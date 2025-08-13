How Many Thousands Of Dollars Justin Baldoni Allegedly Spit Just To Combat Taylor Swift Fans Amidst Blake Lively Suit

Despite the movie hitting theaters back in August of 2024, It Ends With Us continues to make headlines. Blake Lively's lawsuit against Wayfarer Studios began a long legal battle, with Justin Baldoni filing his own defamation case, which named both Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Pop star Taylor Swift's name has also come up during these proceedings, and it turns out that the movie's director also requested money specifically to battle Swifties online.

Taylor Swift being roped into the lawsuit has only gotten more eyes on the matter (and reportedly put a strain on her friendship with Lively). Most recently TMZ acquired legal documents, where Baldoni's lawyers in Texas requested a new sum of money in order to deal with online blockback from Swifties. Part of the e-mail attached reads:

The social team are now worried about Blake activating the Taylor Swift fan base, which is a major concern. With this in mind and to ensure Justin and the studio are 100% protected moving forward, they have now changed the fee to $30,000 per month due to the uptick in social chatter.

Talk about a ton of money. Considering how many months this legal battle has already been raging on, this attempt to get Baldoni $30k per month could be a significant payday for the actor/director. And it's yet another way that Swift is being brought into their ongoing legal saga. One can only imagine how the "Shake It Off" singer feels about being named yet again.

It's unclear how long this back and forth between the two stars of It Ends With Us (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription) will go on. But it's clear that neither of the celebrities' legal teams are intending on giving up the fight. So we should probably buckle up for more viral updates.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

This request for monthly funds come shortly after the judge tossed Baldoni's defamation case out, which was a major legal victory for the Gossip Girl star. But it doesn't look like the It Ends With Us director is too discouraged, as his team is continuing to fight for him and file new requests related to the situation with Blake Lively.

While Taylor Swift wasn't involved in It Ends With Us, she continues to loom large over the lawsuits associated with the book to screen adaptation. This highlights just how popular she is, and the passion of her devoted fanbase. Although whether or not the Swifties are actually mobilizing to defend Blake Lively remains to be seen. Indeed, the Another Simple Favor star hasn't exactly come out clean in the court of public opinion.

It Ends With Us is on Netflix now, and the litigation related to the movie continues on. While Blake Lively has upcoming projects expected on the 2026 movie release list and beyond, Baldoni seemingly doesn't have anything lined up.