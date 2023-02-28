Fans Remember Tom Sizemore’s Best Roles After Doctors Inform Actors Family There's 'No Further Hope'

On February 18 actor Tom Sizemore suffered a stroke which led to a brain aneurysm. He has been in a coma in intensive care since that time, and while he is still with us, the word is that there is nothing more that can be done, and the actor's family is getting his affairs in order. With the end in sight, fans are remembering the career of the accomplished actor.

Yesterday Charles Lago, Szemore's manager, released a statement to Variety which said that "doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision." The family will release a further statement on Wednesday. With that news there has been an outpouring of social media discussion about Sizemore on Twitter, remembering his remarkably extensive career and the best roles within it.

For a good ten or twelve years, Tom Sizemore was kind of the ultimate "oh, *this* guy is in this? fuck yeah this movie is gonna rule" character actor. pic.twitter.com/Hvaz8YCWBRFebruary 28, 2023 See more

Despite only starting his career in 1989 Tom Sizemore has well over 200 acting credits to his name. Not only that, there are nearly a dozen projects currently in post-production that Sizemore appeared in, meaning that we will likely see him again several times. As such there's a good chance you have a favorite movie that Sizemore appears in. He was rarely a lead character in his films, but he was always there in a supporting capacity. This also means he worked with basically everybody.

Rewatching a few Tom Sizemore pics tonight and you know, everybody says it, but aside from the Master & Commander films that were never made, it's absolutely criminal Denzel and Cheedle and Carl Franklin didn't do a whole mess of Easy Rawlins flicks. DEVIL IN A BLUE DRESS. Fuck. pic.twitter.com/cmDy4ZjBH7February 28, 2023 See more

Sizemore was known perhaps best for his role in Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs, and he very nearly appeared in a sequel the director considered that would have paired him with John Travolta, but there were so many more memorable roles. In recent years Sizemore was in lower-profile films but the actors who worked with him like Eddie McClintock had only good things to say.

Tom Sizemore is in critical condition, after suffering a brain aneurysm last Saturday.I know Tom has had his troubles (haven’t we all), but when I worked with him on “SHOOTER,” he was incredibly kind to my son, and frankly, everyone else.Send one up for Tom.🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/fNF7fwv87TFebruary 27, 2023 See more

Sizemore's biggest role, however, may have been in the Oscar-winning Saving Private Ryan, where the actor played a member of Tom Hanks' squad assigned with retrieving the titular character. This put him under the direction of the great Steven Spielberg, and the film is so well regarded that it will likely be one of the actor's roles that will stand the test of time the most.

Tom Sizemore as Sergeant Horvath in Saving Private Ryan pic.twitter.com/jEVpWKeSH7February 28, 2023 See more

But there were so many more. Tom Sizemore appeared in roles big and small, alongside some of the top actors in the field over the course of the last three decades. As one fan pointed out, there are so many great movies he was part of, and there are several you may have forgotten, or not even been aware of that he was in.

PASSENGER 57, TRUE ROMANCE, NATURAL BORN KILLERS, STRANGE DAYS, HEAT, THE RELIC, SAVING PRIVATE RYAN, BRINGING OUT THE DEAD….but one of my very favorite Tom Sizemore roles is when he shows up for a scene in POINT BREAK to yell at Keanu and he’s not even credited. pic.twitter.com/kx5OFfnn2PFebruary 28, 2023 See more

The actor primarily played tough guys. Whether playing heroes, or more likely, villains, Sizemore had an imposing presence that made him perfect if the scene required somebody threatening. But Sizemore was also capable of some great comedy as well when the role called for it.

Saw Tom Sizemore trending and immediately thought of his Always Sunny cameo!! Sooo Funny!! RIP pic.twitter.com/q0ppWaIyhZFebruary 28, 2023 See more

While Tom Sizemore had his difficulties in life with substance abuse he worked hard to overcome them. While he may not have been a star he was able to make a living as an actor, which is something many who have tried cannot say. We're on the verge of losing an accomplished talent, but we will have many of his movies to keep us entertained when he is gone.