Forgotten Island’s Filmmakers On Turning ‘Scary’ Filipino Folklore Into A Family-Friendly Adventure
The new DreamWorks film goes all in on the lore.
There’s a new DreamWorks movie on the 2026 movie schedule, and in this one families will have a chance to dive into Filipino mythology. Forgotten Island comes from the writer/directors behind animated fan-favorite Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, and when CinemaBlend talked to the creatives and the cast behind the new movie, they got honest. One story the movie is based on is famously quite “scary.” But, I love how they turned generational stories into a fantastical family film.
How Filipino Mythology Ended Up In A DreamWorks Movie
Forgotten Island comes from frequent collaborators Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado, who connected over their shared connection to Filipino culture. (Crawford’s wife is Filipina and Mercado is Filipino American). During our conversation, they explained how one character, a demon baby named Bungi, was adapted from the country's folklore to their animated family film. As Mercado told me:
That’s right, Manny Jacinto of The Good Place, Freakier Friday and The Acolyte voices the role of a giant three-eyed demon baby in Forgotten Island. They added about the process of bringing the "demon baby" character into the fold:
Forgotten Island follows two best friends, Jo and Raissa, who’ve grown up together in the Philippines hearing stories about an island filled with amazing creatures. On the night before one of them is about to go off to college in America, they discover the forgotten island and all the creatures they grew up with.
From shape-shifters called Aswangs to giant tree-dwellers, a vampire who can separate its upper and lower half called a Manananggal to dwarfs called Duwendes, there was a lot of mythology for the filmmakers to play around with. It all makes for an imaginative fantasy that's a highlight of the year for the animation medium.
Forgotten Island Star Talks Her Own History With Filipino Folklore
When CinemaBlend also spoke to Filipina actress and the voice behind Raissa, Liza Soberano, she could definitely relate to the characters in Forgotten Island. In her words:
They weren’t necessarily these creatures you’d want to meet. As she continued:
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As DreamWorks toes the line between sequels (such as Shrek 5 being on the 2027 release schedule) and great new originals like 2024’s The Wild Robot. It’s awesome (and history-making) to see Forgotten Island’s originality that brings Filipino representation to families! And as someone who’s seen it, not only did it’s story of friendship make me cry, its folklore was a great balance of being scary and fun.
Forgotten Island is filled with Filipino actors like H.E.R., Lea Salonga, Dolly de Leon and Jo Koy. It’s certainly an incredible way to pay tribute and introduce wide audiences to one side of Filipino culture You can help it light up the box office against a ton of other releases this Friday, September 25.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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