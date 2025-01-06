Golden Globes 2025 Live Blog: I'm Talking Winners, Snubs, Fashion And More

Refresh

Vin Diesel and his thick-ass neck hit the stage to talk about blockbuster filmmaking, and looked as if the teleprompter was being blocked by all the liquid courage he imbibed beforehand, which even gave him a little trouble opening the envelope. But you can be damned sure he brought up "family" without err. AWARD #20: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement goes to Wicked, with director Jon M. Chu sharing quite the rousing acceptance speech in celebrating the film as a true audience-pleaser.

Instead of keeping John and Carlile on the stage for Best Original Song, the Globes brought out Jeff Goldblum, appearing as if he went back in time to take someone to prom in an alternate universe's version of the 1950s, to joke around with Michelle Yeoh. AWARD #19: Best Original Song goes to "El Mal," as composed by Clément Ducol, Camille, and Jacques Audiard from their Netflix film Emilia Pérez. Camille's speech was a winner, starting off with the observation that the Golden Globes is such an American experience. It really "shook the house" as it were.

Chart-topping musicians Elton John and Brandi Carlile came out to co-present for the most logical category. AWARD #18: Best Original Score went to Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross for their work on Challengers.

Michael Keaton took the stage for a rather subdued presentation. Not even a striped Beetlejuice-esque suit. AWARD #17: Best Director - Motion Picture goes to Brady Corbet for The Brutalist. Despite reading his speech from his phone, it was as emotional as any other speech, thanks in part to shots of his loving (and sobbing) daughter, as well as his kind words for Aubrey Plaza and others mourning the death of Jeff Baena.

Captain America: Brave New World co-stars Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford, my second desired team-up for a future True Detective season, presented the award for Best Animated Movie, which tapped into irony territory for how unanimated Ford was up there. AWARD #16: Best Motion Picture – Animated goes to Gints Zilbalodis' fantasy adventure Flow, marking the first time a Latvian film has won a Golden Globe. I was beyond shocked that the movie beat out not just The Wild Robot and Wallace and Gromit's return to theaters, but also two Disney releases.

AWARD #15: Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy goes to Sebastian Stan for A Different Man, which sparked a speech about accepting others who look different.

Andrew Garfield and Kerry Washington, both looking as sharp as a drawer full of tacks, co-presented for the following: AWARD #14: Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy goes to Demi Moore for The Substance, marking the actress' first ever major awards win for her acting work. It was exactly the meaningful kind of acceptance speech that one would expect from her after playing the role Elisabeth Sparkle. Big applause. Big energy. All worth it.

AWARD #13: Best Performance by a Female Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or Motion Picture Made For Television goes to Jodie Foster for True Detective: Night Country. If you're wondering how she beat out Cate Blanchett's work in Disclaimer or Cristin Milioti's performance in The Penguin, I have only one thing to say: "You're asking the wrong questions!" Sofia Vergara's frustrated reaction going into the commercial was clearly played for the camera right in her face, but was it actually jokey? (Image credit: YouTube TV)

Thank you, Seth Rogen, for somehow being the first to point out how awkward the camera angles have become for the presenters, which allow viewers to see things such as his bald spot, per his words, and "Elle Fanning checking her nails while Seth Rogen is talking," per my own words. Co-starring together in the upcoming Apple TV+ series The Studio, Rogen and co-presenter Catherine O'Hara unleashed a horde of juvenile-skewing jokes about winning the Beaver award for the Moose Knuckles films, including the sequel Knuckles Deep, and O'Hara's work on the film Otter's Tale, in which her character nursed a sick otter back to health with her breastmilk.

Anya Taylor Joy looks like a million monochromatic bucks standing next to the scruffy-faced Miles Teller, especially while rocking that beyond-gorgeous necklace. AWARD #12: Best Performance by a Male Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or Motion Picture Made For Television went to Colin Farrell for his prosthetic-heavy work on HBO's The Penguin. It was properly in Oz's character for Farrell to immediately joke that it was his work alone that led to the win.

The "incomparable" Sharon Stone taking the stage is always a delight. She seemed to handle the teleprompter duties better than most of the other presenters, perhaps because her eyes were...more wide and focused than others, we'll say. I quite loved the look of her dress as well. AWARD #11: Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language goes to Emilia Pérez (France), with writer/director Jacques Audiard taking the stage with a translator. A great speech in general, and the translation joke for "Ted Sarandos" gets ten extra comedy points.

Already calling it here: Nate Bargatze will host next year's Golden Globes, or perhaps even this year's Emmy's. The stand-up comedian crushes it on SNL and on the stand-up front, so that outcome is more natural than [insert the name of that one celebrity with the surgery-enhanced face, you know the one]. AWARD #10: Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television goes to Ali Wong for Ali Wong: Single Lady, one year after taking home the award for her work in Netflix's Beef.

AWARD #9: Best Screenplay – Motion Picture goes to Peter Straughan for his script for Conclave.

Morris Chestnut is wearing perhaps the most vivid tuxedo of the night, which was even brighter than co-presenter Kaley Cuoco's energetic personality. He's 2025's Red One, assuming that becomes a thing, which it shouldn't.

The White Lotus vet Jennifer Coolidge came out with a presenter speech that was as airy and non sequitur as anything, and it was honestly more fun to watch everyone's reactions in the background, since there wasn't another celeb there to block them. AWARD #8: Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy goes to Jeremy Allen White for The Bear, but the actor wasn't in the building to accept it, so Coolidge did on his behalf. Will she give it back? Stay tuned.

AWARD #7: Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Supporting Role On Television goes to Tadanobu Asano for a show that could very well sweep the Globes' TV categories: Shōgun.

AWARD #5: Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Supporting Role On Television goes to Jessica Gunning for Baby Reindeer.

The Substance fans, celebrate! Margaret Qualley and Demi Moore appeared on stage together as presenters with jokes about respecting the weekly balance that their film characters had to. And it thankfully didn't lead to anyone turning into a huge, monstrous glob of body parts.



AWARD #4: Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Television Series – Drama goes to Hiroyuki Sanada for Shōgun, marking the television veteran's first win. You're not gonna find a tuxedo as sharp as Sanada's on Shōgun, understandably.

AWARD #3: Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Supporting Role - Motion Picture goes to Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain. It's his second Globe win, following his Succession success, and he kicked his speech off with a joke about taking a shot with Mario Lopez.



AWARD #3: Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Supporting Role - Motion Picture goes to Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain. It's his second Globe win, following his Succession success, and he kicked his speech off with a joke about taking a shot with Mario Lopez. As we all do.

Not quite sure why Mindy Kaling and Kate Hudson's presenter jokes were played as catty, but it led to...

AWARD #2: Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy perhaps unsurprisingly goes to Jean Smart for Hacks, months after she took home the Emmy for her role as Debra.

AWARD #1: Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Supporting Role - Motion Picture goes to Zoe Saldaña for Emilia Pérez!

Despite being as PG-13 as Glaser gets, the monologue was fine enough, and ended with a pointed joke about Dwayne Johnson right before introducing him as one of the first two presenters: "The point of art is to make a tequila brand so popular that you never have to make art again."