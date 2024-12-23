The Best 15 Movies Of 2024, According To CinemaBlend

The staff of CinemaBlend had a great time watching movies in 2024.
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)
As you would expect/hope from an entertainment website, CinemaBlend has a staff full of devoted cinephiles, and not only do all of us try and see as many movies as we can in any given year, we also keep track of all the films that we have watched. A screening log spreadsheet is maintained from January through December, and one of the things we like to do with the data acquired is assess what our team consensus finds to be the best of the best. This process produced an eclectic ranking in 2023, with titles including the powerful drama of Past Lives, the horrors of Talk To Me and the weirdness of Poor Things (alongside critically acclaimed hits like Barbie, Oppenheimer, and Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse), and 2024 has produced a similar smorgasbord.
29 CinemaBlend staffers contributed to the screening log, grading new releases on a scale of one (awful) to five (perfect), and only films viewed by five or more people were kept in consideration for the ranking. With view count serving as a tiebreaker in certain instances, below is our site’s ranking of the 15 best movies of 2024!
#T-13. Turtles All The Way Down
Average Score: 4.2/5
While audiences are used to (if not numbed by) stereotypical depictions of obsessive compulsive disorder that include constant handwashing and anal-retentive tidiness, the great success of Hannah Marks’ Turtles All The Way Down is its honest depiction of the condition and the way in which it takes you inside the troubled mind of Aza Holmes. Isabela Merced continues to prove herself as a wonderful young talent.
#T-13. A Different Man
Average Score: 4.2/5
Aaron Schimberg’s A Different Man is a genius character study. What would happen if you were so unhappy that you abandoned your own life… but then found a person inhabiting your old life and living better than you ever have? That’s the uncanny conceit at the heart of the film, and it’s both darkly hilarious and a thrilling descent into madness. Sebastian Stan does some of the best work of his career thus far, but one could say that he is fittingly outshined by Adam Pearson as the charismatic and charming Oswald.
#T-13. The Brutalist
Average Score: 4.2/5
“Epic” is a word that gets tossed around a lot these days, but the true meaning of the word is meant to describe works like Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist – a film with awe-inspiring scale. The journey of Adrien Brody’s László Tóth is a classic immigrant tale, as he is forced to leave his family in war torn Europe so that he may try and forge a new life in the United States. The movie has earned notoriety for its intimidating 215 minute runtime (including a 15 minute intermission), but it’s successful enough telling an engaging story that the length becomes an afterthought.
#12. Saturday Night
Average Score: 4.318/5
Its release perfectly timed to the airing of Saturday Night Live’s 50th season/anniversary, Jason Reitman’s Saturday Night is an amazing tribute to what multiple generations have now acknowledged as a pop culture staple. There is a wonderful meld of comedy and drama as Lorne Michaels (Gabriel LaBelle) runs around the NBC building trying to bring his special vision of a sketch show to life, and the fact that it unfolds nearly in real time is both a cinematic treat and a cool boon to the escalating tension as show time nears.
#11. We Live In Time
Average Score: 4.333/5
John Crowley’s We Live In Time is a fantastic cinematic achievement, in that what it accomplishes it not easy. The non-linear story ducks and weaves back and forth through time, chronicling the romance of Andrew Garfield’s Tobias Durand and Florence Pugh’s Almut Brühl, but it never loses the audience as the setting shifts, and it instead comes together like a puzzle that you best appreciate when the full picture comes together. It has affecting drama and delightful comedy, but what makes it special is the brilliant chemistry between the leads.
#T-9. Will & Harper
Average Score: 4.357/5
During a time when transgender people are being regularly targeted and harassed, Will & Harper tells a superb story about both the acceptance of one’s true self and the phenomenal power and impact of friendship. There is tension as Harper Steele introduces herself to the world and heartbreak as she recounts her emotional struggle to understand her gender, but there are also great laughs from two brilliant comedic minds and the hope that we might all have a buddy as wonderful as Will Ferrell.
#T-9. Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
Average Score: 4.357/5
Christopher Reeve left an indelible mark on cinema history with his portrayal of Clark Kent/Superman in the 1970s/1980s Superman films, but Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui’s Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story is an emotional examination of his awesome heroics as a human being. His story of recovery following the horse riding accident that left him a paraplegic is endlessly inspiring, and it’s a journey that is told with deep care and love in the independently produced documentary.
#8. His Three Daughters
Average Score: 4.429/5
Azazel Jacobs’ His Three Daughters promises a heavy emotional experience with its story of three sisters who reunite as their father dies from a terminal illness, but it’s never heavy handed or maudlin. The characters played by stars Carrie Coon, Natasha Lyonne and Elizabeth Olsen are rich in nuance, and their sibling dynamic is both unique and universal. It has the scope of a stage play, as the action doesn’t venture much outside the walls of a New York City apartment, but the film makes it a natural, homey place that can feel both inviting and claustrophobic.
#7. Conclave
Average Score: 4.429/5
Edward Berger’s Conclave is an exceptionally well-constructed thriller on top of being one of the most beautiful films of 2024 (that special shade of red!). Just when you think you have an idea of the direction in which the papal election is going to go, it zigs and zags and drops bombshells that totally upend the proceedings. It’s gripping and delicious, and between the work of Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Sergio Castellitto, Isabella Rossellini, Lucian Msamati, and Carlos Diehz, there’s an argument to be made it sports the best ensemble cast of the year.
#6. The Wild Robot
Average Score: 4.462/5
We will remember as 2024 as a standout year for cinematic animation, and there were a great number of titles in the medium appreciated by the CinemaBlend staff this year, but we reserved most of love for The Wild Robot. The film is absolutely gorgeous, as the delicate design makes the adventure look like a moving painting, but what’s truly genius about Chris Sanders’ movie is its dark, razor sharp comedic sensibilities and how they blend with a gorgeous story about a special animal family and the building of a wild community.
#5. Sing Sing
Average Score: 4.5/5
The debate about prisons being institutions of punishment versus rehabilitation is an important one, and director Greg Kwedar examines it in his critically acclaimed drama Sing Sing. The story follows a man imprisoned for a crime he didn't commit who finds a way to survive life at Sing Sing Correctional Facility by participating in the Rehabilitation Through The Arts program.
#4. Wicked
Average Score: 4.5/5
After years and years of development, Wicked finally got the film adaptation that fans have long been begging for, and those who have enjoyed the musical on stage and listened to the soundtrack on a loop have been going gaga. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande respectively get to showcase their awesome vocal talents as Elphaba and Galinda in the alternative take on The Wizard Of Oz story, and audiences everywhere are now primed for the climactic second half of the story, Wicked: For Good, which arrives in November next year.
#3. Dune: Part Two
Average Score: 4.659/5
Denis Villeneuve blew our minds in 2021 adapting the first half of Frank Herbert’s science-fiction classic Dune, but the sequel is actually even better. Both the stunning, otherworldly design and the complex political machinations in the story are fascinating, and the characters are rich, dynamic, perfect interpretations of the heroes and villains from the novel. Anticipation for Dune: Messiah is at an extreme high – but no matter how that turns out, we will forever be grateful that Dune: Part Two gave us the experience of riding on the back of a sandworm.
#2. September 5
Average Score: 4.7/5
At a time when the line between news and entertainment has been blurred like never before, Tim Fehlbaum’ September 5 arrives as a monumental gut punch that is hard to shake. The dedication to period accuracy is remarkable, and you admire the hustle of the ABC Sports broadcasting team pivoting to cover something as serious as a hostage crisis – but the high stakes of the situation is never lost in the journalistic enthusiasm, and it boils to a climax that hits like a sledgehammer.
#1. The Substance
Average Score: 4.7/5
Of the 10 people on the CinemaBlend staff who have seen Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance, six gave it a perfect five out of five, and that should give you a clue as to how loved the film is around these parts. The body horror is outrageous and disgusting, lending to a climax that is truly unforgettable, but even beyond the excellent nastiness, it’s a stellar and sharp satire about society’s beauty standards and treatment of women (not to mention the extreme self-loathing it inspires).
CinemaBlend’s staff had a wonderful time going to the theater and streaming film throughout 2024, and hopefully you’ll follow our cinematic adventures going into next year, as the 2025 movie calendar is brimming with exciting upcoming titles.
