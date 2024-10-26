Edgar Wright's The Running Man Is Giving Us A Big Scott Pilgrim Reunion, And Now I'm Even More Excited For The Stephen King Movie

One project that is quickly becoming one of my most highly-anticipated upcoming 2025 movies is The Running Man remake from writer/director Edgar Wright. The cast has already been stacked, between Glen Powell and Josh Brolin joining in a key role as well last week , but now there’s going to be a big Scott Pilgrim vs. the World reunion too, and the excitement is only growing.

Michael Cera has apparently closed a deal to be part of the cast of The Running Man, per The Hollywood Reporter . Since Edgar Wright is the filmmaker behind Scott Pilgrim as well, that means that the Stephen King adaptation will be a reunion between the beloved film’s director and lead over a decade after they first worked together! It will be soon too, because The Running Man will reportedly start filming at the beginning of next year.

Scott Pilgrim feels like one of those movies that came out at the wrong time , because when it was released, it pretty much bombed at the box office. Many years later, the movie has become a cult classic, with its cast only becoming bigger stars since, and a new generation of fans watching it for the first time . Cera recently reprised his role of Scott Pilgrim for the Netflix anime Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. Wright was executive producer on the series, but now these two can really come together in person for the first time in a while.

(Image credit: Tri-Star Pictures)

The Running Man is one of the upcoming Stephen King movies that’s starting to feel more and more special everyday, given all the talent involved. Glen Powell is already hyped to play the role Arnold Schwarzenegger played in the 1987 adaptation. The dystopian action film follows an impoverished resident of Co-Op City who joins a government-operated reality show with a violent twist in order to provide for his wife and daughter.

Michael Cera will play, as described in the article, "a naïve rebel who tries to help the desperate man" in The Running Man, and he’s joining a solid cast that also includes Love Lies Bleeding’s Katy O’Brian, Lee Pace and as The Hollywood Reporter shared in the same article, Emilia Jones of 2022 Best Picture winner, CODA.

Sufficed to say, Michael Cera’s role in The Running Man will not have the same cadence as his beloved role in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. That being said, it’s great to see the actor take on another major movie following going viral for playing Alan in last year’s highest-grossing movie and Academy Award winner, Barbie. We imagine Cera has become even more popular since last summer thanks to the scene-stealing part.

The Running Man earned a prime release date too, on November 21, 2025, which will have it directly competing with the second Wicked movie and coming out a few days before Zootopia 2.