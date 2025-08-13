How Many Thousands Of Dollars Justin Baldoni Allegedly Spit Just To Combat Taylor Swift Fans Amidst Blake Lively Suit
Cha ching.
Despite the movie hitting theaters back in August of 2024, It Ends With Us continues to make headlines. Blake Lively's lawsuit against Wayfarer Studios began a long legal battle, with Justin Baldoni filing his own defamation case, which named both Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Pop star Taylor Swift's name has also come up during these proceedings, and it turns out that the movie's director also requested money specifically to battle Swifties online.
Taylor Swift being roped into the lawsuit has only gotten more eyes on the matter (and reportedly put a strain on her friendship with Lively). Most recently TMZ acquired legal documents, where Baldoni's lawyers in Texas requested a new sum of money in order to deal with online blockback from Swifties. Part of the e-mail attached reads:
Talk about a ton of money. Considering how many months this legal battle has already been raging on, this attempt to get Baldoni $30k per month could be a significant payday for the actor/director. And it's yet another way that Swift is being brought into their ongoing legal saga. One can only imagine how the "Shake It Off" singer feels about being named yet again.
It's unclear how long this back and forth between the two stars of It Ends With Us (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription) will go on. But it's clear that neither of the celebrities' legal teams are intending on giving up the fight. So we should probably buckle up for more viral updates.
This request for monthly funds come shortly after the judge tossed Baldoni's defamation case out, which was a major legal victory for the Gossip Girl star. But it doesn't look like the It Ends With Us director is too discouraged, as his team is continuing to fight for him and file new requests related to the situation with Blake Lively.
While Taylor Swift wasn't involved in It Ends With Us, she continues to loom large over the lawsuits associated with the book to screen adaptation. This highlights just how popular she is, and the passion of her devoted fanbase. Although whether or not the Swifties are actually mobilizing to defend Blake Lively remains to be seen. Indeed, the Another Simple Favor star hasn't exactly come out clean in the court of public opinion.
It Ends With Us is on Netflix now, and the litigation related to the movie continues on. While Blake Lively has upcoming projects expected on the 2026 movie release list and beyond, Baldoni seemingly doesn't have anything lined up.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.