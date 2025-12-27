I've Been Wondering If F1 Would Get A Sequel, And I'm So Here For Joseph Kosinski's Comments About Reuniting With Lewis Hamilton And Brad Pitt

It has been roughly six months since Joseph Kosinski’s F1 landed on the 2025 movie schedule and gave Warner Bros. something to be happy about after it made a ton of cash at the box office. If you’re like me and have been wondering what’s next for the movie that had something for Formula 1 newcomers and diehard race fans alike, you’re definitely going to be into what Kosinski has to say about a potential sequel.

When speaking with The Wrap about the Golden Globe-nominated film starring Brad Pitt as a washed-up Formula 1 driver who’s given a second chance on the track and some much-needed redemption, Kosinski teased some new adventures. But that isn’t all, as he also hinted at some plans Pitt has in store, saying:

Yeah, of course. I mean, I think it's fun to think where Sonny Hayes goes next. We hint at the Baja 1000 at the end of this film. And, you know, Brad's pitched a couple ideas to me that are very interesting.

In case you have forgotten, F1 ends with Brad Pitt’s Sonny Hayes winning his first Formula 1 race, only to walk away from the sport and try something new. What was he trying, you may ask? Well, the former F1 hotshot left the glitz and glamor of the sport to try his hand at the Baja 1000, a grueling, highly competitive, and dangerous long-distance race in the deserts of the Baja California Peninsula in Mexico.

With F1 making a staggering amount of money at the box office and being a hit with critics and audiences alike, it seems very unlikely that Warner Bros. and Apple Films will not get back together to make a sequel happen. Considering Pitt already has some ideas pitched, as well as taking into account the large stack of cash he earned the first time around, I doubt it’ll take much convincing for the Hollywood legend to return.

Though Kosinski didn’t elaborate on what Pitt pitched to him for a possible second film, I’m definitely on board for whatever these two put on screen. Just make sure we get to see some of that teased Baja action before going back to the grand prix races of the world.

Joseph Kosinki Is Also Working With F1 Legend Lewis Hamilton

Though Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton had to turn down a role in Top Gun: Maverick, the Scuderia Ferrari driver didn’t make the same mistake when it came to F1. In fact, he made so many contributions that he ended up receiving a producer credit by the time it was all said and done.

Hamilton, who was one of many real-life drivers to show up in some of F1’s intense racing sequences, appears to be working with director Joseph Kosinski and Brad Pitt when it comes to a second movie as well. As Kosinski revealed in the same chat with The Wrap:

This weekend Lewis [Hamilton] is coming back to town. So, I'm going to see Lewis on Sunday and Brad on Sunday so I'm sure we'll start, you know, spitballing.

What kind of “spitballing” the three were able to talk out is anyone’s guess at this point, but please make this happen. We need this to happen.

If you want to revisit F1 or finally catch it for the first time after missing it in IMAX earlier in the year, you can watch the new movie streaming with an Apple TV subscription right now.