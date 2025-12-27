George Clooney Drops F-Bombs While Recalling Losing Thelma & Louise Role To Pal Brad Pitt
It's not like Clooney had a bad career after that.
In terms of Hollywood leading men from the past few decades, few come close to being as prolific, versatile, or recognizable as George Clooney. A star of both screen and stage, the 2026 Golden Globe nominee has proven time and time again he’s one of the best to ever do it. But did you know that he once missed out on a part in Thelma & Louise, the role that made Brad Pitt, the other half of his big Hollywood romance, into a big-time star back in the early 1990s?
This “what if” situation became a major topic of conversation when Clooney and his Ocean’s Eleven costar sat down for a chat with The Times. When opening up about missing out on one of Ridley Scott’s best movies, and losing the part of the charming dfriter named J.D., which launched his future friend’s big-screen career, the Jay Kelly star didn’t hold back at all, saying:
At the time this would be going down, sometime between 1988 and 1991, Clooney had already appeared on shows like The Facts of Life, Murder She Wrote, and Roseanne, but his big-screen releases were not as well-known. Well, that is, unless you’re a fan of Grizzly II: Revenge, Return to Horror High, or Return of the Killer Tomatoes.
Clooney would go on to become a household name a few years later, during the early seasons of ER, before making the leap to the silver screen in the mid ‘90s. Despite that, Clooney admits he didn’t watch Thelma & Louise for years after losing the role to Pitt, adding:
Though it could be argued that this is just one friend giving the other a hard time for prolonging the inevitable, it’s not hard to wonder how Clooney’s career would have been if he had played the shirtless drifter remembered for his cowboy hat and blow-dryer. At the same time, now I’m left wondering what Pitt’s career would have been like had he not gotten his big break alongside stars Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis.
Clooney did, in fact, end up watching Thelma & Louise for himself. Looking back, he admits that it had to be Pitt instead of him, even if his longtime friend continues to mess with him about it:
That’s the thing, it’s honestly difficult to imagine anyone besides Pitt playing J.D. Though the character is only a small part of a larger crime epic, he instantly made an impact, and those few scenes remain untouchable 30-plus years later.
All things being said, Clooney, who seemingly cannot be pigeonholed, has had a remarkable career despite never getting another chance to work with Ridley Scott.
