I Loved How The Way Home Ended, But It Didn't Fully Answer One Big Mystery I'd Wondered About

For four seasons, I watched as the Landry women took me through more twists and turns than I could have ever imagined. (Though that’s probably why I do this and am not an episodic TV writer.) We knew The Way Home would be ending this season, and the finale did not disappoint. Well, mostly. There was one plotline I’d hoped would get tied up neatly.

What Did We Learn From The Way Home Finale?

Listen, if you watched the way The Way Home Season 4 and series series finale, you know it played out was very complicated, and I’m going to get into some spoilers here, but here’s the gist of what happened in the final episode of Season 4:

Eliot got shot.

Fern was pregnant with Cliff’s baby.

KC is Jacob’s kid.

Jacob got to say goodbye to his adopted father.

Del time-traveled, and talked to Colton before his death.

Kat and Eliot finally got engaged.

And they said they were worried about whether or not they'd even have enough to talk about in Season 4!

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All of this was a lot to pack into an hour of network TV, but interestingly, the show ended on what I felt was the perfect moment. Kat and Alice dove into the (absolutely freezing) pond to time travel, and we didn’t get to see as the audience where they went. It’s nice to know there will be more adventures on their horizons that we won’t be a part of, and with the reveal that KC is a Landry for sure, we also know there will be future generations around to time travel. It’s circular and lovely, but also bittersweet.

None of this, though, solved the mystery I’d been hoping to see.

The One Way Home Mystery I Really Hoped The Show Would Solve Had To Do With Nick

There’s been a rather persistent fan chorus online about Nick and his supposed girlfriend Claire. Claire is mentioned often by Nick after he returns to Port Haven, but we never see her on the small screen. As you might also recall, when Nick was much younger, he met the current version of Alice and they had a really awesome connection.

Unfortunately, in the present day, a relationship between the two would not be remotely appropriate given the massive age gap, but there have been a faction of fans who have wondered if a fully grown Alice in the future time travels to the past to spend time with the adult version of Nick. Some fans believe in the Alice is Claire theory, aka that Claire is actually just Alice and Nick has been holding his cards close to his chest this whole time. As a theory, I love it.

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Thank goodness for the two showrunners on the series, mother-daughter duo Heather Conkie and Alexandra Clarke, because they were aware of this fan chatter online. When TV Insider asked them if Alice and Claire are the same person, Conkie and Clarke confirmed they left it open on purpose!

Heather Conkie: "That’s us being cheeky because there are some who actually think that Alice is Claire and vice versa. We left that open."

Alexandra Clarke: "We leave it open because you never know. There’s never say never, as we say, never say never. And we [really] were just being very cheeky."

Conkie also said she would have liked to have seen more from the Alice and Max Goodwin romance storyline in upcoming Hallmark episodes, but that the show ultimately decided to end. This to me is maybe evidence that the Nick/Alice theory doesn’t hold (pond) water. However, it's also worth pointing out there’s a world where Alice could have even married Max Goodwin in the timeline, lost him (since this show is fond of killing off characters) and eventually time traveled to be with Nick down the line. Stranger things have happened, and weird theories like this are exactly what gets me invested in shows in the first place.