Florence Pugh seems to be everywhere these days, from starring in two of the biggest 2026 movies of the year Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three to headlining Netflix's must-watch series, East of Eden. Unfortunately, the more eyes on someone, its often the more scrutiny that follows. With that, Pugh just got real the upsetting discourse she's been seeing about her body as of late.

Pugh went viral this past Tuesday for commenting on an Instagram post speaking about how people are apparently noticing changes in her face shape lately. The Oscar nominee wrote "sadly puppy fluff doesn't last forever" after sharing distress about people not being able to tell the difference between aging and surgery. Now, Pugh has decided to open up further on all the talk about her. In her words:

I woke up the other morning and quite a lot of you were discussing my face and body in such a disturbing way. I learnt online that I had been on Ozempic? I learnt that I'd had upper bleph? Lower bleph? Filler? Face lipo? Bucal fat remover? Chin surgery? Nose surgery?! What the fucking hell guys, I didn't even know that one person COULD get all of these things done over night if they wanted to? Yes, I'm disturbed.

Pugh has been a longtime advocate for body positivity and rarely ever minces words on the subject. The actress has spoken out about how she's been asked to diet for roles and fired back about comments about her body on the internet and Hollywood double standards before. This time, she spoke specifically to a growing trend online that sees people comparing photos of women and speculating whether they've gotten any plastic surgery done. Pugh cleared things up, saying this:

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

I have never been on Ozempic. I have NEVER done any face surgery. And don't EVER say that I didn't make my own nose, I've always had that beautiful ski slope. Even as a baby!

Not that she owed anyone an explanation! Because Pugh has been "spent [her] whole career defending and protecting bodies that just grow the way they grow" it sounds like she couldn't stand all the discussion, especially around her trademark nose. Pugh even posted this on her Instagram story to prove the point:

(Image credit: Florence Pugh/Instagram)

Florence Pugh went on to say that her body perhaps looks different this year because when she started the year, she had two New Year's Resolutions: to change her relationship with alcohol and be able to do at least one pull up at the gym. And guess what, she's been working with a trainer all year, and she's able to do it now. As she showed off:

(Image credit: Florence Pugh/Instagram)

Pugh can now do six pulls ups and lift 243 pounds! She said the accomplishment is "everything" to her and she "worked so hard" to get there before saying she's "looking after [herself], and that's literally it."

The East of Eden star also took the opportunity to say that thanks to her goals she put into action, this year has had "the opportunity to be rested, to sleep, to wake up and work out and eat regularly and healthily". She also got real that through her journey she's only lost two pounds, because she's been focusing mainly on gaining muscle. Her recent health journey comes after years of online bullying from social media users. As she wrote:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I also want to point out that over the years I have been in the public eye, I have received comments or messages daily about how I look like a pig, that I'm fat and should go on a run, that I shouldn't be proud of my body, that I SHOULD go on Ozempic, that I shouldn't show my midrift because I shouldn't be proud of it.

Pugh remarked that on one occasion, the size of her thighs were even pointed out in a movie review. But, there's more. The 30-year-old also revealed that she had to sue a few publications this year for buying AI pictures of her getting injectables and published them as "real images". Check out the full message below:

These days, as there's a lot of changing body norms in the media, partially propelled by the rise of GLP-1s , Florence Pugh continues to fight for loving bodies as they are in her latest social media post. You can see her in both Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three on December 18.