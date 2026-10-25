Florence Pugh On The Time Hollywood Told Her To Diet After ‘Growing Thighs And Bums, And Boobs’
And how she stood up for herself.
I love Florence Pugh as an actor, I’m obsessed with her out-there style, and I also adore her love of food. Now, I appreciate all of that even more as the actress opened up about putting her foot down when it came to her body image during her early days in Hollywood.
Florence Pugh is a great cook (I know I remember those Cooking with Flo videos very well), and her dad is a restaurateur. So, she has a profound love for food, and she spoke about that as well as body image during a video for Vogue. While preparing a meal, she specifically opened up about women feeling the need to fit a certain image when they get to Hollywood:
If you are a woman, you know the exact changes the actress is talking about, and in her line of work, this led to people asking if she'd diet for roles.
This is not the first time Pugh has spoken about being told to change her body or lose weight early in her career. Back in 2022, she explained that she didn’t want to be part of an industry that asked her to change things like her weight, the shape of her face or her eyebrows. In this interview with Vogue, she explained that she wasn’t willing to comply with requests like that:
The Little Women actress went on to say that the standards in Hollywood lead to people feeling the need to change their bodies. It shocked her, as she said:
Many celebrities have been candid about Hollywood’s standards and the impact they’ve had on their body image. Viola Davis had to deal with this when she was at Juilliard. And Pugh’s Little Women and Dune: Part Two co-star Timothée Chalamet said he’s been told he didn’t “have the right body” for certain roles. Overall, the standards put in place in this industry are difficult, and they can be damaging.
Obviously, people work out and physically transform for roles, especially if they’re taking on the part of a superhero, athlete or someone who has to perform a physical feat. Pugh clarified that, and also noted that she put her foot down when it came to the body image standards she’d been asked to meet during the early days of her career:
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It’s empowering to hear how she put her foot down and stood up for what she believed in. And clearly, it hasn’t had a negative impact on her career. She’s flourished as an actor, playing everyone from Yelena in the MCU to Cathy in East of Eden. Next, you can see her on screen in Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three, both of which premiere on the 2026 movie schedule on December 18.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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