Florence Pugh Dropped The East Of Eden Ruffles For A Svelte Black Dress And Exquisite Necklace

Florence Pugh is an Oscar-nominated actress and Hollywood A-lister known for her incredible performances. But aside from her thriving career (including both movies coming with Dunesday), she's also a fashion icon. Lately, Pugh's been wearing ruffled looks to promote East of Eden (streaming with a Netflix subscription), but she recently ditched that for a fierce black gown and stunning necklace. Seriously, what can't she pull off?

Method dressing has become quite popular in Hollywood, and Pugh's East of Eden looks have been turning heads. Although now that the book-to-screen adaptation is out, she's able to change her style once again. Case in point: the gorgeous black gown and silver necklace she rocked at the Jaguar Type 01 Reveal in New York City. Check it out below.

(Image credit: Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for JAGUAR Land Rover)

Once again, Pugh has proven why she's one of the most fashionable movie stars in the business. Her styling is always on point, and I love how she's pivoted away from the frilly looks she rocked while promoting East of Eden. Since she's about to start promoting both Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday, I have to wonder what looks might be coming out way before the end of the year.

The 30-year-old actress started becoming a fashion icon back in 2022, when Pugh went viral for wearing a sheer dress that freed the nipple. This kickstarted the sheer dress trend in Hollywood, which plenty of women have emulated in the years that followed. Now she's joined the ranks of actresses who are method dressing, something that seemingly began with Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach.

As previously mentioned, the end of 2026 is a busy time for Florence Pugh. First, she celebrated the release of East of Eden, and she's got two giant blockbusters hitting theaters in December. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order are psyched for her to reprise her role as Yelena as part of the Avengers: Doomsday cast. She'll also be returning as Princess Irulan in Dune: Part Three.

(Image credit: Photo by Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images)

I have to assume that Florence Pugh will once again be method dressing for these two movies, especially the Dune threequel. Her character Irulan has worn some very bold costumes in her appearances in Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi franchise, usually with metal work/ armor included. This might end up being inspiration for some epic red carpet fits of fashion. Alas, we'll have to wait and see as it gets closer to the release of both projects, aka Dunesday.

All will be revealed when both Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three hit theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. For now, fans can binge-watch East of Eden in its entirety over on Netflix.