Some Of These Sunrise On The Reaping Reviews Are Brutal, And I Feel Like I Watched A Completely Different Movie
Many are positive though, thankfully.
I have no idea if this is the case of some reviewers just not being in the target audience of The Hunger Games’ latest prequel Sunrise on the Reaping or if some people who have liked the other movies found this one less moving. But looking at reviews this morning after Sunrise purple carpet photos dropped, I realized not everyone felt the way I did about the 2026 movie release.
I agree with reviews on one big point: The adaptation is faithful to Suzanne Collins’ source material, which is a pretty bleak book with a bittersweet ending in the same way the third Hunger Games book is. That’s down to several scenes I personally wanted to see play out on the big screen.
Discussing Film made a big point to call out the adaptations “faithful” take on the source material. The outlet’s Yasmine Kandil wrote:
In fact, I saw that word peppered in and out of reviews. If you liked the book, you should like this movie. Or as Gizmodo's Germain Lussier more than adequately puts it, if you are a fan of this franchise, you'll dig this. It's a "love letter" to fans.
Still, when it comes to SOME of these reviews, I feel like I watched a completely different movie.
What Critics Who Hated Sunrise On The Reaping Are Saying
At Indiewire, the grade was a C- (with a bright spot in Jesse Plemons’ performance as Plutarch), and this comment from Ryan Lattanzio is really sticking with me after perusing reviews.
The Guardian was equally unenthusiastic about the movie, and had seemingly a lot of fun lambasting it, calling it “overwrought” and “boring,” and even making fun of the flick’s name. ( I think Peter Bradshaw’s review highlights my earlier point, that this movie isn’t for every demographic.)
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These aren’t the only two bad reviews, they are just among the more brutal and trending. (Though it's worth pointing out plenty of outlets, like THR, Time Out and more gave the film positive reviews, and it is at the time of this writing, trending positively on review aggregators.)
Honestly, is Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping perfect? No. Mckenna Grace and Jesse Plemons are standouts, and Elle Fanning and Joseph Zada do fine jobs, but I’m not bringing up Oscars here. I also think because the movie is so long, some of the emotional deaths in the arena are blunted, and I wish we had more time with characters like Maysilee, Wiress, Beetee and Ampert.
Regardless, this movie made me feel a lot of feelings about humanity, and what humans are willing to endure. Haymitch’s story ties in so hard with Katness,’ and the end cap OG Hunger Games scene where she was able to do what he could not was both hopeful and sad at the same time. This movie emotionally wrecked me. I cried multiple times. If you are a fan of the franchise at all, you should see it on the big screen. It’s proven to be a franchise with staying power and (hopefully) more stories to tell.
Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.
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