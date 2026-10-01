Florence Pugh’s Latest East Of Eden Look Is Out There, And One Fan Made The Comment We're All Thinking

I’m convinced Florence Pugh can (and will) pull off any look. Her sheer pink gown from years ago is still one of the most iconic takes on the naked dress trend, in my opinion. She rocked a little black dress that gave seatbelts in the coolest way one time. Now, she’s turned up to an East of Eden premiere with a chartreuse take on the corset trend, and one fan comment highlights exactly what I thought when I saw this stunning outfit.

Yes, you read that correctly: Florence Pugh wore a chartreuse gown to the New York premiere of East of Eden. It was stunning too. The bright green top was a lovely corset with voluminous shoulders, and she complemented it with a beautiful grey skirt. Take a look:

(Image credit: Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

For more details on this fabulous fit, it’s a custom Vivienne Westwood, and the gold choker around her neck is from Bulgari. Truly, Pugh and her stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray, who posted the details on Instagram , slayed with this look.

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They also proved that you can make chartreuse work. Let’s be real, it’s a loud and hard-to-wear color. However, the East of Eden star looks absolutely stunning in it, and of course, she’d be the one to be able to pull an outfit like this off. Fans noted that too, as heatherlee0813 wrote in their comment on ET’s IG video of the look:

I don’t love the cut of the bodice but she looks amazing in chartreuse!! 🔥Who on earth looks good in chartreuse? SHE DOES 🔥 🔥

She really does make looking good in chartreuse look easy. However, that’s how Florence Pugh makes all of her fashion moments look. From reinventing the sheer trend with a '70s-inspired gown to rocking a beautiful and big black dress for a different premiere on her current press tour, she’s constantly playing into trends in her own unique and standout way.

Along with proving to me that she can totally rock chartreuse, this look also got me so excited to see what Florence Pugh does next, both on the red carpet and on screen. She has a big few months coming up too, so we’re going to see a lot of her in both places.

For starters, the book-to-screen adaptation of East of Eden, which she wore this look for, just premiered on the 2026 TV schedule for those with a Netflix subscription . After that, we all need to brace for December, because on the 18th she’ll take over the 2026 movie schedule with the releases of Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday. That day might be nicknamed Dunesday, but I actually think Pughsday is more appropriate.

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Anyway, all this is to say that Florence Pugh is having a dominant moment on screen, and she’s absolutely killing the red carpets too. So, as Pughsday gets closer and we continue to celebrate the release of East of Eden, I hope we continue to see her rock other bright and bold colors.