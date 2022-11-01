Florence Pugh Opens Up About Being Told To Lose ‘Weight’ And Change Her Look Early In Her Acting Career

Actress Florence Pugh’s star power has been seriously rising over the last few years, thanks to her acclaimed performances in projects like Midsommar and Little Women, the latter of which earned her an Oscar nomination . And while the 26 year-old talent has more exciting upcoming projects heading her way, she’s had to deal with toxicity in the industry. In fact, Pugh recently opened up about being told to lose weight and change her look early in her acting career.

Hollywood is known as the land of beautiful people, and living up to those extreme standards is known to be a toxic aspect of the industry. Florence Pugh recently spoke to the Telegraph about her experience, and being asked to change her appearance for her career. As she put it,

All the things that they were trying to change about me — whether it was my weight, my look, the shape of my face, the shape of my eyebrows — that was so not what I wanted to do, or the industry I wanted to work in.

This experience happened when Florence Pugh was just 19 years-old, which is no doubt a sobering experience for a young actress. Luckily for Pugh she had a strong enough sense of self to not let a studio or exec force her to change her weight and appearance. This is partly why so many out there have responded to the Black Widow actress since she became a public figure.

Florence Pugh’s story came as she was cast in a failed pilot called Studio City, where she was going to play an aspiring musician. Ultimately that project never got off the ground, which might have been for the best for Pugh. She was later able to fall back in love with being on camera through other projects like Lady Macbeth.

Unfortunately, this wouldn’t be the last time that someone would comment about Florence Pugh’s body while she continued to be a public figure. She basically broke the internet by wearing a sheer dress , which attracted a shocking amount of backlash online. But Pugh stood against those trying to body shame her, starting a #FreeTheNipple movement in the process.

In addition to folks sounding off on her body, Florence Pugh has also faced backlash from folks regarding her former relationship with Zach Braff . Folks online took umbrage with their age difference, with the pair of actors having to defend themselves at the time. Then there’s the rumored feud between her and Don’t Worry Darling filmmaker Olivia Wilde.