Florence Pugh On The Time Hollywood Told Her To Diet After ‘Growing Thighs And Bums, And Boobs’

I love Florence Pugh as an actor, I’m obsessed with her out-there style , and I also adore her love of food . Now, I appreciate all of that even more as the actress opened up about putting her foot down when it came to her body image during her early days in Hollywood.

Florence Pugh is a great cook (I know I remember those Cooking with Flo videos very well), and her dad is a restaurateur. So, she has a profound love for food, and she spoke about that as well as body image during a video for Vogue . While preparing a meal, she specifically opened up about women feeling the need to fit a certain image when they get to Hollywood:

I mean, food is a part of it, but body image for women is a major thing. From the moment you start growing thighs and bums and boobs and all of it, everything starts changing, and your relationship with food starts changing.

If you are a woman, you know the exact changes the actress is talking about, and in her line of work, this led to people asking if she'd diet for roles.

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This is not the first time Pugh has spoken about being told to change her body or lose weight early in her career . Back in 2022, she explained that she didn’t want to be part of an industry that asked her to change things like her weight, the shape of her face or her eyebrows. In this interview with Vogue, she explained that she wasn’t willing to comply with requests like that:

I had a weird chapter with the beginning of my career, but that was because I wasn’t complying, and I think that was confusing to people, especially in Hollywood.

The Little Women actress went on to say that the standards in Hollywood lead to people feeling the need to change their bodies. It shocked her, as she said:

I think women, especially young women in Hollywood, are obviously putting themselves in all these ways in order to get whatever opportunity that they need to get, because that’s just the way that it’s been. And when I went and did that project, it was expected that you would be on whatever diet that you needed to be on. And for me, that was just shocking, because I’d never done that before.

Many celebrities have been candid about Hollywood’s standards and the impact they’ve had on their body image. Viola Davis had to deal with this when she was at Juilliard. And Pugh’s Little Women and Dune: Part Two co-star Timothée Chalamet said he’s been told he didn’t “have the right body” for certain roles. Overall, the standards put in place in this industry are difficult, and they can be damaging.

Obviously, people work out and physically transform for roles, especially if they’re taking on the part of a superhero, athlete or someone who has to perform a physical feat. Pugh clarified that, and also noted that she put her foot down when it came to the body image standards she’d been asked to meet during the early days of her career:

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That’s not to say that – other people can do that. But yeah, I think I definitely put my foot down in that aspect. I love food.