How Tina Fey Figured Out How To Bring Steve Carell Back For Season 2 Of The Four Seasons After Killing Him Off: ‘I Screwed It Up’
Big SPOILERS ahead!
Spoilers for Season 2 of The Four Seasons are ahead!
One of the best new shows to watch with a Netflix subscription last year was Tina Fey’s dramedy The Four Seasons. Since it stars a bunch of funny people alongside Fey, like Will Forte and Steve Carell, a lot of viewers (including myself) really didn’t see it coming when Carell’s character Nick unexpectedly died in Episode 7 of Season 1. Since the show was renewed for Season 2 after the big pregnancy cliffhanger, we knew we were going to miss the actor in the show, but the showrunners found a way to bring him back.
Now that Season 2 has come out on the 2026 TV schedule, we know that Steve Carell’s Nick makes a comeback in Episode 7, “Little Thanksgiving.” It’s a flashback episode set in 2020 where the group of friends comes together to enjoy the holidays after dealing with isolation and social distancing all year. When CinemaBlend spoke to Tina Fey about bringing Carell back to the show, here’s what she had to say:
When Tina Fey was promoting the first season of The Four Seasons, she shared a funny anecdote about how when Carell learned he was going to die in the show, he reacted by saying, “Why does this keep happening to me?” Fey had no idea that a similar thing had recently happened to him on The Morning Show, too. So, perhaps bringing him back was partially driven by guilt. But then again, obviously, if you can have Steve Carell in your show, it feels like you should.
As I pointed out to The Four Seasons showrunner and star, she had joked about bringing the character back as a ghost or zombie, but ultimately, what made sense for the show was a flashback episode. As she added:
In the episode, we learn that prior to Nick and Anne’s divorce (which we saw start to take shape in Season 1), Nick had flirted with an extramarital affair with a woman that he ultimately ended once he was found out. It really shot Anne’s confidence, which she’s been living with for quite some time. One especially memorable moment in the episode is when Anne almost decides to leave Nick, but can’t bring herself to. Fey spoke to that scene with these words:
After the ending of Season 1, I know that I didn’t expect to see Steve Carell back in the show, but it was really welcome, and I loved learning more about the backstory of The Four Seasons friend group. Tina Fey and the other showrunners definitely found a great way to bring Nick back in a way that made complete sense.
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Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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