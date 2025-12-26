Avatar 3’s Oona Chaplin Teases How Varang’s Story Could Continue In Future Sequels
Varang forever.
Spoilers ahead for Avatar: Fire and Ash.
James Cameron movies are known for their cutting-edge technology, especially the way motion capture and visual effects were used in the Avatar films (which are streaming with a Disney+ subscription). The threequel Fire and Ash won at the box office, and introduced fans to a new type of Nai'vi: the Mangkwan aka Ash People. Actress Oona Chaplin led this group as the villainous Varang, and recently teased where she thinks her story could continue in future sequels.
Critical response for Avatar: Fire and Ash has been mixed, but most critics are agreed at that Chaplin's Varang was a real high point of the third film. Avatar 3's ending saw a big death scene, but not for Chaplin's character. While speaking with Gold Derby about what comes next for Varang, the actress offered:
It was fascinating to learn about the Ash People, who became violent and rage-fueled after Eywa failed to save them from from a volcano that burned down their village. They were given weapons by Quaritch which made them even more terrifying, but still lost the movie's final battle. Will Varang be even more radicalized moving forward, or will she take away a different lesson from this loss?
Later in the same interview, Chaplin herself questioned what might be coming next if/when she returns to Pandora for Avatar 4. She mused about how Varang might have reacted to Quaritch's presumed death, saying:
Quaritch and Varang's relationship was one of the most viral part of Fire and Ash, moving the story forward while also providing plenty of comedic beats. But they've been separated, and it's unclear if she will continue the mission they started or move on. We'll just have to wait and see if the final two Avatar movies are actually green lit and produced.
While the Avatar movies were originally announced to be a five-film series, James Cameron put doubt on if we'll actually get the final two installments. There are certainly more narrative threads to pull from, but it'll seemingly depend on how Fire and Ash does at the box office. In that interview, Oona Chaplin spoke more about where she thinks Varang's story could go, saying:
This hatred, as well as the way she was able to use her Na'vi queue as a weapon, is a big reason why Varang was such a terrifying force throughout Fire and Ash's runtime. But she was able to survive the final battle, and her story could seemingly go anywhere in a fourth movie. That is, assuming the studio actually green lights another chapter in James Cameron's epic saga.
Avatar: Fire and Ash is in theaters now as part of the 2025 movie release list, and the first two movies are streaming on Disney+. Hopefully we get news one way or another about the franchise's future soon.
