Sharon Stone, Kenan Thompson And More Reach Out After Jamie Lee Curtis Announces Her Sister Kelly Curtis' Death
Many are paying tribute.
Jamie Lee Curtis took to social media this morning to announce the tragic passing of her sister, Kelly Curtis. In a lengthy post, the actress paid a beautiful tribute to her late sibling. Now, more celebrities, including Sharon Stone and Kenan Thompson, are showing their support for the Curtis family during this tragic time.
According to Jamie Lee Curtis, Kelly Curtis died on May 30 at her home, “in nature” and “at peace.” She did not mention a cause of death. Kelly was 69 years old. Jamie Lee is two years younger than her sister, and her post noted that Kelly was her “first friend and lifelong confidant.” She went on to write about how beautiful her sibling was and recalled lots of things she loved about her. It’s a sad yet lovely post that you can see in full below:
A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis)
A photo posted by on
Jamie Lee and Kelly are the children of the legendary Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh. They have also both worked as actors.
While Jamie Lee is working on multiple projects, had a show premiere on the 2026 TV schedule and has been consistently working for years, Kelly’s last credit came in 1999 as she worked on one episode of Judging Amy. She also appeared in great movies, like the Eddie Murphy classic, Trading Places, which Jamie Lee was also in. In her tribute to her sister, the Halloween star wrote that her sister was “jaw droppingly beautiful, and a talented actress.”
After she stopped acting, Kelly worked as her sister’s assistant on the body-swap classic Freaky Friday, Christmas with the Kranks and You Again. Later, she directed Curling in Stanley, Marby Jets Are Go and The Night She Came Along.
While reflecting on what her sister will be remembered for, the Everything Everywhere All At Once star wrote:
After Jamie Lee Curtis posted this, her comments were flooded with love and support from fans, friends and colleagues. This included messages from the likes of Basic Instinct’s Sharon Stone, SNL’s Kenan Thompson, The Pitt’s Katherine LaNasa and more. Take a look:
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- My sincere condolences 😍 -Sharon Stone
- 🤍🤍🤍 -Sophia Bush
- Sending you so much🤍 -Ariana DeBose
- 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 -Kenan Thompson
- Big big hugs. Love you, Jamie. Nothing beats a sister. 💜💜 -Uzo Aduba
- 🤍🕊️ sending love -Katherine LaNasa
- Sending love and prayers to your family 🤍🕊️ -Arielle Kebbel
Overall, there was a whole lot of love for the Curtis family and Kelly. Jamie Lee noted in her post that her sister would always sign off a message with a blessing, “Isten Veled, God is with you.” And that’s how she ended her tribute too, writing:
While this is a very tragic situation, it’s heartwarming to see this loving message from Jamie Lee Curtis. It’s also heartwarming to see just how many people reached out to share their condolences and support.
We here at CinemaBlend send our thoughts and condolences to Kelly Curtis’ family and loved ones during this tragic time.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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