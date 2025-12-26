Michael B. Jordan Got Real About Wanting 'Children' One Day, And What's Holding Him Back Right Now

Michael B. Jordan was in one of the biggest 2025 movie releases of the year. His performance in Sinners garnered him a nomination for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama for the 84th Golden Globes , a first in his career. With Jordan’s acting career continuing to skyrocket, he got honest about an important goal of wanting “children” and what’s holding him back right now.

On My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman , Michael B. Jordan was shooting darts with the Netflix show’s host as they spoke of life outside of making movies. During their conversation, the Fruitvale Station actor got real about one goal he’d like to achieve one day and what’s holding him back:

Yeah, I want kids one day. But, I figure I gotta start off with, like, plants and dogs to see if I can. If I can take care of a plant, I should be able to get a dog. If the dog’s cool, then I have a shot.

That sounds very reasonable of Jordan. The real test to see if you’re parent material is placing yourself in the position of taking care of a living being. Plants need to be watered. Dogs need to be cleaned, fed, taken to the vet, and loved. If you can find success in being a parent to living beings like that, a kid should be a cinch.

There are plenty of celebrities who have proven to be very adorable with their dogs before becoming parents to kids. Chris Evans was sewing up his doggo’s toys before becoming a father. Glen Powell doesn’t have kids yet, but he did adopt an adorable pupper, Brisket . When you see how happy these celebs are with their pups, you know their happiness will only grow once they bring a child into the world.

The Black Panther actor may not be a father yet, but he has played a father plenty of times. In his breakout role, Jordan played a young dad close to his little girl in Fruitvale Station. His humanizing, raw portrayal of the bond his character Oscar Grant had with his daughter truly was the heart of the Ryan Coogler movie.

In Creed III, Jordan kept the “Girl Dad” trend again, with Adonis bonding with his daughter through their communication of ASL and secretly teaching her the ropes of boxing. I could see the talented actor bringing what he’s learned from his fatherhood roles to real life when the time comes.

While Michael B. Jordan does see himself wanting children one day, it is smart that he’d rather test his parenting skills on a plant or dog first before a kid. But, I’m confident that one of his future roles of fatherhood will be one of his best life roles yet. Make sure to watch Jordan in Sinners streaming now on your HBO Max subscription .