‘Why Are You Tearing Down A Black Man?’ Director Of Netflix’s Diddy Doc Talks Backlash And Her Metric For The Show’s Success

Sean Combs: The Reckoning garnered a considerable amount of attention even before it became available for Netflix subscription holders back in December 2025. Directed by Alex Stapleton and produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, the four-part docuseries examines the meteoric rise and fall of Combs (a.k.a. Diddy). The doc has received rave reviews, though some viewers have accused it of being a hit piece. Stapleton recently acknowledged that backlash and explained the metric on which she based the series’ success.

Alex Stapleton Gets Real About The Reckoning’s Reception

TV awards campaigns are ramping up, and The Reckoning is in a position to receive some major recognition. All the while, though, the more negative responses to the production still loom over it. Stapleton recently opened up about her show during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Of course, the veteran filmmaker is fully aware of the responses that are less-than-positive, but what was most vital to her was how viewers responded to the stories of the alleged victims featured in the piece. Stapleton also added this:

It was really important to make something that a Black audience would respect and understand, that would translate, that felt like it was made from us. It was important to make sure that it was accessible to as many people as possible. That’s how you give a voice to the voiceless. … I think a lot of people are like, ‘Why are you tearing down a Black man?’ You could look at it that way, or you could look at what Black journalism did. Look at what we were able to do as a team of Black filmmakers.

Aside from covering Diddy’s path to becoming a world-famous rapper and the head of Sean John, the doc also tackles his alleged sexual misconduct, with several people being interviewed to share their reported experiences. For instance, Danity Kane’s Aubrey O’Day appears as an interview subject. Also highlighted is Combs’ 2024 arrest on sex-trafficking and racketeering charges. The series brought in a lot of viewership after its debut on Netflix, as it even dethroned Stranger Things for the top trending spot.

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When it came to the negative responses to Stapleton’s doc, such reactions didn’t just come from ardent fans of the “Come to Me” performer. The Grammy winner himself – as well as his mother – also responded to the show.

How Did Sean And Janice Combs Respond To Netflix’s Docuseries?

Last December, Diddy called out The Reckoning’s creative team and Netflix as a whole, calling the docuseries a “shameful hit piece.” The rapper also alleged that Stapleton, Jackson and co. used stolen footage for the production, specifically the video that chronicled Combs shortly ahead of his arrest. Ultimately, the imprisoned mogul’s cease-and-desist petition was unsuccessful. As for that footage, neither Stapleton nor Jackson will say how they obtained it but, in this latest interview, the former did say this about it:

We were already very far down the line before we got it. So it wasn’t like the documentary or a whole team was built around this footage. All the footage really did was back up and reinforce a lot of what the people in interviews were saying about his demeanor, the way he operates. … He was filming himself when a normal person would be under complete duress.

As for Janice Combs, she specifically took issue with interview subjects in the doc claiming that she was an “abusive” parent to Sean. The matriarch also denied the allegation that Sean slapped her at a basketball game back in 1991 as alleged by family friend Kirk Burrowes. It’s since been reported that Sean is considering filing suit against the streamer over the show, while Jancie allegedly wants to make her own doc.

Such developments haven’t come to fruition, as of this writing, though. It also remains to be seen just how many honors Sean Combs: The Reckoning might pick up before the end of the year. Regardless of those awards odds or any criticisms, though, it sounds like Alex Stapleton is satisfied with the work she and her collaborators put in.