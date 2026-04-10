Tom Cruise Dropped The First Tease For His Post M:I Comedy Film (And Sign Me Up)

While Tom Cruise is known as an action star, he's done a number of projects that has proven he's more than that. That includes comedic performances like Tropic Thunder (which is streaming with a Paramount+ subscription). He just dropped the first tease for his new comedy Digger, and I am so in.

Mission: Impossible's action scenes have shown how fearless Cruise can be, and fans are eager to see him flex his comedic muscles in Digger, which was recently compared to Dr. Strangelove. He recently dropped an intriguing image about that upcoming satirical black comedy, check it out below:

A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise) A photo posted by on

Well, I'm interested. This photo is striking showing a giant shovel that is stuck in the ground. A person is visible below it, presumably Tom Cruise's title character Digger Rockwell. This tease offers more questions than answers about the mysterious project, which will no doubt result in his generations of fans following along closely to the movie's impending publicity tour.

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The image's caption reads "In Digger We Trust", and is accompanied by latitude and longitude coordinates. It's all very cryptic and fascinating, especially since the project will follow as Tom Cruise's character tries to save humanity. No pressure.

Cruise shared this image to his whopping 15.2 followers on Instagram. The comments section is already blowing up, with plenty of fans hyped and curious if it'll end up being one of Tom Cruise's best performances. Some responses read:

Those coordinates lead to Indio, California in the Coachella Valley. Can someone go see if there’s a giant shovel there? - impatrickt

BEST PICTURE INCOMING - raidersofthelostpodcast

GIVE ME THIS MOVIE NOW! - soloscreenings

100% going to the desert now - josephineleigh

GOAT IS BACK - therealsupes

Clearly moviegoers are already invested in Digger, despite (or because of) how little we know about its contents. Tom Cruise is leading an all-star cast, as he'll be joined the likes of John Goodman, Jesse Plemons, Riz Ahmed, Emmy D'Arcy, and more. The mysterious dark comedy is directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu, whose credits include Award winners like The Revenant and Birdman.

Personally, I'm hyped to see Tom Cruise do another comedy. After helping to save the film industry with Top Gun: Maverick and the Mission: Impossible movies, it's exciting that he's doing a wholly original project that isn't tied to any preexisting IP. He's proven he's got some comedic chops before, and I'm so eager to see exactly what Iñárritu has in store for the 63 year-old A-lister.

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All will be revealed when Digger hits theaters on October 2nd as part of the 2026 movie release list. Of course, Tom Cruise has a bunch of other exciting projects coming down the line, including his SpaceX project. Because why wouldn't he go to space?