essentially takes the piss out of the genre itself. And somehow, despite all the blood and guts, the most disgusting sequence of the entire film features Dennis Quaid eating a giant bowl of shrimp. Corey Chichizola, Movies Editor

CinemaBlend’s staff had a wonderful time going to the theater and streaming film throughout 2024, and hopefully you’ll follow our cinematic adventures going into next year, as the 2025 movie calendar is brimming with exciting upcoming titles.