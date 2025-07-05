I Went To Go See F1 As A Non-Racing Fan, And Holy Moly, How Do I Watch This Sport Now?

Okay, I have to be honest about something. I've never seen an F1 race.

I know, I know. I've said in the past that I'm a big sports fan. I've discussed the best sports movie and enjoyed some great sports-themed TV shows – I've even had a whole football movie marathon because I love the sport so much. I'm the kind of girl who yells at her TV when my team is losing.

But, for some reason, I never checked out anything regarding F1. I think because…I didn't find cars appealing.

However, since F1 was released in theaters, I decided to check it out. And I have to admit, the movie ended up blowing me away. Let's talk about it.

I Didn't Expect Much Going Into It

I wasn't expecting a lot going into this film, for many reasons. I already mentioned that a big reason was that I had never really watched F1 before, but it's also that I never saw the appeal in cars going around and around in a circle at super-fast speeds.

The only thing I've gotten close to in regards to anything about F1 was reading a romance novel about it, but that's it. What's so invigorating about cars going fast? I don't know.

I decided to watch the film mainly because I really enjoyed Top Gun: Maverick, so much so that I’m eagerly awaiting Top Gun 3 . The fact that the director, Joseph Kosinski, took on something like car racing was intriguing to me. So, off to the theater I went.

Even So, My God, The Film Was SO Much Fun

This film…was a freaking ride. Literally.

I won't delve into the complexities of it because I don't want to spoil the story, but if you're concerned about not liking the film because you're not a racing fan, you don't need to worry about that aspect. This movie is not just for car lovers – it's for film fans who love big-screen action.

What do I mean by that? The race scenes were spectacular , even if they weren’t realistic, that's what I mean. This isn't an action movie, but it feels like one with its pacing and the way these scenes were directed, with views from the seat of the car to the stands outside the track. It made the sport thrilling in a way I never thought of before.

When it was over, I was actually disappointed – because I wanted to watch more.

Now, I Genuinely Want To Watch The Sport

What do I do with that disappointment? Easy – I literally look up races. That's how much this movie affected me.

I didn't expect to like this film as much as I did. I thought it was going to be just another average racing film. However, the fact that I walked away from this movie, wanting more, and trying to figure out how to watch F1, is significant for those who don't know how to feel going into this film.

It's exhilarating, rejuvenating, and exciting the entire way through – and what makes it even better is that there is so much coverage out there for the sport that you will never get bored.