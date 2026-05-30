Sharon Stone, Kenan Thompson And More Reach Out After Jamie Lee Curtis Announces Her Sister Kelly Curtis' Death

Jamie Lee Curtis took to social media this morning to announce the tragic passing of her sister, Kelly Curtis. In a lengthy post, the actress paid a beautiful tribute to her late sibling. Now, more celebrities, including Sharon Stone and Kenan Thompson, are showing their support for the Curtis family during this tragic time.

According to Jamie Lee Curtis, Kelly Curtis died on May 30 at her home, “in nature” and “at peace.” She did not mention a cause of death. Kelly was 69 years old. Jamie Lee is two years younger than her sister, and her post noted that Kelly was her “first friend and lifelong confidant.” She went on to write about how beautiful her sibling was and recalled lots of things she loved about her. It’s a sad yet lovely post that you can see in full below:

A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) A photo posted by on

Jamie Lee and Kelly are the children of the legendary Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh. They have also both worked as actors.

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While Jamie Lee is working on multiple projects, had a show premiere on the 2026 TV schedule and has been consistently working for years, Kelly’s last credit came in 1999 as she worked on one episode of Judging Amy. She also appeared in great movies, like the Eddie Murphy classic , Trading Places, which Jamie Lee was also in . In her tribute to her sister, the Halloween star wrote that her sister was “jaw droppingly beautiful, and a talented actress.”

After she stopped acting, Kelly worked as her sister’s assistant on the body-swap classic Freaky Friday , Christmas with the Kranks and You Again. Later, she directed Curling in Stanley, Marby Jets Are Go and The Night She Came Along.

While reflecting on what her sister will be remembered for, the Everything Everywhere All At Once star wrote:

She will be remembered for her loving generosity, fierce opinions, endless curiosity, unique style, and her powdered, almond, crescent cookies at Christmas, hence her name, Auntie Cookie.

After Jamie Lee Curtis posted this, her comments were flooded with love and support from fans, friends and colleagues. This included messages from the likes of Basic Instinct’s Sharon Stone, SNL’s Kenan Thompson, The Pitt’s Katherine LaNasa and more. Take a look:

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My sincere condolences 😍 -Sharon Stone

🤍🤍🤍 -Sophia Bush

Sending you so much🤍 -Ariana DeBose

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 -Kenan Thompson

Big big hugs. Love you, Jamie. Nothing beats a sister. 💜💜 -Uzo Aduba

🤍🕊️ sending love -Katherine LaNasa

Sending love and prayers to your family 🤍🕊️ -Arielle Kebbel

Overall, there was a whole lot of love for the Curtis family and Kelly. Jamie Lee noted in her post that her sister would always sign off a message with a blessing, “Isten Veled, God is with you.” And that’s how she ended her tribute too, writing:

Isten Veled to my sister of the sun and the moon, my Tai. I'll see you on down the line.

While this is a very tragic situation, it’s heartwarming to see this loving message from Jamie Lee Curtis. It’s also heartwarming to see just how many people reached out to share their condolences and support.

We here at CinemaBlend send our thoughts and condolences to Kelly Curtis’ family and loved ones during this tragic time.