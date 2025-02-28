32 Great Sword And Sandal Movies

Features
By
published

Great movies set in ancient times

russell crowe in gladiator
(Image credit: Dreamworks Pictures)

The term "sword and sandal" movie technically refers to a type of Italian cinema that was popular in the mid-20th Century. The movies are set in ancient times, usually ancient Greece or Rome, and often featured American stars of the day. For the purposes of this list, we're expanding the scope to include basically any movie sent in ancient times, especially some of the American blockbusters during and well after that original era. Movies like Gladiator and Ben-Hur, or even The Passion of the Christ. So let's hop on our chariots and go for a ride with this list of the best sword and sandal movies.

Charlton Heston driving a chariot in Ben-Hur.

(Image credit: MGM)

Ben-Hur (1959)

The Charlton Heston classic Ben-Hur is one of the biggest movies in Hollywood history and it fits the definition of a "sword and sandal" movie perfectly. It was an enormous success when it came out in the 1950s and the epic has remained popular more than half a century after its release.

Brad Pitt as Achilles in Troy

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Troy (2004)

Though it made a ton of money when it was released in 2004, it wasn't until the Director's Cut of Troy was released about three years later that Wolfgang Peterson's full vision succeeded, critically. The first version left out many key elements of the story it was based on, Homer's Iliad. If you're going to watch it, and you should, you should make sure to check out that 2007 cut of the film.

Arnold starring in Conan the Destroyer, 1984

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Conan The Barbarian (1982)

1982's Conan The Barbarian is the film you can point to that truly launched Arnold Schwarzenegger's rise to Hollywood superstardom. Though it's just as much a fantasy movie as anything else, there are definitely swords and sandals, so while it's not based on any kind of ancient history or even story, we're keeping on this list because it's so awesome.

A close up of Harry Hamlin holding a shield in Clash of the Titans

(Image credit: United Artists)

Clash Of The Titans (1981)

There is a lot to love about 1981's Clash of the Titans. For starters, there is the amazing cast that includes Laurence Olivier, Maggie Smith, Burgess Meredith, Ursula Andress (the original 'Bond Girl), and Harry Hamlin. Second, though it looks dated today, the stop motion animation looked amazing in its day. There is really little reason to mention the 2010 remake. Stick with the original.

Kirk Douglas in Spartacus

(Image credit: Universal International)

Spartacus (1960)

Decades before Gladiator, there was Spartacus. Like the former, Spartacus is about a gladiator and slave in ancient Rome. Kirk Douglas stars alongside Laurence Olivier in this classic Hollywood epic that includes one of the most famous moments in film history when hundreds of slaves declare that they are all Spartacus.

Lena Headey watches as Gerard Butler stands stoically in 300.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

300 (2006)

There is almost nothing historically accurate about 300, but that's not the point of the movie. Based on a graphic novel of the same name, this Zack Snyder flick tells a fictionalized version of the Battle of Thermopylae when 300 Spartans (and thousands of other Greeks) defeated the much larger Persian army.

A woman being carried in a litter in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum

(Image credit: United Artists)

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (1966)

Most sword and sandal movies are full of epic battles and legendary myths. A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum is a very different take on ancient Rome, as it's both a musical and a comedy. The musical, originally a Broadway show written by the great Stephen Sondheim.

A scene with Steve Reeves as Hercules.

(Image credit: Lux Film)

Hercules (1958)

1958's Hercules is an actual Italian sword and sandal movie starring the legendary Steve Reeves. Obviously it's based on the Roman myth of Hercules and it really helped launch the body-building Reeves to stardom and made him a staple of the genre in the 1960s.

Colin Farrell in Alexander

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Alexander (2004)

Oliver Stone took on the genre in 2004's Alexander, starring Colin Farrell as Alexander the Great and telling the story of his attempt to conquer the known world for the Greeks. It's a very flawed movie, especially the weird "love" story between Alexander and his mother, played by Angela Jolie, but it does feature some epic battles.

Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton in Cleopatra.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Cleopatra (1963)

The story of Marc Antony and Cleopatra is one of the most epic love stories of all time and has been brought to life on stage and screen for centuries. One of the most epic tellings is the 1963 Hollywood classic Cleopatra starring Elizabeth Taylor as the Egyptian queen and Richard Burton as her Roman lover.

Russell Crowe as Maximus in Gladiator

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Gladiator (2000)

No list like this could ever be complete with Ridley Scott's modern classic Gladiator. It's among the best sword and sandal movies ever made and basically launched a new era in the genre. Though its sequel doesn't live up the original, it still could have easily launched a new franchise, and who knows, maybe it will.

Marlon Brando as Marc Antony in William Shakespeare's Julius Caesar

(Image credit: MGM)

William Shakespeare's Julius Caesar (1953)

William Shakespeare's Julius Caesar is one of the most epic tales ever told. It's such a part of Western Culture that it is often taken as fact, despite being written a millennium and a half after the events of the play. The 1953 take on the play, starring Marlon Brando as Marc Antony, is one of the best modern adaptations of the classic and is worth watching for Antony's famous speech alone.

Dwayne Johnson in The Scorpion King

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The Scorpion King (2002)

The role of the Scorpion King in The Mummy launched Dwayne Johnson's film career and the sequel, titled simply The Scorpion King, is the origin story of the pre-pyramid Egyptian demigod played by Johnson. The time period is a little too early to be a true sword and sandal movie, but it's so popular, there is no way to leave it off the list.

Denzel Washington laughs as he holds a glass of wine with one hand and shakes with the other in Gladiator II.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Gladiator II

Ridley Scott's long-awaited follow up to 2000's Gladiator finally hit theaters in 2024. Gladiator II isn't on the same level as the first movie, but its epic scope and incredible production design carry the thin plot well enough to make it a worthwhile watch. Like its predecessor, it's not historically accurate in almost any way, but seeing the epic battles in the Roman Coliseum on the big screen is breathtaking.

Charlton Heston as Moses during a storm in The Ten Commandments

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The Ten Commandments (1956)

There is no more epic story in Western culture than the Biblical tale of Moses and the Ten Commandments. The movie, starring Charlton Heston as Moses and Yul Brynner as Rameses II, is as epic as the tale itself. It's one of the most popular movies ever made and will likely remain so for many more years, even seven decades after it was made.

One of the Gods featured in Jason and the Argonauts.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Jason And The Argonauts (1963)

Greek myths and stories have long been a part of Hollywood film making. 1963's Jason And The Argonauts is one of the most popular movies in the genre. Like a couple of other entries on this list, it features some really awesome stop-motion special effects that, for the day, were completely groundbreaking. They look a little cheesy today, when taken at face value, but it's easy to see why the movie was such a spectacle in the early '60s.

Arnold Schwarzenegger in Red Sonja

(Image credit: MGM)

Red Sonja (1985)

1985's Red Sonja is the third movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as Conan. The star of the movie is the titular Red Sonya, played by Brigitte Nielsen, but it all takes place in the same world as the first two movies. Conan The Barbarian and Conan The Destroyer.

Eva Green looking serious in 300: Rise Of An Empire

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

300: Rise Of An Empire (2014)

Like it's predecessor, 300: Rise Of An Empire, is based on a graphic novel by Frank Miller. While it takes its inspiration from Greek history and myth, it's not actually historically accurate. It continues the story of the Greco-Persian war that 300 told, in much the same way. Sadly, it's not as good as the original, but it is a fun time.

Christian Bale dressed as a Roman and holding gup a fist in Exodus: Gods and Kings

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Exodus: Gods and Kings (2014)

Director Ridley Scott has never been afraid to take on epic stories and there are stories as epic of the story Exodus from the Bible. It's a technical marvel, filled with amazing set pieces and special effects, but it's a very uneven story in the way it's told and could have been much more than it was.

A stop-motion animated cyclops in The 7th Voyage of Sinbad

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

The 7th Voyage Of Sinbad (1958)

As one of the movies on Rotten Tomatoes with over a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, you know The 7th Voyage Of Sinbad is worth checking it. Like a few other entries on this list, there is some amazing stop-motion animation from the legendary Ray Harryhausen, who was the best at what he did for decades.

Victor Mature as Samson, tied up, in Samson and Delilah

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Samson And Delilah (1949)

At the time, Samson And Delilah was one of the highest grossing movies of all time. It was a massive hit based on the Biblical story of Samson and Delilah starring Victor Mature as the man whose strength was tied to his hair and Hedy Lamar as the woman who cut it. It is exactly the kind of sprawling epic you expect of the genre.

A roman in a chariot in Barabbas

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Barabbas (1961)

Dino De Laurentiis was a giant in Italian cinema, so of course he was responsible for some of the most famous sword and sandal movies, and Biblical movies, like Barabbas about the Roman execution of Christ and Barabbas (played by Anthony Quinn), the man chosen by Pontius Pilate to be spared instead of Jesus.

Kirk Douglas looking surprised in Ulysses

(Image credit: Lux Film)

Ulysses (1954)

Kirk Douglas stars in Ulysses, the retelling of Homer's Odyssey and was directed by Mario Camerini. It was one of the earliest examples of a co-production between an Italian company and an American and remains an important film in the genre.

A group of Roman soldiers in The Fall Of The Roman Empire

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The Fall Of The Roman Empire (1964)

It's easy to know what a movie called The Fall Of The Roman Empire is about, right? It's a fantastic example of the sword and sandal genre, featuring epic set pieces and an all-star cast that includes Sophia Loren, Alec Guinness, Christopher Plummer, and Omar Sharif.

michael fassbender in centurion

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Centurion (2010)

The disappearance of the famous Roman Ninth Legion is one of the most enduring mysteries in world history. Its fate has been investigated over and over and there is no clear answer. 2010's Centurion attempts to bring the mystery to the big screen with mixed results. The movie wasn't a success, and it's easy to see why. It's still a fascinating question it tries to explain.

A Roman and Jesus in front of a large crowd in The Passion of the Christ

(Image credit: Newmarket Films)

The Passion of the Christ (2004)

Director Mel Gibson's The Passion of the Christ remains one of the most controversial movies ever made. It's been accused of all kinds of negative things that we don't have to rehash here, but as a film, it's actually one heck of a spectacle. As the name says, it tells the story of Jesus' crucifixion as told by the Gospel John.

channing tatum in the eagle

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The Eagle (2011)

Channing Tatum and Donald Sutherland star in another movie released around the same time to try to explain the disappearance of the Roman Ninth Legion. This one is a little better than Centurion, which was released a year earlier, but it's still very uneven.

Joseph Fiennes dressed as a Roman soldier in Risen

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Risen (2016)

2016's Risen starring Joseph Fiennes as a Roman soldier searching for the body of Christ is a great combination of Roman swords and sandals, and a famous Bible story. It plays out a little like a detective story in a way, but unfortunately it just doesn't quite reach the heights it was obviously trying for in the storytelling.

Two Roman soldiers on horseback in The Robe

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

The Robe (1953)

Biblical epics like were often big hits in the '40s and '50s and The Robe is no exception. In it's day, the Henry Koster-directed film was a success at the box office and won multiple Oscars. Over the years, critical reviews haven't been kind to the movie and that is likely the reason it isn't as talked about these days as much as other sword and sandal movies from the same era.

henry cavill in immortals

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Immortals (2011)

If you love a great spectacle on screen, Immortals is for you. The set pieces and special effects on this fantasy film based loosely on Greek myth and starring Henry Cavill as Theseus looks amazing. It doesn't tell a great story, but sometimes you just want to watch a movie that looks super cool, right?

Roman soldiers marching in front of a cheering crowd in Quo Vadis

(Image credit: MGM)

Quo Vadis (1951)

Quo Vadis ("Where are we going in Latin") was an enormous hit for MGM in 1951. It was nominated for an impressive eight Academy Awards, but it was shut out at the awards ceremony.

A scene of soldiers talking in Alexander The Great

(Image credit: United Artists)

Alexander The Great (1951)

Alexander The Great, starring Richard Burton as the young king, is a weird one. It had a huge budget and contains all the ingredients of a great sword and sandal movie, but it's actually comically terrible. It's so bad that it's fun to watch and make fun of. That's really the best we can say about it,

TOPICS
Hugh Scott
Hugh Scott
Syndication Editor

Hugh Scott is the Syndication Editor for CinemaBlend. Before CinemaBlend, he was the managing editor for Suggest.com and Gossipcop.com, covering celebrity news and debunking false gossip. He has been in the publishing industry for almost two decades, covering pop culture – movies and TV shows, especially – with a keen interest and love for Gen X culture, the older influences on it, and what it has since inspired. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in Political Science but cured himself of the desire to be a politician almost immediately after graduation.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies
Side by side of Ke Huy Quan in Love Hurts and Demi Moore in The Substance.

Demi Moore’s Awards Season Wins Have Had Me In My Feels, But Ke Huy Quan’s Take On It Really Makes Me Want To Grab A Tissue
Stephen Lang as Quaritch in Avatar: The Way of water

‘I Think I’ve Shot Enough’: Avatar’s Stephen Lang Gets Real About How Much He’s Actually Filmed For The Upcoming Sequels

George Sr. listening to Georgie talk about his life

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Brought Back George Sr. With A Hilarious WTF Moment I Didn't See Coming
See more latest