The Best Movies About Female Friendships And Where To Watch Them

Buddy comedies and the best buddy cop films are some of the most fun movies to watch. They’re sometimes over-the-top, silly, and a celebration of friendship. Some of the best movies about female friendship also use some of the characteristics of buddy comedies. They also showcase the bonds of sisterhood and the struggles that modern women face throughout history. Many of the best movies about female friendship are currently streaming.

These films can be the best medicine when you need a laugh or cry, either alone or with your tribe. Let’s look at a few of the best movies about female friendship that are available on various streaming platforms.

(Image credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Thelma & Louise stars Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon as women who go on a vacation to escape their mundane lives only to end up as wanted criminals. Thelma & Louise may be the epitome of female friendship movies. It highlights these women’s devotion, love, and trust of one another, while also being very funny and heartbreaking at times. It’s one of Ridley Scott’s best movies and takes female empowerment films to another level.

Thelma & Louise also has one of the most memorable movie endings of all-time and inspired future female-led crime dramedies.

Stream Thelma & Louise on HBO Max.

Rent/buy Thelma & Louise digitally on Amazon.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Now And Then (1995)

Now and Then is a coming-of-age movie that flashes back and forth between the '90s and '70s to tell the story of four childhood friends and their current adult life. The stars of Now And Then include Melanie Griffith, Rosie O'Donnell, Rita Wilson, Demi Moore, Thora Birch, and Christina Ricci.

Now and Then is a movie that thrives on nostalgia. Nostalgic for the women within the movie and the women (and men) who watched this movie while growing up. It’s a sweet film that reminds us all of the innocence of youth and those childhood bonds that shape us.

Rent/buy Now and Then digitally on Amazon.

(Image credit: Tri-Star Pictures)

Steel Magnolias (1989)

Steel Magnolias features an ensemble cast that includes Sally Field, Dolly Parton, Shirley MacLaine, Daryl Hannah, and Julia Roberts. It’s about the ties that women in a small-town share. They may drive each other crazy at times, but they are always there for each other when needed.

It’s a funny and tragic story that works best when watching these different women grow and learn from one another. Steel Magnolias highlights the power of friendship, especially in times of need. Lifetime also made a Steel Magnolias remake in 2012 that featured an-all Black cast, led by Queen Latifah.

Stream Steel Magnolias on Starz .

Rent/buy Steel Magnolias digitally on Amazon.

(Image credit: Touchstone Pictures)

Romy And Michele's High School Reunion (1997)

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion is a hilarious movie about two 20-somethings who feel like underachievers. They decide to make up fake careers to make their lives seem glamorous to their former high school classmates. It stars Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow as the title characters. Janeane Garofalo and Alan Cumming also have key roles.

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion is the sort of film that paved the way for movies such as Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar. Female friendship movies that aren’t afraid to be silly. This abandonment of seriousness makes them ridiculous and extremely enjoyable to watch.

Stream Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion on Tubi.

Rent/buy Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion digitally on Amazon.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants (2005)

Based on the best selling book series of the same name, Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants follows four lifelong teen best friends who are about to spend their very first summer apart. They find a pair of jeans that magically fits all of them, despite being different body types. They decide to share these pants all summer by mailing them to each other along with a note updating the others on what’s been happening. The movie stars America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, Blake Lively, and Alexis Bledel.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants book series was one of my favorites growing up, and the movie does an excellent job of capturing the essence of the books, especially with these characters’ friendships and growing pains. The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants sequel was released in 2008. There is also always hope for more Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movies.

Stream Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants on HBO Max.

Rent/buy Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants digitally on Amazon.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Hidden Figures (2016)

Hidden Figures is based on the true-life story of Katherine Johnson , Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson -- Black women who helped shape NASA during the Space Race. Hidden Figures is all about their groundbreaking journey and contribution to science and history. It’s also about their bonds.

It helps them overcome work and personal barriers. These women work together but are also key figures in each other’s lives beyond clocking in and out. Hidden Figures stars Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monae.

Stream Hidden Figures on Disney Plus.

Rent/buy Hidden Figures digitally on Amazon.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The First Wives Club (1996)

The First Wives Club follows three former college best friends who reunite decades later after a tragedy. After discovering that they’ve all been left by their husbands for younger women, they band together to get revenge. The First Wives Club stars Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn, and Diane Keaton.

The movie is an underrated comedy that stars three of the best comedic actresses ever. It also features other well-known funny ladies, such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Maggie Smith, and Stockard Channing. The First Wives Club shows that revenge is best served with your gal pals along for the ride.

Stream The First Wives Club on Paramount+.

Rent/buy The First Wives Club digitally on Amazon.

(Image credit: Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Bend It Like Beckham (2002)

Bend it Like Beckham follows Jess (Parminder Nagra) as she secretly joins an-all girl football (soccer for the Americans) team. She befriends teammate Jules (Keira Knightley) and catches the eye of her coach Joe (Jonathan Rhys Meyers).

Bend it Like Beckham is one of the best romantic comedies , but it is also a film about friendship. Jules and Jess’s friendship is the heart of the movie. They help and challenge each other and, eventually, overcome their disagreement over both crushing on their coach.

Stream Bend it Like Beckham on HBO Max.

Rent/buy Bend it Like Beckham digitally on Amazon.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Girls Trip (2017)

Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Tiffany Haddish, and Jada Pinkett Smith star in Girls Trip. In this movie, they play former college best friends who come together to celebrate a friend and attend a music festival. The reunion brings up some old wounds but also reminds them of their strong bond.

Girls Trip is a fun comedy that puts the high in hijinks. The film was a major hit. It performed well at the box office and received high praise from critics and audiences. It helped make Haddish a household name. It was such a success that there are plans for a sequel.

Rent/buy Girls Trip digitally on Amazon.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Plan B (2021)

Plan B is a Hulu original film that focuses on the adventures of Sunny (Kuhoo Verma) and Lupe (Victoria Moroles). After Sunny loses her virginity at a party, she starts to panic about possibly being pregnant. The two girls then travel to the nearest Planned Parenthood for a Plan B pill.

Similar to Booksmart, Plan B puts Lupe and Sunny in one ridiculous situation after another. It’s a hilarious film that’s also heartwarming at times because of the friendship between Lupe and Sunny. It’s also not afraid to discuss sex and how that journey can be a wild ride from start to the morning after.

Stream Plan B on Hulu.

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution)

Beaches (1988)

Beaches is a Garry Marshall movie that stars Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey. C.C (Bette Midler) and Hilary (Barbara Hershey) meet as children on the beach. They form an instant bond and promise to keep in touch. They keep this promise and become lifelong friends.

Beaches is about how best friends can become platonic soulmates. C.C and Hilary’s friendship is what gives them hope and strength through their many trials and tribulations. In 2017, Lifetime made a remake of Beaches starring Idina Menzel and Nia Long.

Rent/buy Beaches digitally on Amazon.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Nine To Five (1980)

Nine to Five is a comedy that stars Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton, and Jane Fonda. They play three women who are tired of their no-good boss Frank (Dabney Coleman). They first fantasize about making him pay for his misdeeds, but then actually make it happen.

This movie offers a comedic look at gender inequality in the workforce. It shows that these women are far more capable than the men in their office, especially their boss. Together they’re unstoppable.

Rent/buy Nine to Five digitally on Amazon .

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Waiting To Exhale (1995)

Waiting to Exhale tells the story of four women as they search for love. Forest Whitaker made his directorial debut with this film, and it highlights some of the struggles that women face because of men. They’re able to overcome these obstacles because of their bonds with each other. Waiting to Exhale stars Whitney Houston, Angela Bassett, Lela Rochon, and Loretta Devine.

Though the romantic drama takes up most of the screen-time, the few scenes with the women together really emphasize the importance of these bonds.

Stream Waiting to Exhale on HBO Max.

Rent/buy Waiting to Exhale digitally on Amazon.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Pitch Perfect (2012)

Pitch Perfect is a trilogy that follows the world of competitive a cappella music. The first film follows college freshman Becca (Anna Kendrick) as she joins the recently disgraced a cappella group The Barden Bellas.

The bond of The Bellas is really what helped sell this movie, so it’ll be interesting to see how the spin-off without them works. Hopefully, it keeps some of the girl power and female bonds that make the franchise such a must-watch film series.

Rent/buy Pitch Perfect digitally on Amazon.

There are a lot of great female friendship movies, and this list only contains some of the best movies about female friendship that are streaming. A few other great female friendship movies are Mean Girls, The Joy Luck Club, Ghostbusters (2016), Miss You Already, Bridesmaids, and Booksmart. These films are all available to rent or buy on Amazon.