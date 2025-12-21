That Time Sean Penn Read The One Battle After Another Script… Naked

Many have had the experience of picking up a book they can’t put down, but Sean Penn seemingly had an experience that tops most. Apparently, when Penn first picked up the script for Paul Thomas Anderson’s 2025 movie schedule release, One Battle After Another, he just couldn't resist. It would also seem that because the actor wasn't able to put down the screenplay, he didn even manage to take a break to put some clothes on.

When Penn first received the script from the acclaimed director, he was particularly busy. He told Entertainment Weekly that he was having a hard time finding a time to sit down and read it because he was traveling around Europe. He knew Anderson was waiting to hear his thoughts, because he wanted Penn for a key role. So the Mystic River star started reading after a shower one evening and, well, let's just say he never ended up reaching for a towel, at least:

And so each day I was punishing myself over it, and I came out of a shower late one night, and I was just walking to get dressed, and I had the script sitting there, and I thought, Okay, I'll read just one page, and I started to read, and I don't know, half a page, a page in, I'm sitting there dripping naked on the floor reading a script until I drip-dried and finished it.

That's one heck of a page-turner! Penn was so enthralled with the story that he didn’t even realize he was completely naked and dripping water all over the floor. I mean I can’t blame him, as the writing in One Battle After Another is tremendous, making for an absolutely captivating story. If I was in Penn’s position, I don’t think I’d have been able to put the script down either, no matter what state I was in. Still, it’s pretty hilarious that he just so happened to be naked though.

HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month

One Battle After Another is streaming on HBO Max alongside some of the year's other best movies. Grab a plan, which starts at $10.99 a month (Basic With Ads). It's worth it, given the thousands of movies, shows and documentaries users gain access to.

This script clearly convinced Penn to do the movie, given he joined the cast -- and in a juicy role. The Milk actor plays one of the worst movie dads ever, a quirky and hateful man named Colonel Lockjaw. The character is a special kind of evil, and Penn’s committed performance brings the writing to life. In general, One Battle After Another is receiving tons of critical acclaim, but Penn’s take on his character specifically is a bright spot, and it earned him a 2026 Golden Globe nomination.

More on One Battle After Another (Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures) All The Ways Leonardo DiCaprio's Character In One Battle After Another Is Just Like The Dude

Penn’s nude story feels like the ultimate compliment to Anderson’s writing. Is says a lot that a script is so gripping that a person forgets they're naked while reading it. For anyone who has had the opportunity to see Anderson's latest film, this probably isn’t as shocking as it sounds. It’s the kind of movie that demands this level of commitment. Penn gave the film this, from the minute he started reading to the minute he walked off set, and the film is even better for it.

You can see Sean Penn in One Battle After Another, which is currently streaming with an HBO Max subscription. It is one of the best movies of the year, and a major awards contender, so make sure to check it out!