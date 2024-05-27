10 Great Movies About Runners And How To Watch Them

If I had to describe myself in six words, they’d probably be: father, husband, writer, reader, teacher, runner, in that order. And, as somebody who also loves movies, I'd probably add “cinephile” to that list if you were to give me one more word.

So, as somebody who loves movies, and running, you can probably guess that I also love movies about runners. But, here’s the thing. Running is often a sport that most people don’t even consider a sport. For example, when we ranked the 25 best sports movies , not a single one of the flicks on this list made it onto that list.

Look, I get it. Running isn’t sexy like boxing . It doesn't represent the American pastime like baseball . Instead, it’s just people moving their legs fast, and sometimes, for extremely long distances. As somebody who loves moving his legs for long distances, though, here are 10 great movies about running, and where to find them.

(Image credit: Entertainment One Films)

Race (2016)

In my list of six movies about Black athletes that everyone should watch , I brought up Race, and I’m bringing it up again!

Race tells the story of how Jesse Owens went from being the fastest man in Ohio to being the fastest man in the world. However, as a period piece, it also goes into all of the racial discrimination that he had to go through in order to make America proud.

Starring Jeremy Irons, Jason Sudeikis, and Stephan James as Jesse Owens himself, it's all about running, and jumping, and, er, racing, but it’s also a story about determination and the indomitable human spirit, so it has that going for it, as well.

Stream Race on Netflix.

(Image credit: Collide Distribution)

Tyson’s Run (2022)

Essentially the story of an autistic teenager who wants to run a marathon in order to prove to everyone (namely his father) that he can do anything he puts his mind to, Tyson’s Run is one half family drama, one half sports film, and 100% heart.

Starring Major Dodson, Amy Smart, Rory Cochrane, and Barkhad Abdi, Tyson’s Run is a heartfelt film that is bolstered by its running scenes, which goes into the endurance that it takes to run for long distances.

Though it takes a bit long to actually get to the running parts, once it gets there, the movie keeps up a steady pace to the finish line.

Stream Tyson’s Run on Netflix .

(Image credit: Netflix)

I have to tell you. As somebody who is flat-footed and needs special shoes just to walk — Forget running, just to walk! — Lorena, Light-Footed Woman, which is a documentary about the world-renowned indigenous long-distance runner, Maria Lorena Ramirez, gives me anxiety.

That’s because Lorena runs in Mexican huaraches, which, if you’ve never seen them before, are basically sandals. Yes, sandals! Can you imagine running whole marathons in sandals! Ay, Dios mio!

Lorena, who is amazing, also runs in dresses! We also get to learn about the Raramuri indigenous ethnic group that Lorena belongs to, as well as many beautiful shots of her home in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Stream Lorena, Light-Footed Woman on Netflix.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Unbroken (2014)

Though more a war movie than a running movie, Unbroken tells the incredible story of the American Olympian, Louis “Louie” Zamperini, who crash lands in the ocean, and ends up as a P.O.W. in a Japanese camp.

We get flashbacks of Zamperini’s youth where he rose up to become an Olympian, and he carries that mettle and determination with him when he’s abused as a prisoner of war.

Directed by Angelina Jolie, and starring Jack O’Connell, Domhnall Gleeson, and the musician, Miyavi, this movie is inspiring on multiple levels. That said, one of the greatest scenes occurs at the end at another, much later Olympics. Come for the running, stay for the intense war drama.

Stream Unbroken on Netflix.

(Image credit: Viacom18 Motion Pictures)

Budhia Singh: Born To Run (2016)

I didn’t start running seriously until about the age of 16. Do you know when Budhia Singh started running seriously? At the age of 4. That’s right. If you don’t know about him, he ran 50 marathons before he turned 5, so I implore you to watch Budhia Singh: Born to Run to get an understanding of this crazy story.

Starring Mayur Patole as Budhia Singh, and Manoj Bajpayee as his coach, Biranchi Dias, Born to Run is a fascinating movie since it doesn’t shy away from putting into question whether it was right or wrong to have a child so young running such long distances. It also doesn’t shy away from showing the harsh conditions that he came from.

Instead, it’s a film that shows the story of a runner, and the people who got behind him, both figuratively, and literally.

Stream Budhia Singh: Born to Run on Netflix.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Personal Best (1982)

The TV show Friends apparently has a lot of inside jokes (I wouldn’t know, since I don’t like Friends), but one of them concerns the movie Personal Best , which is about two female lovers who also vie to be Olympians.

Starring Mariel Hemingway, Patrice Donnelly, and Scott Glenn, Personal Best is all about determination, but also about finding love in places that you might not expect.

Being that this is a movie about the Olympics, there’s not just running, but all the scenes with running in them punctuate how the sport, while seemingly isolated, is almost always full contact.

Rent or buy Personal Best on Amazon Prime .

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Chariots Of Fire (1981)

I never saw Chariots of Fire until I spent a year watching every Best Picture winner , but I’ll tell you. Growing up, anytime somebody would run in gym class, at least one person would hum Vangelis’ theme to this movie, since even by the ‘90s, it was still the perfect song for anybody running.

The film itself is about a lot of things: religious fervor, Anti-Semitism, devotion, passion, obsession, just the whole nine yards (and several more). Starring Ben Cross, Ian Charleson, and others, Chariots of Fire is probably the definitive running movie, and the flick that even made running appear, dare I say, beautiful?

Rent or buy Chariots of Fire on Amazon Prime .

Forrest Gump (1994)

Another Best Picture winner! Forrest Gump stars Tom Hanks as a man with a mental disability who lives an extraordinary life. What more do I have to say? I mean, who hasn’t seen Forrest Gump?

Well, for those who haven’t, this historical comedy-drama features a fun subplot where Forrest, who is heartbroken when the love of his life, Jenny, denies his proposal for marriage, goes on a three-year long run across America. I mean, growing up, all I’d ever hear was “Run, Forrest! Run!” So, that’s seared into my brain whenever I go for a six mile run around town.

Stream Forrest Gump on Paramount +.

(Image credit: British Lion Films)

The Loneliness Of The Long Distance Runner (1962)

Not to be confused by the Iron Maiden song of the same name , The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner, which is based on the short story of the same name, is a depressing film that has more to do with a tough upbringing than it does about a tough run.

The story of a teenager who gets busted and then put in a detention center of sorts, only to be given special privileges because he can run, this movie has more to do with loneliness than it does with running. But, as a long distance runner myself, I can relate to those long stretches where you only have your own thoughts to keep you company.

An oldie but a goodie.

Stream The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner on Tubi .

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Classics)

Run Lola Run (1998)

Lastly, I thought I’d end with a fun one. Run Lola Run, which stars Franka Potente, is about a woman named Lola with a criminal boyfriend who makes a stupid mistake. And, due to said mistake, Lola runs frantically to get to her bank manager father, and beg him for money so that her boyfriend doesn’t end up getting himself killed.

Run Lola Run is frenetic and probably the most propulsive movie on this list. Also, strangely enough, even though it’s not about an Olympic runner or somebody who runs marathons, it’s still the movie that will probably get your heart pumping the most. So, yeah. It has that going for it.

Stream Run Lola Run on Amazon Prime .

So, yes. Running is a sport, and it’s awesome. For more news on other sports movies, be sure to swing by here often!