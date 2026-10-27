I Was Impressed By Wildwood, And Its Creation Has Truly Inspired Me

Many animated films are innovative, beautifully drawn or designed, and full of rich storytelling. They’re true works of art. However, I think as adults we often skip the genre, especially if we don’t have children. There is an assumption that these films will only appeal to kids. Wildwood goes against that argument.

It begs to be seen by adults. This dark fairy tale is visually stunning and has a storyline that may make Wildwood one of the best fantasy movies of all time. I saw the film at an early fan screening. That show included an introduction by Wildwood director Travis Knight. He explained the film’s process and gave a shocking detail. It stuck with me and inspired me.

(Image credit: Laika)

The 16 Year Wildwood Process Shows Sometimes Things Need Time To Reach Greatness

Films often take years to film, edit, and reshoot, but it’s rare that a film takes almost two decades to complete and release. The stop-motion process is time-consuming because of all the details necessary to make it work, so it’s understandable that it took a long time to create and release. However, I was shocked to learn that it took 16 years to make, but I felt a sense of power in this detail.

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I think as humans, we often worry about not living our lives to the fullest. We worry that our time is fading, and that we won’t leave anything of greatness on this earth. I think artists and creatives especially feel the pressure of time. However, Wildwood is a reminder that yes, time on earth is short, but sometimes mesmerizing art needs time to develop.

This could apply to the art or the artist. We shouldn’t see time as this suffocating thing but as something that we’re lucky enough to get to use wisely (and sometimes unwisely). The Wildwood initial box office numbers may not be stellar, but everything about the movie is a masterpiece.

High box office numbers are nice, but long-lasting, impressive art will always be more powerful.

(Image credit: Laika)

Wildwood's Long Development Inspired Me To Take My Time On Projects

I am an entertainment reporter and freelance writer by trade. My goal is to be a successful fiction writer. Other fellow writers may know how daunting the idea is of putting pen to paper and continuing long enough to complete a story.

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Hopefully my next project doesn’t take 16 years to complete. However, if a project isn’t completed in a few weeks, months, or even a year, Wildwood helped me get comfortable with the idea of the long-haul project. We live in an instant gratification society, but that’s not necessarily the best way to create everlasting art. Immortalization takes time.

(Image credit: Laika)

Without Explicitly Being An Anti-AI Movie, It Is One

So many decisions and details are put into Wildwood. You feel that in every frame of the movie. It’s a movie made with precision and love. Something AI cannot do. Wildwood feels like an anti-AI movie in how it shows that man-made art is needed and beautiful when given the chance.

In an interview with Variety, Travis Knight spoke about his feelings towards AI. This quote sums up why AI should never replace human-created art.

It’s an amazing piece of technology, but the concern is that when it supplants the artist, then we have an issue because the computer cannot speak about humanity at all. It doesn’t know what it feels like. Travis Knight

Make sure Wildwood is one of the 2026 movies that you add to your must-watch list.