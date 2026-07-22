Why The Odyssey's Final Scenes ‘Walloped’ Matt Damon And Caught Him By Surprise

Major spoilers for The Odyssey lie ahead, so read on at your own risk.

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has been acclaimed by critics, and it’s not hard to understand why. The filmmaker mostly stays true to Homer’s epic poem in this book-to-screen adaptation and sticks to the themes that make it such a timeless story. While there’s plenty of spectacle to be found, from daring sword fights to a “dank” encounter with a Cyclops, there are intimate moments that are also poignant. And, when lead actor Matt Damon spoke to CinemaBlend, he talked about being shocked by the final scenes.

At the center of the film’s story is the treacherous journey that Odysseus (Damon) and his men make in order to return home to Ithaca after The Trojan War. Odysseus is ultimately the only one to return and, in the film’s third act, he attempts to keep his identity a secret from his wife, Penelope (Anne Hathaway) and son Telemachus (Tom Holland). During his interview with CB, Damon spoke about the irony or “twist” that resulted from his character actually making his way back to the aforementioned Greek island:

….One of the incredible things about [the story] is it's the most famous homecoming story ever, and the twist is that he doesn't want to go home and because he has to face somebody that he is completely open with and has to tell her the truth. The moment he sees her and he's carrying an enormous amount of guilt and shame, which is a very, I mean — it's what I loved about it.

In time, a cloaked Odysseus finds himself having a confessional with Penelope, who’s unaware of his true identity. He then goes on to convey the shame he feels over the invasion of Troy, as it resulted in copious casualties. (One of those is even linked to Zendaya’s Athena.) For Damon, that scene was huge, and Hathaway contributed to that sense of awe in a key way:

The first time I read it…. Well, even just in case anybody hasn't seen it, the line that Anne has, a line in that scene with a realization about who we are and says it like the first time I read it in the script, I literally gasped. It just really caught me by surprise and walloped me. And that idea of attacking the norms and institutions on which our entire culture is built and that he sees he sees what that's going to mean, you know, and the world was plunged into 400 years of darkness. And he's the first to kind of understand that that's what's coming.

(Image credit: Melissa Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures)

Penelope and Odysseus’ scene is indeed an emotional gut punch, and both Damon and Hathaway act it out so beautifully. That’s a massive reason why the following scene, which sees Odysseus revealing himself and doing battle with Penelope’s various suitors, hits so hard. And, ultimately, Damon’s character doesn’t die in the film, but he emerges victorious and exiles himself. From there, he and Penelope sail west to honor the former’s fallen comrades and find solace in each other’s company.

More on The Odyssey (Image credit: Universal Pictures) I'd Wondered About One Odyssey Moment, And It Turns Out It Was A Happy Accident

This particular moment isn’t just a testament to the actors’ skills, but it’s also a credit to Christopher Nolan’s stellar screenplay. It’s nothing short of amazing that even throughout massive action sequences and surreal, creature-centric scenes, Nolan can still keep character at the forefront of the proceedings. As a whole, the film “walloped” me for that reason but, like Damon, I’ll also long be enamored by that reunion scene.

Check out The Odyssey, which is playing in theaters now alongside other 2026 movie schedule entries. With that, you’ll bear witness to all the tweaks Christopher Nolan made to the story as well as the scenes that ring true to the original text.