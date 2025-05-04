Ahead Of Disney’s Live-Action Lilo And Stitch Remake, An Animatronic Stitch Scanned Tickets At A Movie Theater (And The Viral Video Is Great)

It's crazy to think it's been over two decades since audiences were introduced to the lovable. blue alien who co-headlines the Lilo & Stitch franchise. The upcoming live-action Disney remake is set to bring Stitch back to the big screen in CGI form. However, you don’t have to wait until later this month to see the friendly creature from the fantasy flick. An animatronic Stitch is scanning tickets at a movie theater, and I’m loving the viral video!

The marketing push for the Lilo & Stitch remake is proving to be top tier. It was at 2024's D23 Expo that the live-action variation of the cute Stitch was introduced, and he quickly stole fans' hearts. He was even featured in a Super Bowl LIX commercial, in which he ran loose on the field while screaming his signature “Nala Kweesta!” Now, during this weekend, AMC Theaters patrons have been able to encounter a version of blue fluff-ball as he scans tickets in the lobby. Check out DiscussingFilm's post to see the A+ clip:

Stitch scanning people’s tickets at a movie theater to promote the new ‘LILO & STITCH’ movie.In theaters on May 23. pic.twitter.com/IvFTKJTEnrMay 3, 2025

This cute video is worth a few dozen rewatches, if you ask me! It's hard not to smile at the sight of an animatronic Stitch sitting in a special chair while serving theatergoers. As fans let this recreation of the star of the 2025 movie release scan their phones, he adorably shouted phrases like “Bye-bye!” and “Aloha!” Theater patrons even took selfies with Stitch like he was an A-lister. (I won't lie, I’d probably do the same thing.)

Over the years, The Walt Disney Company has been lauded for its marketing efforts, and that's especially be the case when it comes to the Lilo & Stitch franchise. Ahead of the original film's release in the early 2002, the studio promoted it with trailers that placed the alien in some of the most iconic scenes from Disney movies. With all of that in mind, I'm not surprised at all that the House of Mouse is once again putting on a clever marketing campaign centered around one of the best pets in Hollywood history.

What also remains consistent is the fact that Stitch remains cute as he is in the classic Walt Disney Animation Studios feature. He still has those wide eyes, a wild tongue and other features that collectively make him very adorable.

There have certainly been instances in which characters like Stitch have seen stumbles when making the leap to the live-action realm. That certainly happened when the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie received backlash for the design of the blue speedster that was featured in its first trailer. Ultimately, changes were made to remedy that. So I'm thankful that a visual effects managed to create an absolutely freaking adorable Stitch that stays true to the spirit of his original design.

Considering just how adorable he is, I'd actually love to own an animatronic Stitch like the one in the theater. Alas, I'm not sure that'll happen, so I'll just maintain my hope of running into one when I head to my local AMC theater. Check out Lilo & Stitch, one of the buzziest upcoming sci-fi movies, when it hits theaters on May 23rd.