I have no idea if this is the case of some reviewers just not being in the target audience of The Hunger Games’ latest prequel Sunrise on the Reaping or if some people who have liked the other movies found this one less moving. But looking at reviews this morning after Sunrise purple carpet photos dropped, I realized not everyone felt the way I did about the 2026 movie release .

I agree with reviews on one big point: The adaptation is faithful to Suzanne Collins’ source material, which is a pretty bleak book with a bittersweet ending in the same way the third Hunger Games book is. That’s down to several scenes I personally wanted to see play out on the big screen.

Discussing Film made a big point to call out the adaptations “faithful” take on the source material. The outlet’s Yasmine Kandil wrote:

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That being said, Sunrise on the Reaping remains exceedingly faithful to the novel’s sequence of events, perhaps more so than any of its predecessors, and often down to the most minute details.

In fact, I saw that word peppered in and out of reviews. If you liked the book, you should like this movie. Or as Gizmodo's Germain Lussier more than adequately puts it, if you are a fan of this franchise, you'll dig this. It's a "love letter" to fans.

Sunrise on the Reaping, is a love letter to The Hunger Games, filled with connections, explanations, and moments designed to provide maximum delight to fans of the series. It isn’t concerned with setting up the world or reexplaining the stakes. It says, 'This is the sixth movie. If you’re watching this without context, well, that’s on you.'

Still, when it comes to SOME of these reviews, I feel like I watched a completely different movie.

What Critics Who Hated Sunrise On The Reaping Are Saying

At Indiewire , the grade was a C- (with a bright spot in Jesse Plemons’ performance as Plutarch), and this comment from Ryan Lattanzio is really sticking with me after perusing reviews.

Sunrise on the Reaping is a dreary slog, another death-march “They Shoot Horses, Don’t They?” riff with a pretty Gen Z cast, and one that mistakes new layers of darkness (and trauma!) for the sort of profundity that its filmmakers hope will burnish a creatively withering property.

The Guardian was equally unenthusiastic about the movie, and had seemingly a lot of fun lambasting it, calling it “overwrought” and “boring,” and even making fun of the flick’s name. ( I think Peter Bradshaw’s review highlights my earlier point, that this movie isn’t for every demographic.)

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Here is yet another iteration of the utterly exhausted, unbearably extended and now surreally boring Hunger Games franchise, based on the YA bestsellers by Suzanne Collins. This one has another of the series’ convoluted faux-mythic subtitles: Sunrise on the Reaping. What, “harvest dawn” not old-timey enough?

These aren’t the only two bad reviews, they are just among the more brutal and trending. (Though it's worth pointing out plenty of outlets, like THR , Time Out and more gave the film positive reviews, and it is at the time of this writing, trending positively on review aggregators.)

Honestly, is Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping perfect? No. Mckenna Grace and Jesse Plemons are standouts, and Elle Fanning and Joseph Zada do fine jobs, but I’m not bringing up Oscars here. I also think because the movie is so long, some of the emotional deaths in the arena are blunted, and I wish we had more time with characters like Maysilee, Wiress, Beetee and Ampert.