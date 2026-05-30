Emily Blunt Recalls The One Time She Saw Tom Cruise (Almost) Crack On Edge Of Tomorrow (And Those 80 Lb Suits Were Involved)

Emily Blunt's latest 2026 movie schedule release marks a huge moment in her career, as she's starring in Steven Spielberg's latest alien film, Disclosure Day. Of course, this definitely isn't her first foray into the genre, as she made an impression on it more than a decade ago when she starred in one of the best sci-fi movies of all time, Edge of Tomorrow. And she recently recalled one very funny moment from the set of the movie where she really bonded with Tom Cruise while in those massive ExoSuits.

When Blunt was a guest on Hot Ones recently, host Sean Evans asked the actress about the most Tom Cruise thing she watched her co-star do on the set of Edge of Tomorrow. She began her story, saying:

We were doing this scene where we were in a drop ship, and we’re in those massive armored suits. And, when you’re surrounded by Tom Cruise’s enthusiasm, it kind of bleeds in you and you feel like you can’t let him down by complaining about anything. It’s a very powerful force coming off him.

Tom Cruise is very much known for his infectious passion for making movies and the crazy stunts he gets himself into. Despite that optimism, though, this particular on-set situation sounds downright unbearable. Blunt shared some more details that painted a vivid picture of her discomfort:

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But we were in this drop ship and I'd kind of had it. It was very hot in there. My suit weighed 80 lb and I'm in a harness being lifted up. So, the entire weight of my body and 85 lbs is on my nether regions and I'm not feeling great about it, wondering if I'll be able to have children one day.

This sounds so, so painful. At the time, Emily Blunt was 31, and she hadn’t yet had the two daughters she shares with husband John Krasinski. While hanging out with Cruise in these uncomfy positions, it led to the “most Tom Cruise” moment one could even imagine. In her words:

He was getting a bit frustrated with how long things were taking to shoot and yelling, ‘Please roll. And I just looked at him and I went, ‘This fucking sucks.’And he looked at me, and he went, ‘It's a challenge.’

Cruise is famous for having a tireless work ethic and not moving to complaining on set. While in her 80 pound suit, Emily Blunt had to admit she was struggling a bit in that moment. I love the fact that Cruise didn't crack even in that moment but couldn’t argue against the situation being “a challenge.” It's such an on-brand response from Cruise, and it now makes for a great story.

EoT is based on a Japanese novel called All You Need Is Kill, and it's a military movie set in future that centers on an alien race occupying Earth. When Cruise’s character starts to find himself in a time loop, he tries to find a way to use it as an advantage to defeat the aliens.

It feels like ever since Edge of Tomorrow came out back in 2014, fans have been waiting for a sequel. Even though the ending wraps things up pretty well, Cruise has talked before about pitching a sequel idea he had to the filmmakers; it has yet to come to fruition. Should that happen, I'd hope that it wouldn't be as much of a "challenge" for anyone to don those massive suits.

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Edge of Tomorrow is currently available to rent or buy on digital platforms. Also, check out Emily Blunt in her latest sci-fi flick, Disclosure Day, which opens in theaters on June 12.