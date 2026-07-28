I Didn't Expect Michael B. Jordan At Spider-Man (Nor Did I See Him Bringing Back The Casual Red Carpet Look)

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MBJ kept it simple and somehow stole the carpet.

Spider-Man as he appears in his latest cinematic outing, Brand New Day (2026), Michael B Jordan giving his monologue as he hosts Saturday Night Live (2023).
(Image credit: Sony Pictures, Marvel Studios, NBC)