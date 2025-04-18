Haley Joel Osment Admits To 'Blackout' After DUI Arrest, Says Losing His Home In Fires Led Him To A 'Low Emotional Place'

News
By published

Here's the story.

Haley Joel Osment looking scared in The Boys Season 1
(Image credit: Amazon)

Child actors are able to move audiences, but there is a stereotype about them having troubles as an adult. Actor Haley Joel Osment has had a successful career on the screen and stage, but recently made headlines for his DUI arrest. There's video of him using some offensive language during the arrest, and Osment has since admitted to being "blackout" during the encounter. He's also issued an apology about his behavior toward the police.

While the actor is best known for movies like The Sixth Sense and Pay It Forward, he's now 37 years old. While he's continued to work in projects like The Boys (streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription). Unfortunately he was arrested in Mammoth Lakes, California last week for public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance. This would have already turned heads, but bodycam footage of him calling police Nazis and more went viral. Osment issue a statement to People, which reads:

I’m absolutely horrified by my behavior. Had I known I used this disgraceful language in the throes of a blackout, I would have spoken up sooner. The past few months of loss and displacement have broken me down to a very low emotional place.

It certainly sounds like the actor is taking accountability for his actions. While offering context to his emotional state, including the loss of his home in The California wildfires, he seems to have contrition for his behavior on the day of the DUI. And it seems like he had no memory about the words that came out of his mouth to police officers last week.

Per this statement, Osment only recently saw the viral video footage of his arrest. Otherwise he seemingly would have spoken out sooner about his conduct on that faithful day. Page Six's YouTube published the video of the incident, which you can see below:

Haley Joel Osment yells Jewish slurs, struggles with police in arrest video - YouTube Haley Joel Osment yells Jewish slurs, struggles with police in arrest video - YouTube
Watch On

Only time will tell how thing shake out with this legal situation. But Osment's remorse and apology may factor into into the proceedings when he's arraigned on June 7. While he doesn't have a completely squeaky clean record, the Blink Twice actor doesn't have a long history of legal troubles like other former child stars.

Back in 2018 Haley Joel Osment had a run in with the police following an airport argument. He also famously was charged with misdemeanor drunk driving back in 2006 when he was just 18 years old. But these have been the primary controversies for the actor.

Recently fans have wondered if Osment might join his sister on George and Mandy's First Marriage, which is doing quite well. Additionally, the public was moved by Osment's memory of Bruce Willis on The Sixth Sense, especially since the legendary actor's frontotemporal dementia diagnosis. There's clearly a ton of love for Osment, so hopefully this arrest was merely a hiccup during a difficult time.

Corey Chichizola
Corey Chichizola
Movies Editor

Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies

Hear Me Out: Companion Is Better If You Know The Plot Twist Before Watching It

Sinners Is A Hit With Critics, And They Can’t Stop Talking About Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Nuanced’ Dual Performance

Kelly Marie Tran Reacts To Hilarious Star Wars Reference In Her Queer Rom-Com The Wedding Banquet
See more latest
Most Popular
Kelly Marie Tran and Han Gi-Chan in traditional Korean wedding attire in The Wedding Banquet
Kelly Marie Tran Reacts To Hilarious Star Wars Reference In Her Queer Rom-Com The Wedding Banquet
Gerry Turner on The Golden Bachelor.
Gerry Turner Opens Up About Finding A New Partner After The Golden Bachelor: ‘I’m Going To Get Baseballs Thrown At Me’
Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford in 1977&#039;s Star Wars: A New Hope
Star Wars Is Bringing A Banned Cut To Theaters, And I'm Thrilled To Watch Without One Specific Scene Included
Darth Maul pulling back his hood in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
A Darth Maul Spinoff Show Is Coming And More From Lucasfilm Animation's 20th Anniversary Panel At Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 - Live Blog
Phillipa Soo as Avery on Doctor Odysssey.
Doctor Odyssey Set Up Potential Exits For Its Stars, And I Have Strong Feelings About What Phillipa Soo’s Avery Needs To Do
LL Cool J as Sam Hanna geared up in NCIS: Hawai&#039;i Season 3x07
NCIS Drops First Looks At LL Cool J’s Return Following Hawai’i Cancellation, And I’m Excited To See Sam Hanna Back In The Franchise
Michael B. Jordan in Sinners.
Sinners Is A Hit With Critics, And They Can’t Stop Talking About Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Nuanced’ Dual Performance
Pictured (L-R): Rose McIver as Samantha turned to her right, Asher Grodman as Trevor standing next to Richie Keen as Pinkus.
Ghosts’ Asher Grodman Told Me Why Trevor Had ‘No Right’ To Do What He Did After Learning About His Daughter, And I 100% Agree
Chadwick Boseman as T&#039;Challa sitting on a throne in Black Panther.
Ryan Coogler Opens Up About How Difficult It Was Working On Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Without Chadwick Boseman: ‘Complicated Grief’
The Mandalorian piloting starship with Grogu on his lap
Ryan Gosling's Star Wars Movie Announcement And More At The Mandalorian & Grogu Panel At Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 - Live Blog