Avengers: Doomsday Rumor About The X-Men Would Solve A Long-Standing Criticism Of The Fox Movies (And I'm So Into It)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly treating fans to new content, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie heading to theaters is Avengers: Doomsday, which will feature multiple teams of superheroes. That includes the OG stars of the X-Men movies, and a new rumor could solve a long-standing criticism from those Fox titles.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, but fans are hyped to see mutants back on the big screen. A rumor from Cosmic Circus claims that the X-Men will be wearing brightly colored costumes, which are more accurate to the comics and cartoons. Scooper Alex Perez writes:

The costume department is really bringing it with some of these looks. The X-Men look like a blend between Astonishing X-Men and X-Men 97.

D you hear that sound? It's comic book fans everywhere rejoicing. Because while the X-Men movies changed the costumes to black leather, fans have been hoping to see more brightly colored ones appear on the big screen. If this report is to be believed, that's exactly what we'll get when the OGs return as part of the Avengers: Doomsday cast. The lack of colorful, individual costumes has been a long-standing point of contention in the last series of movies.

This would be a major change to what the actors wore during their tenure in the original X-Men trilogy. Actors who will be returning (and apparently in bright, colorful costumes) are none other than James Marsden's Cyclops, Kelsey Grammer's Beast, Alan Cumming's Nightrawler, Ian McKellen's Magneto, Patrick Stewart's Professor X, and Rebecca Romijn's Mystique. Now we'll have to wait and see if this rumor about their costumes come to fruition.

X-Men '97 was acclaimed on Disney+, so it makes sense that Doomsday might be taking inspiration from that acclaimed animated series for the mutants' costumes. Moviegoers who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have waited to see these colorful costumes on the big screen, so this seems like a big payoff for longtime fans.

Fans were finally treated to Wolverine's yellow suit in Deadpool 3, and the internet exploded when the first images of him arrived online. Considering how warmly this was embraced by fans, it makes sense that the studio might want to follow suit (pun intended) when we see the X-Men in Doomsday.

After the X-Men being noticeably missing from the MCU for its early stages, Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox allowed for mutants to finally join in on the fun. The Marvels' credits scene brought back Kelsey Grammer as a comic-accurate Beast brought to life with visual effects, and many fans assume that alternate universe's heroes will be in Doomsday.

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th of next year as part of the 2026 movie release list. It should be interesting to see how mutants are handled in the MCU, especially as a new cast of actors is expected to join for whenever the X-Men get their own movie.