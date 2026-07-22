Why The Odyssey's Final Scenes ‘Walloped’ Matt Damon And Caught Him By Surprise
This scene is so heartbreaking.
Major spoilers for The Odyssey lie ahead, so read on at your own risk.
Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has been acclaimed by critics, and it’s not hard to understand why. The filmmaker mostly stays true to Homer’s epic poem in this book-to-screen adaptation and sticks to the themes that make it such a timeless story. While there’s plenty of spectacle to be found, from daring sword fights to a “dank” encounter with a Cyclops, there are intimate moments that are also poignant. And, when lead actor Matt Damon spoke to CinemaBlend, he talked about being shocked by the final scenes.
At the center of the film’s story is the treacherous journey that Odysseus (Damon) and his men make in order to return home to Ithaca after The Trojan War. Odysseus is ultimately the only one to return and, in the film’s third act, he attempts to keep his identity a secret from his wife, Penelope (Anne Hathaway) and son Telemachus (Tom Holland). During his interview with CB, Damon spoke about the irony or “twist” that resulted from his character actually making his way back to the aforementioned Greek island:
In time, a cloaked Odysseus finds himself having a confessional with Penelope, who’s unaware of his true identity. He then goes on to convey the shame he feels over the invasion of Troy, as it resulted in copious casualties. (One of those is even linked to Zendaya’s Athena.) For Damon, that scene was huge, and Hathaway contributed to that sense of awe in a key way:
Penelope and Odysseus’ scene is indeed an emotional gut punch, and both Damon and Hathaway act it out so beautifully. That’s a massive reason why the following scene, which sees Odysseus revealing himself and doing battle with Penelope’s various suitors, hits so hard. And, ultimately, Damon’s character doesn’t die in the film, but he emerges victorious and exiles himself. From there, he and Penelope sail west to honor the former’s fallen comrades and find solace in each other’s company.
This particular moment isn’t just a testament to the actors’ skills, but it’s also a credit to Christopher Nolan’s stellar screenplay. It’s nothing short of amazing that even throughout massive action sequences and surreal, creature-centric scenes, Nolan can still keep character at the forefront of the proceedings. As a whole, the film “walloped” me for that reason but, like Damon, I’ll also long be enamored by that reunion scene.
Check out The Odyssey, which is playing in theaters now alongside other 2026 movie schedule entries. With that, you’ll bear witness to all the tweaks Christopher Nolan made to the story as well as the scenes that ring true to the original text.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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