Why Is Steven Spielberg So Fascinated By Aliens? Ahead Of Disclosure Day, He Explains

Steven Spielberg has directed some of the best movies ever made. They’ve run the gamut of style and topics. He’s made Oscar-winning dramas about World War II. He’s made pulp-inspired action/adventure. He’s even made a musical. However, there is one particular topic that is clearly important to Spielberg, as he’s made several movies dealing with aliens.

From E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial to Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Spielberg clearly loves making alien movies. His latest film, Disclosure Day, is a return to the topic of aliens. It may also be his last movie on the subject, as he told Empire that his question of whether or not we are alone in the universe has been “resolved” by the film. Spielberg said…

I have seven solid decades of a vast personal interest in what lies beyond our atmosphere, in the cosmos, and what is within our atmosphere right here on planet Earth. The question has always remained for me: are we alone on our own planet? I cannot imagine that we are alone out there. That question has not only haunted me, but it has inspired me. But, I think, it has now resolved itself to my satisfaction in Disclosure Day.

While a lot of the details of Disclosure Day and its plot are still shrouded in mystery, the movie stars Josh O’Connor and Emily Blunt and is the story of a whistleblower's attempt to reveal to the world that alien life does exist.

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Spielberg’s view on alien life has included almost every conceivable view on the topic. We’ve seen the friendly aliens in E.T. and the hostile ones in War of the Worlds. Exactly which side of the fence the aliens of Disclosure Day will land is unclear, but Spielberg says that for him, there’s no question that he would want to know the truth if aliens were real.

While the topic of alien life is certainly a curiosity for many, for Steven Spielberg, it’s obviously much more than that. The director credits a childhood experience with his father as the catalyst for his interest in the question of aliens. He explained…

My dad took me outside when I was five years old in New Jersey to watch a meteor shower. Then he built me a homemade reflecting telescope, where I was able to see the moons around Jupiter and the rings around Saturn. So, I give credit to my father for instilling in me both values of science and imagination.

Whether or not we get more alien movies from Steven Spielberg, there will certainly never be an end to them in Hollywood. The question of whether or not there is life elsewhere in the world will always be out there, unless it is somehow answered.