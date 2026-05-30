Ladies First's Take On Gender Equality Is Still Frustratingly Relevant

I am a simple woman: I watch any movie starring Rosamund Pike. Ladies First stars Sacha Baron Cohen and Pike. Therefore, it was a must-watch for me, and I overall enjoyed it. Like many of the film’s critics, I think it could have done a few things better, but Ladies First’s heart is in the right place.

It’s a movie that uses multiverses to tell the story of a man coming to understand his privilege. I wish it were more similar to some of the best movies about multiverses, because then its messages may have been a little stronger. Nonetheless, unfortunately, Ladies First covers some topics of gender equality that remain relevant.

Warning: Ladies First spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

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(Image credit: Netflix)

Ladies First Acts As a Reminder That Gender Equality Is Still An Issue Today

Damien (Sacha Baron Cohen) is a misogynist who cannot see women beyond sex objects. He then gives one of the most self-involved, out-of-touch-with-reality speeches ever put to film. He believes life is now harder for him as a heterosexual, white male. He believes society now caters to the marginalized to become more politically correct. The thing that makes Damien’s speech hard to watch is that so many men actually believe this nonsense.

They think the world now makes things harder for them, despite proof that white men still dominate many fields, and sometimes it’s the main criterion to obtain a powerful position. You almost believe that movies such as Ladies First shouldn’t exist anymore. Surely people have evolved past that reductive way of thinking? Many men cannot think of women just in terms of what they can do for them, right?

You can find many podcasts, influencers, books, or articles written by men with these ideas that women are inferior and so deserve fewer opportunities. Thankfully, it’s not as normalized as it was in the past. Additionally, many men disagree with this behavior and thought process. It’s not a common thing, but still too popular for people who cannot understand beyond their own worldview. They relate to Damien and men like him in Ladies First.

(Image credit: Netflix)

It Made Me Think Of Similar Movies & Wonder If They Still Work In Modern Times

Ladies First isn’t a new concept. In fact, it’s a remake of a French film called I Am Not an Easy Man. What Women Want, 9 to 5, Hidden Figures, and many other great movies that may be ideal for something such as Women’s History Month often deal with the idea of tyrannical men who undervalue and dismiss their female employees or just exhibit sexist behavior. Damien fits right along with many of these men.

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It takes something drastic for them to understand their problematic behavior. I have seen What Women Want, 9 to 5, and Hidden Figures. I know Hidden Figures still holds up as an excellent movie celebrating inspiring Black figures. It also highlights gender equality in a very fascinating way. I rewatched 9 to 5 a few years ago, and I believe it still works and is still very funny. It’s one of the best movies of the 80s for a reason. Now What Women Want is a movie I saw so long ago, and now I have no clue if it holds up.

It feels the most similar to Ladies First, so very curious if it offers insightful commentary on gender equality, or totally misses the mark. Ladies First made me want to review films similar to it to see if they aged well and how relevant or irrelevant they are to today’s landscape.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I Actually Enjoyed Ladies First's Romance, But Feel Conflicted About It.

I don’t believe I have ever watched Sacha Baron Cohen in a romantic comedy. Therefore, I wasn’t expecting him to have some of the romantic lead charm. He does. Rosamund Pike and he have instant chemistry as Alex and Damien. You almost want them to get together, despite how repulsive Damien is at times.

However, this is nowhere near one of the best rom-coms of all time for many reasons. The main being that Damien never earns her love or trust. It also appears that he only sees her as a real person (in the alternative universe) when they become intimate. He realizes that he likes her, so he doesn’t want to take away an opportunity.

It makes his final decision feel a bit disingenuous, almost as if he’s doing it to eventually win her over romantically. Additionally, there are so many moral dilemmas when an employee sleeps with their boss. Damien doesn’t tell the lawyers that they slept together, and it’s treated as a noble deed. However, Alex should be reprimanded for sleeping with an employee, just as a male boss should be, especially if coercion is involved. It isn’t in this case, but it’s a gray area when corporate romances happen.

I enjoyed Alex and Damien’s romance because of their chemistry, but the nature of it felt a bit off-putting because of the power dynamic and boundary issues.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Movie Effectively Showcases The Awfulness Of Certain Male Archetypes

Damien has 0 likeable traits at the start of Ladies First. He doesn’t really become that likable by the end of it either. He just becomes more tolerable. Damien is portrayed and written as an extreme example of this type of behavior, but it still exists. Too many men act and think like Damien. They are just as unlikable as him.

Men like him lack self-awareness, so they could see the character’s behavior and not realize the connection to their own behavior. However, it’s nice to see men like this mocked and reprimanded in movies, instead of celebrated in some spaces. We need more criticism of this type of man.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Damien's Character Growth Was A Little Unbelievable, But I Think That Doesn't Matter

Damien spends most of Ladies First trying to steal Alex’s job. He still has the mentality that he deserves it, but never truly demonstrates why. He just engages in a petty competition. The film itself points out that Damien still doesn’t understand that this is not his birthright as a man.

He only truly starts to grow and change when he and Alex have sex. He then makes the decision not to tell about this intimacy. If he did, he would have gotten what he wanted. Once Damien arrives back in his world, he immediately finds Alex and gives her what she wants. This leads to Alex and the company’s success.

I am never fully convinced Damien learned his lesson, but I think we need to see Alex have success. Ladies First isn’t a movie that’s going to change lives, but you never know what may inspire someone. Women and girls seeing Alex’s success may inspire or encourage them to stand up to their bosses, go after their dreams, or take on a challenge at work. It could also inspire men to be better bosses, more open, or stand up and be beside and behind women. Even silly movies can become powerful to the right audience.