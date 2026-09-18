Florence Pugh Just Wore A Butter Yellow Cape As A Top And Totally Outdid Herself

Actress Florence Pugh is an accomplished, Oscar-nominated actress who is constantly working. Case in point: she's starring in both of the movie that make up Dunesday, aka Dune: Part Three and the upcoming Marvel movie Avengers: Doomsday. She's also a fashion icon, with Pugh responsible for starting the sheer dress trend in Hollywood. Although lately she's switched that out for pastels, this time breaking the internet by wearing a cape as a top. Let's break it all down.

Pugh's fashions are known for setting the internet ablaze, and that's not going to stop anytime soon. Because just days after going viral for her Vivienne Westwood Emmys gown, she's wore a Rodarte two-piece to the premiere of her new series East of Eden (which will arrive for those with a Netflix subscription in October). You can check out the look for yourself below:

A post shared by RODARTE (@rodarte) A photo posted by on

I mean, how gorgeous is that? This set of images, shared by Rodarte's official Instagram, features Florence Pugh wearing a two-piece yellow beaded ensemble. While it's not a sheer garment, using a cape as a top still shows some skin, and has the potential to "free the nipple" with the wrong gust of wind. Although I have to assume there's some fashion tape or something that's attempting to stop this from happening.

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While the Thunderbolts* actress became synonymous with Hollywood's sheer dress trend, it looks like she's in her pastel era currently. It's hard not to make the connection between her look above, and the gorgeous gown she rocked at the 2026 Emmy Awards over the weekend. As a reminder, you can check out that look below:

(Image credit: Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Pugh was on many people's best dress list for this year's Emmys, and it's clear why. And just days later she's once again stunning on the carpet, this time for her new Netflix series East of Eden. She'll play protagonist Cathy Ames in the upcoming book to screen adaptation, and (obviously) had to make a splash its premiere event in Los Angeles. But perhaps this shouldn't be surprising, as she's a fashion icon in addition to being an accomplished A-list actress.

Fans who are eager to see more red carpet fits from Pugh are in for a treat this coming December. As previously mentioned, she's got starring roles in both Dune: Part Three and as part of the Avengers: Doomsday cast. Pugh is the real winner of Dunesday, and it should be fascinating to see what she wears to the premieres for the two blockbusters. Of course, that's assuming that she'll be able to promote both projects. Talk about a crazy schedule.

East of Eden will premiere October 1st on Netflix as part of the 2026 TV schedule. As for those to upcoming movies, they'll both arrive on December 18th.