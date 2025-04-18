Haley Joel Osment Admits To 'Blackout' After DUI Arrest, Says Losing His Home In Fires Led Him To A 'Low Emotional Place'

Child actors are able to move audiences, but there is a stereotype about them having troubles as an adult. Actor Haley Joel Osment has had a successful career on the screen and stage, but recently made headlines for his DUI arrest. There's video of him using some offensive language during the arrest, and Osment has since admitted to being "blackout" during the encounter. He's also issued an apology about his behavior toward the police.

While the actor is best known for movies like The Sixth Sense and Pay It Forward, he's now 37 years old. While he's continued to work in projects like The Boys (streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription). Unfortunately he was arrested in Mammoth Lakes, California last week for public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance. This would have already turned heads, but bodycam footage of him calling police Nazis and more went viral. Osment issue a statement to People, which reads:

I’m absolutely horrified by my behavior. Had I known I used this disgraceful language in the throes of a blackout, I would have spoken up sooner. The past few months of loss and displacement have broken me down to a very low emotional place.

It certainly sounds like the actor is taking accountability for his actions. While offering context to his emotional state, including the loss of his home in The California wildfires, he seems to have contrition for his behavior on the day of the DUI. And it seems like he had no memory about the words that came out of his mouth to police officers last week.

Per this statement, Osment only recently saw the viral video footage of his arrest. Otherwise he seemingly would have spoken out sooner about his conduct on that faithful day. Page Six's YouTube published the video of the incident, which you can see below:

Haley Joel Osment yells Jewish slurs, struggles with police in arrest video - YouTube Watch On

Only time will tell how thing shake out with this legal situation. But Osment's remorse and apology may factor into into the proceedings when he's arraigned on June 7. While he doesn't have a completely squeaky clean record, the Blink Twice actor doesn't have a long history of legal troubles like other former child stars.

Back in 2018 Haley Joel Osment had a run in with the police following an airport argument. He also famously was charged with misdemeanor drunk driving back in 2006 when he was just 18 years old. But these have been the primary controversies for the actor.

Recently fans have wondered if Osment might join his sister on George and Mandy's First Marriage, which is doing quite well. Additionally, the public was moved by Osment's memory of Bruce Willis on The Sixth Sense, especially since the legendary actor's frontotemporal dementia diagnosis. There's clearly a ton of love for Osment, so hopefully this arrest was merely a hiccup during a difficult time.