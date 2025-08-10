There Are So Many Great Movies From The 70s, But This 1975 Gem Starring Al Pacino Might Be The Very Best

There were so many great films from the ‘70s that it's hard to pick just one “best movie.” If I had to pick, though, it would be 1975's Dog Day Afternoon, starring Al Pacino and John Cazale.

Yes, I know. The ‘70s were the decade of Coppola. I mean, most of his best movies came from that decade. I'm also aware that we got Jaws, Star Wars, and Taxi Driver in the ‘70s.

All of this is true. Yet, I STILL believe that Sidney Lumet's Dog Day Afternoon is the best movie of the decade (and this is coming from somebody who loves The Warriors, the quintessential ‘70s movie ). So, here's why I think that Dog Day Afternoon is the best movie that the ‘70s has to offer.

First Off, It's Based Off Of A True Story, But It's Still Incredibly Enthralling

I typically like movies based on true stories, but one issue that I have with some of them is that they can be sooooo sloooow. This is of course not always the case, and I like most biopics . However, some movies based on true stories have a tendency to have rough patches where we’re learning a bit too much about the event rather than giving us the most interesting details.

Well, Dog Day Afternoon, which is based on the real-life bank robbery by John Wojtowicz and Salvatore “Sal” Naturile doesn’t have that problem. In fact, for its 125 minute runtime, the movie never lets up. It might be because what really happened is stranger than fiction, and it makes for an amazing story.

Pacino plays Wojtowicz as Sonny Wortzik, and he’s the “leader” of the bank robbery. However, things almost immediately go south when one of his two partners, Stevie (played by Gary Springer), loses his nerve and bails. That leaves only Sonny, and his friend Sal, played by the magnificent John Cazale, in the bank.

Neither of them know what they’re doing, and the robbery turns into a hostage situation. The rest of the film consists of them negotiating their escape, and, much like Spielberg’s hidden gem , The Sugarland Express, there’s a fatalistic quality to the story, where you know the criminals won’t get away with their crime, but you somehow root for them anyway. It’s great stuff.

Also, Since It’s Based On A Man Who Wanted A Sex Change, It Still Feels Incredibly Modern

Now, if you read deeply into the actual story of John Wojtowicz, you might hear conflicting stories. For example, in an article from The Village Voice, there’s mention of how the Mafia was somehow involved in the botched robbery. But, the initial story that came out was that Wojtowicz’s boyfriend wanted a sex change, and that’s the story that we get in the movie.

It’s about midway through the film where we learn about Sonny’s true intentions, and it’s through his boyfriend, Leon (played by Chris Sarandon), who wants a sex-change surgery. Similar to how Pacino and Cazale are based on real people, so is Leon, as the real person Sarandon’s character is based on was a transgender woman named Elizabeth Eden.

As somebody who is firmly behind trans rights, I find this incredibly modern for a film from the ‘70s. The film was fascinating up to the point where we’re introduced to Leon, but was made even more engaging when we got an actual reason for the robbery.

And, even though I consider myself one of the few Emilia Perez apologists (as yes, I’m well aware of its many glaring issues ), I still somehow think that Dog Day Afternoon feels even more modern than that film. Because again, this is a movie from the ‘70s!

John Cazale Starred In Five Academy Award Nominated Films, And This Is Arguably His Best Role

You ever hear of “The Fredo Kiss”? It comes from The Godfather Part II, and in the scene, Michael Corleone (Pacino) kisses his brother, Fredo (Cazale) on the lips, and tells him, “I know it was you, Fredo. You broke my heart. You broke my heart!” It’s one of the most memorable scenes in all of cinema history, and it might be the best scene Pacino has ever been in.

That said, I wouldn’t say the same for poor John Cazale. He played the middle Corleone son masterfully, but, much like his character, he often gets overlooked in the Godfather movies. His death is probably his most memorable moment. The crazy thing is, Cazale starred in only five feature-length films, and all of them – Godfather 1 and 2, The Conversation, Dog Day Afternoon, and The Deer Hunter – were nominated for Best Picture.

Even so, with this third pairing of Pacino and Cazale, I genuinely feel that he steals the spotlight this time around. In this film, Cazale is the polar opposite from his co-star. Pacino is loud and blustery ( not quite Scarface blustery , but blustery all the same), while Cazale is quiet and sympathetic.

However, it’s in being the quiet one that he steals every scene that he’s in. There’s a sadness to his performance that sticks with you throughout the entire movie, and by the end of the film, his is the face that you remember the most.

There’s Probably Never Been A Movie That Physically Felt Hotter Than Dog Day Afternoon

Lord have mercy, this is the hottest film you will ever watch. I mean, movies where the sun plays a central role in the story don’t even feel as hot as Dog Day Afternoon does, which is really saying something.

This makes perfect sense, too, given the title. Because even though the Life magazine article, “The Boys in the Bank,” is a fitting description (it’s what the movie’s screenplay was based on), it more covers the people involved with the crime rather than the event itself. However, the movie feels like it’s focusing more on the hot summer day in which the crime took place.

This really makes it stand out, because I can only imagine how hot it must have been inside that bank, or even outside the bank, baking on the street. You know, I often criticize movies for not making me feel anything, be it emotionally or physically, but this one does both!

I feel for everybody inside the bank – both the criminals, and their hostages – but I also feel incredibly hot! Like, physically hot. The sweat practically leaks from your screen, which is something I don’t think I can say for any other movie. This one literally makes you want to take a cold shower, which I love.

The Ending Will Stick With You For The Rest Of Your Life

Finally, the ending is one of the most depressing you will ever watch. Now, I’m not going to spoil it here since I want you to watch it for yourself if you haven’t already, but the film’s conclusion has stuck with me ever since I first saw it (much like the ending to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre), and I think it will stick with you, too.

It’s honestly the reactions from the characters that do it. The look on one of their faces says it all, and it leaves you feeling depressed all the way into the credits.

It kind of reminds me of the conclusion to Midnight Cowboy, where we see Dustin Hoffman’s dead face on the bus, and Jon Voight just holds him closely as you hear that haunting harmonica fade the film into darkness.

Yes, the ending is on that level of sadness, and it’s a conclusion that will stick with you for the rest of your life if you let it.