Forgotten Island Is A Great Film About Friendship, But Another Powerful Subject Stands Out More

Forgotten Island is the film I needed to remind me of the power of friendship. As you get older, friendships are harder to maintain because life becomes more complex. In many ways, Forgotten Island is about trying to keep friendship strong when life starts to get in the way. Directors and writers Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado beautifully tell this simple but impactful story.

Forgotten Island is the type of movie that makes you want to immediately call your bestie just to catch up. It’s also a movie with fascinating Filipino folklore. The film has so many interesting layers, but its conversation on memory really stuck with me.

Warning: Forgotten Island spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

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(Image credit: DreamWorks)

Forgotten Island Highlights How Memory Shapes Us

I think Forgotten Island ranks among the best movies about memory. It makes memory central to our identity. They shape us. Everything we are or will become can be traced back to the memories we create. Jo (H.E.R.) and Raissa (Liza Soberano) know that they wouldn’t have become who they are without the memories they created together.

That’s why when Jo almost loses her memories, Raissa acknowledges that she wouldn’t be who she is if she didn’t have Jo to help influence her and shape her identity. I couldn’t help but think about how one can lose themselves without their memories. This made me ache for those who have illnesses or disorders that strip them of their memories.

We often take our memories for granted, and Forgotten Island reminds us that we’re privileged to have them and people to make them with.

(Image credit: DreamWorks)

The Movie Has Some Really Cool Ways In Showing The Power OF Memories

Batiba (Jenny Slate) is probably one of the cutest villains in animated history. The creature ranks high as one of DreamWorks’ best villains. It’s because, despite the creature's looks and cheery demeanor at the start of Forgotten Island, the idea of stealing memories, essentially robbing someone of their sense of self, is terrifying.

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Taking memories from someone is sinister. This shows how powerful memories are: Someone can become so desperate to obtain and possess them. Additionally, Manang (Lea Salonga) becomes this fearsome monster because of whatever memories she lost. She turns into a less scary version when she gets her memories back.

This again shows how powerful memories can define our outlook on life. Too many bad memories can turn people into monsters. Our mind and memories help create the world we live in, whether it matches our current or future truth.

(Image credit: DreamWorks)

Forgotten Island Reminds Me That Memories Can Be Better When Shared

Forgotten Island is a really good female friendship movie. It made me want to immediately plan an outing with my friends. It reminds even the most fiercely independent person that memories are better when shared.

Shared memories can be a vital part of overall health and happiness. Forgotten Island’s messages are simple, but sometimes we need simplicity to remember the important things. I don’t know much about Filipino culture, but I think the movie represents it well. It will connect with many different cultures and generations, and maybe even become a core memory for some.