Why Is Steven Spielberg So Fascinated By Aliens? Ahead Of Disclosure Day, He Explains
Steven Spielberg has made a lot of movies about aliens.
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Steven Spielberg has directed some of the best movies ever made. They’ve run the gamut of style and topics. He’s made Oscar-winning dramas about World War II. He’s made pulp-inspired action/adventure. He’s even made a musical. However, there is one particular topic that is clearly important to Spielberg, as he’s made several movies dealing with aliens.
From E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial to Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Spielberg clearly loves making alien movies. His latest film, Disclosure Day, is a return to the topic of aliens. It may also be his last movie on the subject, as he told Empire that his question of whether or not we are alone in the universe has been “resolved” by the film. Spielberg said…
While a lot of the details of Disclosure Day and its plot are still shrouded in mystery, the movie stars Josh O’Connor and Emily Blunt and is the story of a whistleblower's attempt to reveal to the world that alien life does exist.Article continues below
Spielberg’s view on alien life has included almost every conceivable view on the topic. We’ve seen the friendly aliens in E.T. and the hostile ones in War of the Worlds. Exactly which side of the fence the aliens of Disclosure Day will land is unclear, but Spielberg says that for him, there’s no question that he would want to know the truth if aliens were real.
While the topic of alien life is certainly a curiosity for many, for Steven Spielberg, it’s obviously much more than that. The director credits a childhood experience with his father as the catalyst for his interest in the question of aliens. He explained…
Whether or not we get more alien movies from Steven Spielberg, there will certainly never be an end to them in Hollywood. The question of whether or not there is life elsewhere in the world will always be out there, unless it is somehow answered.
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CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
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