Denzel Washington On Oscars Award Snubs: 'Man Gives The Award, God Gives The Reward.'

Denzel Washington is one of the most celebrated actors of his generation, and he’s headlined more than a few iconic films. Because of his acclaimed work, the seasoned star of stage and screen has received various awards, including a pair of Academy Awards. As a two-time Oscar winner, Washington is in rarified air, though he doesn’t seem to place too much emphasis on those achievements. In fact, he recently explained why he doesn’t think too much about the wins or snubs he’s received at the hands of the Academy.

The upcoming A24 movie, Highest 2 Lowest, is Denzel Washington’s latest feature film, and it sees him reuniting with longtime collaborator Spike Lee. Washington recently caught up with Jake Hamilton of Jake’s Takes, during which Hamilton mentioned the actor’s two Oscars. Ultimately, Washington was quick to express his disinterest in such accolades. The A-lister then referenced his long-known devotion to religion while explaining his rationale:

I don’t do it for Oscars, I really don’t care about that kind of stuff. I’ve been at this a long time, and there are times where I won, shouldn’t have won and shouldn’t have won and won and didn’t win and should’ve won. Man gives the awards, God gives the rewards. I’m not that interested in Oscars.

Denzel Washington won his first Academy Award in 1990, as he earned Best Supporting Actor for his role as Private Silas Trip in the 1989 historical drama, Glory. And, in 2002, Washington became the second Black man to earn Best Actor, winning for his performance in 2001’s Training Day. On top of that, the 70-year-old star has also received Oscar nominations for seven other films, like Malcolm X, Cry Freedom and Fences. Nevertheless, based on his interview (which is on YouTube), Washington is unfazed by those honors:

People ask, ‘Well, where do you keep it?’ I say, ‘Next to the other one.’ … I’m not bragging. I’m just telling you how I feel about it. On my last day, [awards] ain’t gonna do me a bit of good.

This is honestly a very healthy perspective to have. Awards can be cool, as it’s an honor for someone to be recognized by their peers or any governing body. However, it’s also easy to become fixated on pursuing accolades. I’d imagine that when someone’s an actor, it’s especially easy to become focused on those gold statuettes the Academy hands out. All in all, the Philadelphia alum isn’t looking to fall down the rabbit hole in the pursuit of trophies, and he’s exuded that mentality many times.

Just earlier this year, Denzel Washington addressed his Oscars snub for his scene-stealing work in Gladiator II. Washington offered a refreshing take at the time, saying that he’d “been around too long” to concern himself with something like that. He also expressed pleasure in working on Othello, which he was performing at the time. Nevertheless, Washington does mind imparting wisdom upon those who are nominated, as he also offered some keen advice for Colman Domingo, who received two consecutive Oscar nominations.

Regardless of what awards Denzel Washington wins or loses, I’m just prepared to savor all of the performances he’s still aiming to give. That includes Black Panther 3 (which he’s discussed) and of course, Highest 2 Lowest. Check out that latest Spike Lee Joint when it opens in theaters on August 15 as part of the 2025 movie schedule. Apple TV+ subscription holders will also be able to stream the film starting on September 5.