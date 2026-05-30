Another Day, Another Update I Sorely Needed On Tom Selleck Possibly Appearing In Boston Blue

Boston Blue's first season ended just a week ago on the 2026 TV schedule, and I'm already eager for the show to return for Season 2 later this year. Via this Blue Bloods spinoff, fans were reacquainted with Donnie Wahlberg’s Danny Reagan and were even treated to some other fan-favorite characters throughout the season. The big question, however, is whether or not Tom Selleck will ever reprise Frank Reagan, and I'm pleased that yet another update has been shared regarding the possibility.

Selleck and Wahlberg seem to be on different pages when it comes to the former potentially appearing on Boston. Wahlberg previously shared that he’d been talking to his on-screen dad, who had been supportive. However, Selleck previously said he doesn’t know whether he would do the show or not. In the latest update, Wahlberg’s new on-screen partner, Sonequa Martin-Green, told Woman’s World that they had indeed been in talks with Selleck for quite some time, but there’s just one condition he has:

We’ve been talking about Mr. Selleck for a long time. He is always getting asked and as Donnie always says, the door’s open. We would love to have him and we will make sure the story is just right because Tom is so adamant about the story, as he should be and as we all should be. I think it would be great if we can have him and I’m excited for whatever story it ends up being if he does come.

Selleck was very vocal about Blue Bloods’ cancellation and not wanting to say goodbye to Frank. So it's understandable that he'd jump at the chance to return to the franchise, in whatever capacity. That being said, I also get that he'd want any story in which Frank is involved to make sense. At the very least, I'm pleased that both sides are at least hashing out details by the sounds of it.

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Of course, Selleck’s potential appearance aside, it’s been fun to see other Blue Bloods characters show up, and I can only imagine how that will continue into the second season. Martin-Green shared her excitement over having franchise veterans on Boston Blue and, while she would love it if anyone were to appear, she doubled down on the Magnum P.I. icon:

I think I love when anybody from Blue Bloods comes over because I really believe that it legitimizes us. It’s almost like they give us their blessing when they come on and we make sure they know that. We applaud them, we give them standing ovations. We’re, like, ‘Thank you for coming,’ because we know we’re standing on their shoulders. But I want everybody from Blue Bloods on this show but it’d be nice to see Tom [Selleck].

So far, Boston Blue seen several Blue Bloods characters reunite with Danny and Sean Reagan (now played by Mika Amonsen). Bridget Moynahan and Lou Cariou have both appeared in the first season, reprising their roles as Erin and Henry Reagan, respectively. Even Danny's better-half, Maria Baez (played once again by Marisa Ramirez), recurred throughout the season. There have been some name-drops for the rest of the family and, with Boston Blue returning for Season 2, I'm optimistic that a number of them will actually reappear on screen.

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Above all though, I would love nothing more than to have Frank Reagan pop up in Boston for whatever reason, or for Danny to take a trip to New York. Whether or not that will ever happen remains to be seen, but this update definitely gives me the feeling we’re getting closer to it becoming a reality. All the while, Selleck has been landing a few gigs since Blue Bloods ended in 2024, and he recently booked a new show on The HISTORY Channel. Some scheduling challenges may or may not impact Selleck's reprisal of Frank, but let's just remain optimistic about it happening.

Check out Blue Bloods and Boston Blue with a Paramount+ subscription in the meantime.