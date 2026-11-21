Amid the various kinds of films I enjoy, coming-of-age movies hold a special place in my heart. There’s something special about a story that sees young people navigating growing pains, whether they be Black-led coming-of-age stories or those told from other perspectives. On that note, I had been meaning to watch the much revered Smoke Signals for some time, and I finally did that amid Native American Heritage Month. I’m pleased to say that not only is the movie great as promised, but it also surprised me in two ways.

(Image credit: Miramax Films)

I Wasn’t Expecting Smoke Signals To Include Such Heavy Themes

Released in 1998, Smoke Signals is based on screenwriter Sherman Alexie’s The Lone Ranger and Tonto Fistfight in Heaven. The Chris Eyre-directed road trip dramedy primarily centers around two Indigenous teens – Victor Joseph (Adam Beach) and Thomas Builds-the-Fire (Evan Adams). The mismatched pair set off on a trip from their Idaho-based reservation to Phoenix, Arizona, to collect the ashes of Victor’s recently deceased father.

It’s an excellent film that offers its share of funny and sweet moments, but what I didn’t expect was for the movie to get so dark at times. While I knew the general premise going in, I didn’t realize Victor’s relationship with his parents, specifically with his dad, would be used to highlight such serious subject matter. For instance, something that’s established early on is that Victor’s father, Arnold (played brilliantly by Gary Farmer), abandoned him and his mother years prior, which is a fact that fuels Victor’s resentment towards him.

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(Image credit: Miramax Films)

Alcoholism is also explored in great depth, as flashbacks show both of the Arnolds dealing with it, to the point where a young Victor destroys their beer in defiance. It’s a striking moment and serves as the wake-up call Victor’s mother, Arlene (Tantoo Cardinal), needs. Additionally, domestic abuse is a key theme, as Arnold is shown abusing Victor and Arlene on different occasions. Overall, through the Josephs, audiences get a nuanced look at dysfunctional intergenerational relationships.

Smoke Signals also has other grim moments. I mean, the film opens with a flashback to the night of a Fourth of July party, at which point Thomas’ parents are killed in a house fire. And the only reason baby Thomas survives is due to being saved by Arnold, who Thomas grows to idolize despite his faults. While the darker material caught me off guard, I truly appreciated Eyre and Alexie tackling such subject matter and doing so with some layered Indigenous characters.

(Image credit: Miramax Films)

I Never Would’ve Guessed That Storytelling Would Be Such A Big Part Of The Narrative

Throughout the film, there’s also a heavy emphasis on the Native American tradition of oral storytelling. Much of that is thanks to Thomas, who tells stories – that vary in terms of how true they are – whether people want to hear them or not. Adams delivers these soliloquies perfectly, and they add a soulful element to the film. I particularly love when Thomas bonds over storytelling with Arnold’s Phoenix- based friend, Suzy Song (Irene Bedard), who is a badass Indigenous woman in a fairly understated way.

(Image credit: Miramax Films)

All in all, this keen focus on storytelling only enhances the movie, and Eyre and Alexie’s reverence for it is more than evident. It also opens the door for viewers like myself to gain a better understanding of an aspect of Native American culture we wouldn’t otherwise be privy to. As a viewer, I really enjoy being engulfed in different cultural perspectives via film and TV, and truly relish whenever nuanced stories centered on (and told by) Indigenous people are pushed to the forefront.

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I can’t recommend Smoke Signals enough and, in many ways, it feels like a precursor to one of my favorite shows, Reservation Dogs (which is streamable with a Hulu subscription). So check out the movie now, as it’s available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription.