‘You Got To Like, Put On Weight.’ Timothée Chalamet Gets Real About The Feedback Men Face In Hollywood About Their Bodies, Too
Hollywood body standards couldn't stop Chalamet from becoming a leading man.
Timothée Chalamet may be one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, known for Dune, Call Me by Your Name, and Little Women, but his journey to success was anything but conventional. It might be hard to believe–especially since the internet has been swooning over Chalamet and Barry Keoghan for some time. But as someone with a lean physique and unique aesthetic, he often found himself receiving feedback early in his career that didn’t quite align with his vision of himself as an actor. In a recent discussion promoting his 2024 movie schedule release, the upcoming A Complete Unknown, the Bones and All star opened up about the very real pressures that even male actors face regarding body image in Hollywood.
Though it’s often female actors who publicly discuss body standards in the entertainment industry, in a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the French Dispatch alum shared how, early in his career, he felt pushed toward a more muscular, stereotypical leading-man look. Reflecting on that experience, the Wonka actor shared the feedback he’d received:
These roles may have been popular for the Beautiful Boy actor, but they weren’t a perfect fit. Instead of changing his body to meet Hollywood’s expectations, the Homeland veteran actor carved his own path, focusing on projects that aligned more closely with his interests and values. He quickly found his niche in films that prioritized story and character over physical appearance, allowing him to create a distinctive, personal style that fans and critics alike have come to admire. He continued:
It’s no surprise, then, that the Interstellar performer was drawn to his latest role as music icon Bob Dylan in the upcoming biopic. Just as Dylan defied expectations in the music world, the Manhattan-born A-lister has built a career in projects challenging traditional Hollywood standards. Rather than focus on his physicality, he has leaned into complex, nuanced roles that allow him to explore a broad emotional range. His portrayal of Dylan seems to embody this philosophy, bringing to life a figure who, like himself, forged his own path against the grain.
Embracing his unique style and focusing on roles that offer something different seems to have been a winning formula for Chalamet, as he has become one of the most in-demand actors in recent years. He’s not only carved out his own space in Hollywood but has also opened doors for future performers who may not fit the traditional mold–and I’m here for it. And if the trailer to A Complete Unknown is anything to go by, he will give audiences a chance to see him tackle yet another iconic figure on his own terms, bringing authenticity and depth to his portrayal of the folk icon.
A Complete Unknown releases in theaters on December December 25, 2024. For fans wanting to see Timothée Chalamet in a more action-oriented role, both Dune & Dune: Part II are available to stream with a Max subscription.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.