My Wife And Children Are Filipino, And I'm So Happy Forgotten Island Exists For Them

So, Forgotten Island didn't set the box office on fire (and seriously, stop sleeping on this movie!), but I'm just happy it exists. It's because my children finally have a movie that represents the other side of them.

My children, you see, are mixed-race. My wife is Filipino, and I'm Black. While there are a number of movies that represent my side of their bloodline (from major studios, no less), they really don't have many movies that represent their Filipino side.

Until now, because Forgotten Island fills that gap for them. Here's how.

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(Image credit: DreamWorks Animation)

This Is By Far The Most Filipino Movie From A Major Studio That I've Ever Seen

I mentioned my children in the intro, but my wife found a lot to love about this film as well. My wife was actually born in the Philippines, and she came to America at a young age. That said, it's been very important for her to never forget where she came from. She can't speak Tagalog, but she can still mostly understand it.

All throughout the film, she kept informing us of what certain words meant, as there are snatches of Tagalog throughout the story. It doesn't stop there, either. The way the Lolas (grandmothers) talk (with one even throwing her slipper), the way families congregate and sing karaoke. The fact that one of our protagonists drives a Jeepney. I mean, this whole movie is honestly the most Filipino thing I've ever seen that's not connected to TFC (The Filipino Channel).

I just love that my family has this. Last year, I had Sinners, which felt like it was speaking directly to Black audiences. Even as an outsider looking in, I feel like Forgotten Island is directly for Filipino audiences. Even my son said, “You didn't understand half of what was going on in that movie, did you?” once it was over, which, of course, was incorrect. I've been entrenched in my wife’s Filipino culture even before my son was born, but I'm happy that my son feels like he has a movie that speaks directly to HIM. That makes my heart glad.

(Image credit: DreamWorks)

I'm Also Glad That So Many Different People Will Be Exposed To This Wonderful Culture

I honestly thought I would be the only non-Filipino person in the theater when I saw Forgotten Island this past weekend, but I found that there were several different races present at the showing that my family and I went to.

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Then I thought, "duh, Rich." Yes, this is a movie that revels in Filipino culture (even the scary bits), but it's also from DreamWorks, the home of Shrek and Kung Fu Panda. So, OF COURSE a general audience would come out to see this movie.

Which also makes my heart glad, because it means that people who have no knowledge of Filipino culture whatsoever will get a crash course for 109 minutes. People will learn about the folklore, the food, the quirks, and everything in between, which is wonderful. Americans love Japanese, Korean, and Chinese culture, but I would love to see more Americans get into Filipino culture. That would be really awesome.

(Image credit: DreamWorks)

My Children Now Want To Know Even More About Their Mother's Side

The last great thing about this film is that my kids now want to know more about Filipino culture, namely the mythology. While they know all about the food, celebrities, and some of the history, they don't know ANYTHING about the mythology. Forgotten Island has made them interested in their own history. Can you get any better than that?