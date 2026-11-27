Florence Pugh is one of the biggest movie stars we have right now. I mean she’s in both films bearing the Dunesday nickname on the 2026 movie schedule for crying out loud! So, I’d expect a director to move mountains in order to get her on their film. It turns out Pugh had balls of steel even before she earned her A-list status. When she was just 22, she was faced with the ultimate Sophie’s Choice of movie roles.

If you were to ask me what two Florence Pugh movies turned her from a burgeoning talent into a one of my favorite actors alive, I’d say it was the one-two punch of her portraying Dani in Midsommar and playing Amy March in Little Women back in 2019. As it happens, those are the same two films that she almost had to pick between. Pugh shared what it took to land both, recently, and I had no idea.

I knew in my gut that I had to do both. And, I knew that if I let one of them go, I would regret that decision for the rest of my life. I called both directors with a big ball of nerves in my stomach because I really wasn’t at the stage of my career where I should be calling a director and telling them that they need to reschedule their shoot, but I did.

This, ladies and gentleman is yet another reason why Florence Pugh is the major name she is. She clearly understood at the time that she had stumbled onto two incredible parts, and she didn't want to choose, despite others telling her she must. With that in mind, she pushed aside any fears and decided to simply ask for what she wanted. Here’s what happened next, per her interview with Elle:

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

I remember just telling myself like, ‘This is really hard. This is going to require for you to be very brave, but you need to do this because if you don’t you’ll regret not trying.’ And I did, and they made it work. So, I’m grateful for that.

Pugh ended up shooting Midsommar first with writer/director Ari Aster, which proved to be a taxing shoot for the actress. It was all worth it because the A24 film has since become known as one of the best horror movies of all time, with Dani’s May Queen and the Bear also becoming a popular Halloween costume, too. Pugh later also got a Midsommar tattoo to immortalize the movie on her body.

(Image credit: A24)

Right after she made Midsommar in Hungary, Pugh ventured to Massachusetts to make Little Women with writer/director Greta Gerwig alongside a cast including Timothée Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Laura Dern and Meryl Streep. Whew, what a list! Little Women went on to give Pugh her first (and still only) Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Oh, and it also changed how we think about Amy March being a villain in the literary classic, probably forever.

While it feels like the absolute correct order for Pugh to have shot the films, she has spoken about getting depressed after coming home from the leftover Midsommar feelings she had “shelved” when making the joyful book adaptation about sisters.

Pugh's story goes to show, sometimes you just need to ask for what you want, and maybe you’ll get it! It’s particularly a good anecdote for people who might think they need to “earn” the right to request something, when that’s not always the case! And thank goodness she did, because her roles in Midsommar and Little Women are and will always be all-timers for her.