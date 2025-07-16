Gird Your Loins! Devil Wears Prada 2 Is Happening, And I'm Getting Excited About All The Casting Announcements And Where The Story Could Go

Now that we’re somehow halfway through 2025, I’m already looking ahead to upcoming 2026 movies , and one release I’m especially excited for is the sequel to The Devil Wears Prada . I’ve seriously rewatched the movie about the cutthroat world of fashion publishing so many times across the past two decades, and it only gets more classic with every viewing. While I’ll admit I was initially unsure about there being a follow-up to the fabulous 2006 movie starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, the more I learn about it, the more I’m looking forward to it.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 has been in production since the end of June (per 20th Century Studios’ Instagram ), and I want to talk about all the casting announcements and my thoughts about what the movie could actually be about. If you’re not as hyped as I am about this sequel by the end of this article, by all means, move at a glacial pace…

I'm So Happy So Many Of The Original Devil Wears Prada Cast Are Returning

The first thing about The Devil Wears Prada 2 movie I needed to know about before officially getting on board was knowing that the main cast would return, and that is in fact happening. Per Variety , we know that after twenty years, the original cast will all reunite, and I’m sold. Meryl Streep will once again play Miranda Priestly, who was a powerful editor-in-chief of the fictional fashion magazine Runway in the first movie. Anne Hathaway’s Andy Sachs will also be back after initially playing a new post-grad journalist who’s hired as Miranda’s personal assistant.

That’s not all, either. Emily Blunt, who played Miranda’s senior assistant Emily Charlton, before Blunt was the big Hollywood star that she is now, will be back as well. Stanley Tucci’s role of Runway’s art director Nigel Kipling is also set for the sequel, along with some smaller original actors coming back as well. Andy’s best friend Lily will even be back and be played once again by Tracie Thoms, for example!

It’s not only the original team in front of the camera for the beloved comedy either. The original director of the first movie, David Frankel (who’s also helmed movies since like Marley & Me and Jerry & Marge Go Large), is directing from a script by Aline Brosh McKenna, the same writer who penned the very quotable 2006 movie , too. This really doesn’t happen a lot when sequels happen, but I think it’s a really good sign for the movie itself.

The New Cast Members Are Exciting Additions As Well

What has me even more intrigued about the movie as well is the talent that has been lined up to play new characters. For one, the iconic Lucy Liu has been cast to star in the movie, and I cannot stop thinking about how perfectly she’ll fit in with the established actors. As with all of the newly announced actors, we don’t know who they will be playing, but Liu feels like a no-brainer!

Two other big names I’m looking forward to are Justin Theroux and B.J. Novak. I recently thought Theroux was hilarious in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, so I think he could steal the show again in The Devil Wears Prada 2. It’s also very smart to have The Office’s Novak on board, and considering the talent of the actor, who was also a writer on the sitcom, I think his workplace comedy expertise will only make this movie better. Oh, and Kenneth Branagh will apparently play Miranda’s husband, per Deadline , which is also stellar casting.

Last week, it was also announced that Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley has also been cast. Ashley’s Kate Sharma is literally one half of my favorite couple in Bridgerton, alongside Jonathan Bailey, so I’m so happy she’s got another high-profile role to her name. Some lesser-known actors who are also going to be in the movie are Paulin Chalamet (yes, she’s the sister of Timothée Chalamet), Helen J. Shen, who’s been getting buzz lately for starring in Maybe Happy Ending on Broadway, and How To Die Alone’s Conrad Ricamora. I’m especially looking forward to Caleb Hearon, who was recently in HBO’s Sweethearts mix with the cast.

And, I Have Theories About What The Devil Wears Prada 2 Could Be About

While I haven’t read the Devil Wears Prada books, I looked into it, and Lauren Weisberger published a direct sequel to her first novel in 2013 called Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns, and I have a feeling the movie’s plotline will lean a lot on what happens in it. In the novel, Andy and Emily have gone from being enemies to business partners who have started a successful bridal magazine called The Plunge. Oh, and Andy is no longer with her controversial boyfriend and has met the love of her life and is planning to marry him. He’s a man named Max Harrison, who is part of a well-off media family. But Andy receives a letter that threatens her dreamy future.

Now, Revenge Wears Prada has some pretty middling reviews on Goodreads , which particularly call out the book for barely featuring Miranda, so I don’t see the filmmakers taking this storyline as gospel, but it does feel like the right starting point for a sequel.

I imagine the sequel will take place around fifteen to twenty years after the events of the first movie, after Andy has quit her job, she and Emily are more friendly to each other, and Miranda goes cold on Andy. I think it would be interesting if Andy and Emily end up starting some kind of media war with Miranda that could involve two publications. It would be the same old for Miranda and her toxic work environment, competing with Andy and Emily’s own company. Wouldn’t that be good?

I’ll be following the production of The Devil Wears Prada 2 closely, but for the time being, you can definitely look forward to its release date on May 1, 2026.