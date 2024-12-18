2024 Was A Great Year For Science Fiction, Here's Why These 8 Movies Were My Favorite In The Genre

If I had to pick a single genre of film that I love above all else it would be science fiction. Whether it’s a story about aliens in outer space or simply the use of advanced technology, movies can bring all of these things that we can't imagine to life in a way that looks and feels real. And yet, it isn’t just about the spectacle of it all. Often the best science fiction movies are really just stories about humanity that use the fantastic as a way to teach us about ourselves.

Science fiction movies are often the home of the major franchises, but it has to be said that the franchise fair this year was quite solid, we saw the best Alien movie in years, and the best Transformers movie ever in 2024. Here’s a look at the best science fiction of the year and just why it was so great.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

A Quiet Place: Day One

A Quiet Place: Day One may have been the third entry in the franchise but in many ways, it was entirely new. A new cast of characters in a new environment. The characters from the previous films had lived with the alien threat for a long time. Our new heroes had to figure everything out as they went along.

The tension was still there, and Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn gave very strong performances in a movie that was about two characters trying to stay alive, while also coming to terms with death.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Transformers One

If there’s one thing that shows what a wild year it was for science fiction it might be the simple fact that a Transformers movie was one of the best sci-fi movies of the year. But Transformers One wasn’t simply a good Transformers movie, it’s the best Transformers movie ever made.

It’s fun and funny, in a way that no other Transformers movie is, but it's never too silly. It has heart and action. It's about a heroic rise and dramatic fall from grace of Shakespearean proportions. It does everything, and it does it all remarkably well.

(Image credit: DreamWorks Animation)

The Wild Robot

If I had a nickel for every time that an animated movie about a robot set in the post-apocalypse told a story about love and hope, I’d have two nickels... which isn’t a lot, but it’s weird that it happened twice. The Wild Robot may have a couple of things in common with Pixar’s Wall-E, but the movie has an identity all its own.

It’s a beautifully told story, both visually and emotionally. Like another animated movie on this list, it's ultimately a story about parenthood, and about the mistakes that new parents make. It's a story about how anybody can "grow beyond their programming" if given enough of a reason to do so.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Ultraman: Rising

Ultraman as a character isn’t massively popular in the U.S. compared to Japan, but Ultraman: Rising is one of those movies that’s able to cross boundaries by telling a story that is focused on those things that all people have in common.

While Ultraman Rising does include plenty of massive kaiju battles, it’s ultimately a story about parenthood, making mistakes and learning lessons. Whether you're a parent or simply somebody who had them, the story of Ultraman: Rising has something to say to you.

(Image credit: 20th Century)

Alien: Romulus

Following two Alien movies that are both seen as being among the best sci-fi movies ever made, the franchise has struggled to meet such a high bar. However, with Alien: Romulus, director Fede Alvarez proves that there is still horror to be found in the series.

In the same way that Dan Trachtenberg brought fresh life to the Predator franchise, Alvarez shows a clear understanding of what makes Alien tick. Even if you think Romulus is only the third-best Alien movie, that’s no longer the backhanded compliment it once was.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Dune: Part Two

Dune: Part Two had a lot to accomplish as the follow-up to Denis Villeneuve’s epic first part. The first movie won several Oscars, and based on the response to the sequel, the follow may do so again.

The movie completes the story of Paul Atreides in stunning fashion. While it has all the sci-fi spectacle we expect, Dune: Part Two is ultimately a character drama, one that uses the trappings of sci-fi to examine the human condition in a unique way, as all great science fiction does.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Furiosa may not quite reach the heights of Mad Max: Fury Road, but considering Fury Road was one of the best films of the last decade, getting close is good enough. Furiosa was the origin story that did that rare thing by adding layers to the character, and in doing so possibly making the original film even better.

Anya Taylor-Joy makes her mark as a real action hero and Chris Hemsworth plays an entertainingly awful villain. George Miller’s beautifully choreographed action is back here and it all makes the post-apocalypse look almost beautiful.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes

Full disclosure, while I love sci-fi, I’ve never been a big Planet of the Apes fan. The original generation of the franchise always looked too corny to me growing up, and the more recent trilogy, while I always heard it was great, still never appealed to me. And yet, I still found myself engaged with this movie even outside of any other context.

Kingdom shows just how well done "CGI characters" can be when they're handled effectively, both in visual design and in characterization from the actors. The Planet of the Apes feels like a real place life that few other sci-fi locations do.

2024 was a good year but looking forward the science fiction genre is looking even better. 2025 will bring us the next entry in the Avatar and Jurassic Park franchises. We’ll also get the original science fiction story Frankenstein brought to life by the incomparable Guillermo del Toro. Science fiction fans have been very lucky of late, and the luck doesn’t look to be running out soon.