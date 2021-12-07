Exclusive The Mitchells vs. The Machines Clip Features The Movie's Breakout Star, Dog Cop
By Sean O'Connell published
They made seven Dog Cop movies?
The animated comedy The Mitchells vs. The Machines surprised so many audience members by being one of the most adorable and endearing films released this year. It was supposed to go to theaters, but ended up streaming on Netflix, where families were able to catch up with a talented film student leaving her family and heading to college… but not before they all have to figure out how to work together and save the world. You know how that goes. Ahead of the film’s release on digital, Blu-ray and DVD, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment provided CinemaBlend with an adorable exclusive scene that features some of Katie Mitchell’s homemade movies, this one for Dog Cop 7!
Katie Mitchell (voiced by the hilarious Abbi Jacobson) is quirky and imaginative, and she just knows that she is going to find “her people” when she gets to film school in California. First, however, she and her family have to survive a robot apocalypse, which begins when an Apple-type corporation releases new tech, and it takes over the world. Not in a good way. In a totally menacing way.
Though The Mitchells vs. The Machines is directed by Mike Rianda (who also voices the family’s youngest son, Aaron), it’s also brought to us by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, and audiences who knew THAT probably were prepared for the insanity that awaits them in this movie. That crazy, and crazy talented, duo has been responsible for the groundbreaking animated Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs movies, The LEGO Movie, the two 21 Jump Street films, and the animated Spider-Man: Into the SpiderVerse. They know how to think outside of the box when it comes to storytelling, and that shows in the wild story that they deliver here.
Here are the rundowns on the Blu-ray and DVD specs:
Look for The Mitchells vs. The Machines when it arrives on digital, Blu-ray and DVD beginning on December 14.
